Tributes paid to Gaelic singer and Campbeltown nurse Iain MacPherson

Tributes from across the Gaelic world have been paid to Iain MacPherson, from Southend near Campbeltown, who died suddenly on February 27.

Iain was a member of many Gaelic choirs over his 60 years, including Tarbert Gaelic Choir, Bùrach Choir and Ceann an Tuirc.

He was much respected for his tenor voice, and his dependable ability to sing in Gaelic.

And he was equally loved for his sense of fun, incredible wit and his wisdom.

He is survived by his wife Eleanor, and children Donald and Caitlin, his father Donald and his wider family.

Iain lived with his family at Dunblann, Southend, where he passed away after a day’s fishing.

Our thoughts are very much with his family, and many friends across Scotland.

Iain would often describe himself as a “side-kick and chauffer” to Raibeart MacCallum, also a stalwart of the Gaelic world.

But to many, Iain was so much more than that.

He was a Campbeltown Grammar School pupil that went on to take a leading role in the health of the people of Kintyre, serving his community as a registered nurse for 37 years.

Iain worked at Campbeltown Hospital as part of the accident and emergency team until his retirement in March 2024.

He was the unscheduled care practitioner, treating patients with the utmost dignity and respect.

Stuart Jackson, fellow chorister in Bùrach Gaelic Choir, wrote: “Bùrach were deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of choir member, Iain MacPherson.

“Iain came to Bùrach after his beloved Tarbert Gaelic Choir stopped competing and immediately became a much loved and valuable member.

“He was already an accomplished choir tenor and was always generous in sharing his considerable knowledge with others.”

‘Regular mod competitor’

Iain would regularly travel from Southend to Lochaline, in Morvern, to practice with his fellow Burach “buddies”.

Mr Jackson, who lives in Portree, continued: “Iain was also a very successful solo performer, and under the expert tutelage of his dear friend Raibeart MacCallum he became a regular mòd competitor.

“The height of his success came in the Western Isles, when he won the Silver Pendant at Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail / The Royal National Mòd in 2011.

“His rendition of Nighneag a’ Ghraidh that year was flawless, and will remain an abiding memory of Iain’s superb voice and his endearing style.”

Mr Jackson continued: “A Kintyre man through and through, Iain was very proud of his upbringing and he took great pride in serving his own community, through his work within the NHS.

“He was a caring, kind individual with a broad smile and an infectious laugh that perfectly represented his enthusiastic character.

“And he was the very best of company and enjoyed nothing more than singing with his friends and enjoying the camaraderie that this brought.

“He had a wonderful sense of humour and his Bùrach pals will remember an epic trip, to the Pan Celtic festival, when a late night visit to a takeaway saw Iain ordering a kebab in Gaelic, Arabic and English, much to the delight and confusion of the Arabic business owner.

“Iain was hilarious, but entirely polite with the owner, and we watched amazed as they conversed in Middle Eastern chit chat.

“Iain’s fluency had arisen from working there briefly.

“His other great passion was fishing and he made several trips abroad, including Patagonia, to cast a fly.

Iain passed away at home after a day’s fishing

“His relatively recent retirement meant that he could pursue this passion more readily and he took every chance to indulge himself.”

Mr Jackson said that it was, on returning from a day’s fishing, that Iain took to bed feeling slightly unwell.

Sadly, he passed peacefully in his sleep.

“A real character, and full of fun”

Broadcaster and weather presenter Joy Dunlop, conductor of Ceann an Tuirc (CAT), wrote on the group’s social media: “Anyone who knew Iain would agree that he was a real character, full of fun, music and mischief.

“He loved singing, socialising, a good ceilidh and wee dram or two.

“He had a gorgeous tenor voice, which not only won him the Silver Pendant at the Royal National Mod in 2011, but made him a popular performer at concerts and ceilidh throughout Argyll and further afield.

“Whilst latterly Iain claimed that he was struggling to hit the high notes anymore and would love to move to the baritone section, his fellow tenors in CAT strongly disagreed, and his requests were enthusiastically ignored!”

She continued: “Iain had a beaming smile and a very infectious laugh, that would set everyone off if he got the giggles.

“He was also so sharp, and would often come out with a perfectly timed comment that would have you in fits of laughter – often at the most inappropriate times.

“He was also known for his very expressive singing eyebrows.”

Joy added: “Thig crìoch air an t-saoghal, ach mairidh gaol agus ceòl,” which translates as “The world may come to an end, but love and music will last forever”.

