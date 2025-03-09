Obituary: Morag Maclachalainn Fraser esteemed Fort William hospital matron

Morag Fraser, née Maclachlainn, was born on the Isle of Mull and dedicated her life to the health and wellbeing of her community in Fort William.

She died in her 93rd year, only a few short hours after her younger brother, Eoghann.

Her beloved husband Alastair died in 2005.

Her funeral was held on what would have been her 94th birthday, at Duncansburgh Church in Fort William, where she was a church elder.

Family roots on Mull were important to Morag

Morag was a remarkable woman and an inspiration to so many, not least the scores of nurses who followed in her footsteps into a career in caring for the sick, the weak and the vulnerable.

Her family roots on the Isle of Mull were important to her and she was proud of the achievements of her nephews and nieces.

Morag’s life was one defined by her dedication to the people she nursed and she is remembered for her kindness and community spirit.

Morag was born in 1931 in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

The family grew up at Bad Daraich, the family home that sits above Tobermory Bay, in a community where she could trace her ancestors back many hundreds of years.

Her early years were shaped by the hardships of war, including the absence of her father.

When Morag was eight, her father, a medic, left Tobermory – first to serve his country and later as a medic in the whaling fleet of South Georgia.

Morag, along with her brother Eoghann and sister Sine, received letters from their father in the ancient Irish alphabet of Ogham.

The letters were then translated by the family into Gaelic, and then English.

By the end of the war in 1945, Morag was 14, and while many of her peers pursued apprenticeships or teaching, she chose a path of service in nursing.

To understand her career choice, it’s helpful to understand what was happening in the country and the world at that time.

Two world wars had allowed nurses to stretch the boundaries of their profession.

During the Second World War, nurses were able to perform medical procedures.

After the war, many bereaved families and injured soldiers needed care.

Extremely professional and caring nurse

The country needed good nurses and Morag answered that call with unwavering dedication, to become an extremely professional and caring nurse.

She trained in Edinburgh, rising through the ranks to become a respected ward sister at the Royal Infirmary.

She stood tall and upright, head and shoulders above most of her colleagues.

However, it was in Fort William, at Old Belford Hospital, where her career truly began to flourish.

Morag MacLachlainn worked alongside Dr Charles Connochie, the anaesthetist and superintendent at the Old Belford Hospital.

She was a hardworking and trusted colleague as the hospital’s matron.

Morag was present alongside him in 1970 when he was awarded the Freedom of the Burgh in the old Fort William town hall.

In his acceptance speech that day, he paid particular tribute to Morag and her fellow matrons and nursing colleagues for their years of dedicated hard work in making Belford Hospital the centre of excellent Lochaber healthcare that it had become.

The doctors and nurses who worked alongside Morag said she was a pillar of the Belford Hospital staff.

She was handpicked by the esteemed surgeon, Mr Iain Campbell, to take up the role of matron—the youngest in Scotland at that time.

Under her leadership, Belford Hospital became a beacon of excellent healthcare, and she was later acknowledged in its history as one of its most dedicated nurses and matrons.

‘A woman of integrity, professionalism, and camaraderie’

Her colleagues spoke of her as a woman of integrity, professionalism and camaraderie, with a good sense of humour.

She was a mentor to younger nurses, a steadfast presence in times of crisis and a source of wisdom and warmth for both staff and patients alike.

Nurses were not permitted to marry during the 1950s.

Any nurse who wished to marry had to provide the matron with details of her fiancé.

Once married, the nurse would have to give up hospital work or return part-time.

Therefore, it was not until 1963, at the age of 32, that Morag met her beloved husband, Alistair Fraser.

Alistair had started his working life in Mairi MacIntyre’s shop on Fort William’s High Street.

Miss MacIntyre had built up a good reputation for selling fine tweeds, cashmere and tartans.

She was a pioneer in selling her unique Scottish clothing by mail order.

Alistair excelled in his role in the busy shop and was a great people person, always wearing a welcoming smile.

He later became an ambulance man, and his friendly, caring nature immediately put patients at ease.

Together, they shared a deep compassion for people

Morag and Alastair would meet at the hospital—and their love blossomed.

They married, and a year later, in 1964, Morag stepped down from her role as matron.

They lived at Corpach.

Alastair returned to Mairi MacIntyre as the manager of the shop after he retired from the Ambulance Service.

In 1965 Morag became theatre sister in the newly opened Belford Hospital under the watchful eye of Mr Iain Campbell, the surgeon.

Together, Alastair and Morag shared a deep compassion for people.

The couple even assisted on the Belford Hospital radio request show.

An important part of the Lochaber community

Beyond the hospital walls, Morag was an active and cherished member of the Fort William and Lochaber community.

She was a passionate advocate for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, offering support and guidance to the newly diagnosed, often travelling on foot or by public transport to visit those in need.

Her dedication to helping others extended far beyond duty—it was a calling, a way of life.

Tributes from friends, colleagues and the community have poured in since Morag’s passing.

She is remembered as a warm and engaging presence, a woman who never lost her sharp wit nor her genuine interest in the well-being of others.

She walked almost every day from her retirement flat at Victoria Court, taking in the fresh Fort William air.

Until the last few weeks of her life, she wrote letters to friends around the country, giving them the latest news from Fort William.

Morag made a huge difference in the lives she touched.

She would always offer a kind word, or be there to hold the hand of a nervous patient in the theatre.

She was a dedicated professional, a loving family member, a trusted friend, and an unwavering source of kindness.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

