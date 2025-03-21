Gordon MacDonald: Former Inverness footballer who defied brain tumour to undertake 124-mile cycle dies aged 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituaries

Gordon MacDonald: Former Inverness footballer who defied brain tumour to undertake 124-mile cycle dies aged 65

Gordon came from a sporty family and played as a goalkeeper for Inverness Thistle.

Gordon MacDonald takes a selfie in his cycling gear.
Gordon MacDonald was an inspiration to many.
By Stuart Findlay

A former Highland League footballer who completed a 124-mile charity cycle after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has died aged 65.

Tributes have been paid to sporting all-rounder and fundraiser Gordon MacDonald after his death in Perth, Australia, where he’d spent his later years.

Gordon was a goalkeeper with Inverness Thistle but also shone at squash, badminton, athletics, cricket and golf.

His funeral will be held near his home in Perth on March 27.

Gordon was the middle son of Margaret MacDonald, who lives in Inverness, and the late Donnie MacDonald – who played for all three Inverness Highland League football sides and was a former President of Inverness Golf Club.

Gordon MacDonald’s charity efforts

He had been receiving intensive treatment in the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth following a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer in January 2022.

With the help of friends, Gordon recently raised funds for Charlie’s Foundation for Research by embarking on his epic two-day sponsored cycle.

That wasn’t the first time he had gone to great lengths for charity, either.

Gordon in his playing days in 1979

In the 1980s and 1990s he ran 11 marathons, including London and New York.

Charities supported included the Leonard Cheshire Foundation, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Highland Hospice and Raigmore Hospital Radio.

Gordon was given a prognosis of 12 to 15 months when he was diagnosed with grade 4 terminal brain cancer more than three years ago – and was determined to defy the odds.

Even after his diagnosis he continued working his job at the Department of Justice in Perth for a few hours a week.

Gordon showed ‘truly remarkable courage’

Gordon’s story emerged during research by the Inverness Football Memories Project of the MacDonald family from Inverness.

His older brother Jeff – who is based mainly in Austin, Texas – played for Caledonian and his younger brother Kevin – who lives near Leicester – played for Caledonian, Leicester City, Liverpool, Coventry City and Rangers, and coached at Aston Villa and for the Republic of Ireland.

Gordon went to school at Central Primary and Inverness High School and excelled at most sports.

At football, he played in goal and signed for Inverness Thistle in the late 1970s.

A leg break curtailed his career and he moved south to join the London Metropolitan and Sussex Police Service UK.

Gordon and Sue married in 2006

On his retiral in 2012, he moved permanently to Perth, where he lived with his wife Sue, whom he had married in 2006.

Gordon had two daughters, Grace and Thea, and four step-children, Katie, Rachael, Christopher and Rebecca.

Dave Milroy, who played more than 900 games for Thistle and was a former teammate of Gordon’s at Kingsmills Park, said: “Gordon was a first-class goalie and only a broken leg stopped him from progressing his career with Thistle.

“He was a fun guy to have around. Like his parents and brothers, he was multi-talented, shining at all the sports he played.

“Even when he was diagnosed with a terminal illness, he did not let it get in the way of raising so much money for charity through his 200km cycle.

“He showed truly remarkable courage to fight his illness to the end.

“Our thoughts are with the MacDonald family at this time.”

