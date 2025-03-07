Family’s tribute to tragic Bridge of Don 12-year-old Ash Underwood

The family of Aberdeen 12-year-old Ash Underwood have paid tribute to their “whirlwind” son following his sudden death.

The energetic Orchard Brae pupil known for his beaming smile died at home in Bridge of Don on February 22.

“Ash went to bed as normal, but sadly he didn’t wake up the next morning,” said mum Karen. “We still don’t know what happened.”

Baby Ash arrived earlier than expected

Ash Adrian Underwood was born on September 18 2012 in Elgin.

Dad Adrian was serving in Afghanistan with the RAF. Mum Karen, originally from Aberdeen, was at home with their daughter Allie.

“I remember Adrian calling me about four weeks before Ash was due, saying ‘Surprise, I’m coming home.’ And I replied, ‘Surprise… I’m having the baby today!’

Beautiful baby Ash arrived a month early by emergency C-section weighing 4lb 9 ounces.

The family later moved to Aberdeen when Adrian left the RAF.

“Ash was a really chilled baby. He slept and ate like an absolute dream,” said Karen, now a pupil support assistant at Orchard Brae School.

Ash’s full head of dark hair was quickly replaced by white blonde locks – but one thing was always constant, his smile.

‘With the right medication there was no stopping him,’ said mum

At five months old, after unexplained seizures, Ash was given a diagnosis of epilepsy. However, further tests also revealed a genetic condition called tuberous sclerosis. Epilepsy, and autism – which Ash was also later diagnosed with – are characteristics of the rare genetic condition.

“At first it was really difficult but as soon as we found the right medication to control the seizures there was no stopping him.

“We called him a ball of energy – and that about summed Ash up. He was always on the go, always into everything.”

Always smiling, Ash was so full of energy

The bubbly tot attended Seaton Developmental Nursery – which later became part of Orchard Brae. Then, he remained at Orchard Brae for the rest of his schooling.

As Ash grew up, he developed a close bond with both parents but especially loved his big sister Allie.

“They just adored one another,” Karen added.

Always active, Ash loved school, “and life in general,” said Karen. “He was an incredibly happy, smiley wee whirlwind.”

A fan of swimming and horse riding, his favourite activity was being on the swings.

“So much so that we had an indoor and outdoor swing fitted in the house.

“He just loved being on there. Grinning from ear to ear.

“There was also a sensory garden at school where he loved to spend time. Although I always joked that he was a bit of a flight risk. He’d just dart off, always full of energy and excitement.”

Holidays are now treasured family memories

When he wasn’t out and about Ash loved listening to music and humming along to his favourite Disney tunes. He’d also recently taken an interest in Formula One.

“It was more the noise of the cars than anything else, but it was something he and his dad liked to watch together,” Karen explained.

Although travelling can be difficult when a member of the family has additional support needs, that never stopped the Underwoods.

They visited Egypt when Ash was seven and this past summer spent time in Rhodes.

“Ash loved an airplane. He just absolutely loved it! And for the entire two weeks in the villa he just wanted to be in the pool. It was a really lovely holiday.”

After many years being pet owners, when the family’s trusted black labrador Maia passed away, they decided to welcome new puppy Raven into the family, to much enthusiasm from Ash.

‘We still don’t know what happened’

In recent weeks Ash was “doing great” both at school and in his development.

“He was classed as non-verbal but just out of the blue, for the last few weeks, he had been saying hello. It was lovely. I managed to catch it on video the night before he passed away.”

On the morning of February 22 the family discovered Ash had passed away in his sleep.

“We don’t know what happened,” said Karen. “All we know is that Ash is no longer here with us.”

‘We’re heartbroken without Ash,’ mum said

A celebration of Ash’s life with take place on Monday, March 17.

When asked if Karen has one standout memory of her boy she simply replied, “there are hundreds.”

Describing the “incredibly close” family as heartbroken, she added that Ash brought so much joy to everyone who knew him.

“It’s not the same without him. He was such a character. So cheeky and smiley. A wee whirlwind.”