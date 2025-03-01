Son’s poignant tribute to Lochcarron diver Peter Munro on fifth anniversary of death

It’s five years since Innes Munro received a phone call that would change his life forever.

“My dad, Peter Munro from Lochcarron, was missing.

“His body was later found in the Kyle of Lochalsh.”

Five years on – and still without answers as to what happened to his father – Innes has spoken for the first time in the hope that memories of his “Highland gentleman” dad will not be forgotten.

Living and working in Lochcarron

Peter Robert Munro was born on March 1 1979. One of five children, his parents were Robert Munro, a concrete ganger on St Ninian’s Platform, and nurse Carol Munro.

Along with his siblings, Martin, Michael, Bobi and Rob Roy, Peter attended Lochcarron Primary School then Plockton High.

Peter enjoyed the social aspect of school – as well as playing shinty, coached by his dad.

On leaving school, he worked with his father, fencing.

He’d eventually move into diving. Mending the nets on fish farms and doing underwater boat repairs, it was a job Peter loved.

‘Dad faced huge health challenges, it was a lot to deal with’

In 2002, already dad to Iona from a previous relationship, Peter met Julienne Paterson. Together, the following year, they were delighted to welcome son Innes into the family.

In his spare time, Peter enjoyed country pursuits. He was a keen deer stalker and shot pheasant on the Glen Mhor estate.

In 2018 Peter was unexpectedly forced to stop working due to a diagnosis of Crohn’s Disease.

“He was rushed from Lochcarron to Raigmore where he needed emergency surgery. As a result of that operation he developed sepsis and he needed a permanent stoma.

“This meant he could no longer work, but I think it was all just a lot for him to come to terms with. He was a man’s man, you know. A very proud, Highland man,” said Innes.

“Everything happened so suddenly. One minute he was seemingly fine and the next he was in ICU. It did take him a while to get his head around what had happened.”

Kind-hearted Peter always helped others

Peter spent a year in hospital surrounded by “incredibly supportive” nurses and medical staff. When he got home, his long recovery was aided by friend Ally Finlayson, who made sure Peter and his dogs were looked after.

“It must have been such an adjustment for him,” Innes added. “My dad was the type of man who was always active, always helping others.

“I have great memories of lugging bags of kindling about Lochcarron for elderly people who needed firewood. They probably hadn’t asked my dad, he was just the kind of person that if he saw a need, he would meet it, no questions asked.

“He also had a way with the ladies… in the nicest possible sense,” joked Innes.

‘Dad was a natural comedian… a little bit cheeky’

At Hogmanay 2019 he fondly remembers his dad charming everyone at the village party, bringing plate after plate of food.

“I think each of them thought they were doing dad a favour, without realising he had a heap of people running after him.

“There was no sense of arrogance about him, though. He just loved where he lived and the people around him.

“He was a natural comedian. If I ever wonder how to do something or how to handle a situation, I ask myself: what would my dad have done?” Innes smiles.

‘That was the worst 24 hours of my life,’ said Innes

This week marks five years since Peter’s death.

On March 3 2020 he attended the funeral of a friend at Dornie and was last seen later that evening at the wake.

The alarm was raised two days later, on March 5, when a neighbour heard Peter’s two beloved springer spaniels barking at home, not being attended to.

Innes explained: “I was at school when I got the call to say dad was missing. It’s not something I will ever forget.

“Dad’s friend Jamie heard the dogs barking and looked inside the house. He then tried and failed to get hold of my dad.

“I just remember coming home and phoning everyone in the phonebook with a Lochcarron number, hoping somebody knew something. Ultimately, I was begging them for something they didn’t have.

“I was just 15. Without question, that was the worst 24 hours of my life.”

‘When mum answered the phone I knew what had happened’

A search was then launched, and on March 6 a body was recovered from the Kyle of Lochalsh.

“I was in the car with my mum, desperately trying to get to where the search was taking place at Kyle, to help look for my dad. We stopped at a petrol station and mum went inside. I could see her taking a call. Then I saw her reaction.

“I didn’t need to be told.

“Fishermen found my dad in the water.”

On March 18, a celebration of Peter’s life took place at the Church of Scotland in Lochcarron.

“It’s probably taken me these five years to properly come to terms with what happened.

“In truth, we still don’t know what happened to my dad.

“I often say it would have been easier if he’d been in an accident or had a heart attack, because then at least we’d have black and white answers.

“We have none of that.”

Lockdown funeral was less than Highland gent Peter deserved

To compound their grief, Peter’s funeral took place the day lockdown restrictions came into force.

Peter’s daughter Iona was unable to travel from Australia, and many of his friends from across Scotland and Ireland couldn’t make it.

“Don’t get me wrong, plenty of people turned out. But I’m biased, I guess. I just feel he never got the send off he really deserved.”

Now, on the fifth anniversary of his dad’s death, Innes is sharing his dad’s story to “give him his due.”

“My dad was a Highlander. We have different mourning traditions that couldn’t happen in lockdown. There was maybe a handful of people at the pub afterward instead of the countless people who we would have liked to be there.

“He was a great guy. He deserved the finest send-off, and that just wasn’t possible. Though I’m grateful for everyone locally going over and above to do as much as they could given the circumstances.”

‘Memories of dad mean the world to me’

Since his dad’s death, Innes says he’s drawn comfort from the many messages he received from nurses who cared for his dad during his year-long stay in hospital.

“Some of those messages and cards just captured the essence of my dad and his cheeky personality. They really got to know him over that time, and it means a lot that people saw him for who he was: a great guy who meant a lot to his community.”

Innes, who now works in politics, says he thinks of his dad often when he’s working.

“The first time I was in Holyrood I passed Nicola Sturgeon in the corridor. My dad and I had wildly different political viewpoints but he loved Nicola, and would have got a real kick out of that.”

‘I just wish my dad was here with me’

Peter was laid to rest in Kishorn cemetery. A known beauty spot, when his father passed away a year later, he was buried next to his son.

Innes visits as much as possible.

“I live in Inverness now but like to visit dad as much as possible. I love it there. I can’t fully put into words just how beautiful it is. The views are incredible.

“So much has happened since my dad died. I’ve done a lot of growing up.

“It’s supposed to be the most exciting time of my life but I just wish he was here to share it with me.

“Instead, I just look out over to Skye on a clear day, and I talk to him there. It’s such a beautiful place. He loved it here.”