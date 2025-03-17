Tributes for Tarves farmer and ‘best daddy’ George Ross, after sudden death at 44

The wife of popular Tarves farmer George “Dod” Ross has paid tribute to “the best husband and daddy” who died suddenly age 44.

Around 700 people turned out to celebrate the life of the former Ellon Academy pupil, who worked in agriculture.

“Everybody knew George. It meant so much to all of us that so many people came to see him off,” Loretta Ross said.

Aberdeenshire born and raised

George Alexander Ross was born on December 18 1980 in Fraserburgh.

The first of Irene and Geordie Ross’s three children, George – known as Dod to his friends – started school at New Deer Primary but later moved to Methlick when his dad, an agricultural worker, began work on a new farm.

Great pals with his younger sister Wendy and wee brother David, George moved on to Ellon Academy. Though he enjoyed practical subjects he was a “farmer through and through”.

From about the age of 14 George worked with Neil Purdie on a nearby farm, a relationship — and friendship — he maintained for the rest of his life.

When he left school he began an apprenticeship at Clinterty Agricultural College, on day release at Sellars in Oldmeldrum.

Living away from home during the week, but back at weekends, George enjoyed seeing family and friends on his breaks.

‘It was long, hard work but he loved it’, Loretta said

From college, he went to work with John Clark, a local tractor mechanic near Methlick.

He later moved back to Sellars, then Ravenhill farm equipment suppliers in Maud.

Later in his career, he moved to Drill-Quip, Dyce. Though he switched to another company briefly, he returned and worked there until he was made redundant in 2021.

After that George started his own business — Dod Agri — providing farm contractor and mechanical services.

“Whether it was planting tatties, bailing, mechanic-ing… you name it, he did it,” said Loretta, George’s wife.

“It was very long hours but he just loved it.”

Falling in love at the Ythanview

George met Loretta Gray in March 2006.

“I used to work with his sister Wendy in a nursery. One night we were going on a night out, and he encouraged his pals to come with him to the Ythanview, because he knew it would be full of girls.

“We talked, I went home. But he got my number off his sister’s phone. He rang me up and sent me flowers. We went on a date the next month and we were together ever since.”

The couple bought a house in Tarves in 2009, and got engaged not long after moving in. George continued working, but in 2013 he developed a persistent cough.

“He lost a bit of weight too so he went to the doctors, who suggested he come back in another few months for blood tests. We weren’t really worried,” Loretta explained.

‘We were so excited… then everything changed’

It wasn’t until one in the doctor’s George saw a poster advertising the symptoms of TB. Coughing, night sweats and weight loss were listed.

“It sort of gave him a shove to ask the doctor again.

“He said something like ‘It’s not TB is it?’ and they finally suggested booking an x-ray,” Loretta said.

At the same time, George and Loretta were keeping a very special secret… she was pregnant with their first child.

“It was the night of our 12-week scan, as we were driving to my mum’s to tell her the news, when we got a call from the hospital about George’s results.

“We were so excited – then everything changed in a second. They said there was something large growing in his chest.”

Rare diagnosis meant a rough road ahead for George

George was later diagnosed with thymic carcinoma. A rare cancer affecting the thymus gland outside of the heart, behind the breast bone.

Just 33 at the time, George’s treatment plan was derived after his Scottish doctors sought advice from the States.

A mixed approach, based on lung and breast cancer treatments, he endured three months of chemotherapy then straight onto radiotherapy, so he’d be finished by the time the baby came along.

Lucas was born in February 2014 and 14 months later George and Loretta tied the knot in Lochter.

They had a honeymoon in Jersey taking Lucas with them.

Good news all round for the Ross family

In November 2016, after worrying they may not be able to have more children due to George’s treatment, they conceived naturally and daughter Keira came along.

Though the family was complete they kept an eye on George’s health.

“George’s tumour was 24cms long and so we opted to have yearly x-rays just to catch any recurrence early.

“Doctors felt it has been growing for over a decade so George’s body had just accommodated it. We wanted to make sure anything new was spotted as soon as possible.”

After five years, they received the news that George was “all clear.”

‘Aye aye, fit like a’day?’

Life was good for the Ross family.

With the kids at school and Loretta returning to work in accounting, they juggled family life with the long farming days for George.

“We would often take his supper down to the field and the kids would get a hurl in his tractor or combine. George, like his dad before him, and now Lucas, are all obsessed with red Massey Ferguson tractors.

“He’d joke, ‘if it’s not red, leave it in the shed!”

Latterly, working for himself meant George could be at the kids’ school meetings and assemblies, always with his own unique approach.

“‘Aye aye quine, fit like a’day?’ – that’s how he spoke to everybody. Didn’t matter who they were, it could be someone on the phone, in a hotel, the head teacher… he was just this larger-than-life, friendly friendly man who loved a good yap,” Loretta smiled.

“And always in a shirt. Usually a checked shirt, with his collar up.

“That was George.”

‘What’s wrong with my daddy?’

On January 25 the couple had a Burns Supper at home before George met up with friends at their local, The Aberdeen Arms.

After a meal of traditional haggis, neeps and tatties, then a few drinks, he returned home.

“He had a bit of heartburn and went to get himself a Rennie and go to the bathroom, which is right next to our room.”

Loretta heard “the biggest thud”, and ran to see what happened.

George had collapsed on the floor.

“I was shouting at him to wake up and my shouting must have woken the kids up.

“Keira kept asking what was wrong with daddy.

“I remember telling her to go and get Lucas and phone granny. ”

‘I kept hoping everything would be okay,’ Loretta said

George’s parents live just outside the village. After the children called their grandparents they put his trainers on and ran to get help from the neighbours.

“I’m just so, so proud of them and how they handled such an awful situation,” Loretta said.

While Loretta was doing CPR on her husband, her neighbour ran to Melvin Hall to collect the local defibrillator, but a first responder got there ahead of him.

“I just kept sitting on my bed thinking they’ll come in and tell me he’s okay but needs to go to A & E now, and everything will be okay,” she added. “But it wasn’t to be.”

George died in the early hours of January 26 due to heart-related issues.

‘The kids chose what daddy needed to have with him at his funeral’

A celebration of George’s life took place on February 21 at Barra Barn, Oldmeldrum.

“George always loved a Friday funeral,” Loretta laughed, “Saturday farming jobs usually aren’t urgent so you can have a drink after.

“We were just blown away by how many people attended.”

Around 700 people came to George’s funeral, with police needed to help with traffic.

His children were also fully involved in preparing for their dad’s final farewell.

“They chose their daddy’s clothes, and what to put in his pockets.

“They gave him a bit of chalk and his pen knife for work, and a Fergie tractor key and key ring.

“The kids also drew pictures for him too, and chose photos to go in with him as well,” said Loretta.

‘George always smelled great… I just miss him so much’

The family say they are grateful for the enormous outpouring of love, care and support they have received from family, friends and the wider community.

Hundreds of cards have been received, all making note of George’s infectious personality and laid-back nature.

“We just miss him so much.

“It wouldn’t have been unusual for him not to be in the house during the day, he was always working. So the evenings are hardest.

“The kids struggle at bedtime, maybe because what happened occurred while they were in their beds.

“For me, and George’s family, he’s just the biggest loss.

“He was the best husband, daddy, brother and son.

“And he always, always smelled great. Everybody always used to comment on that. He loved his Joop or Million aftershave. I feel like I can still imagine that.

“It’s all just so hard without him.”