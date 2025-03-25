Tributes paid to Burghead mountain rescue veteran David ‘Heavy’ Whalley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Tributes paid to Burghead mountain rescue veteran David ‘Heavy’ Whalley

The 72-year-old, who helped save hundreds of lives, has died.

By Ena Saracevic
David 'Heavy' Whalley has passed away aged 72. Image: Dave MacLeod.
David 'Heavy' Whalley has passed away aged 72. Image: Dave MacLeod.

Tributes have been paid to Burghead mountain search and rescue veteran David ‘Heavy’ Whalley.

David, who has been described as a “leader, mentor and friend to many”, has passed away aged 72.

He served with the RAF Mountain Rescue Service for almost 40 years.

During his career, he attended more than 1,000 mountain incidents, dozens of air accidents and helped save hundreds of lives.

He was the senior team leader of the rescue effort at the scene of the Lockerbie bombing.

David was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer early last year.

David was among the first on the scene at the Lockerbie bombing.

Tributes paid to David ‘Heavy’ Whalley

He was known affectionately by his nickname Heavy which was given to him when he joined the RAF as a 5ft 4in recruit weighing just seven stone.

Scottish Mountain Rescue (SRS) said they were “deeply saddened” by his passing.

They added: “Heavy dedicated his life to helping others in the mountains, giving countless years of service with unwavering commitment, skill, and compassion.

“He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to so many in the Mountain Rescue community and beyond.

“His knowledge, experience, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who worked alongside him.

“His legacy will live on in the Scottish outdoors through every team member he guided, every life he touched, and every summit where his spirit roams free.”

David Whalley climbed 282 Munros eight times. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Outfit Moray also paid tribute to David and said: “As with so many others, we were deeply saddened to hear the news of Heavy Whalley’s passing at the weekend.

“Heavy was a proud patron and a long-term supporter of Outfit Moray, and we join a long list of people who will miss his stories, zest for life and passion for the outdoors.

“He will be remembered fondly by so many and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Whalley worked as a team leader for the RAF Leuchars and RAF Kinloss Mountain Rescue teams.

He was also deputy leader at RAF Valley in North Wales and president of the Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland (SARDA).

David Whalley was from Burghead. Image: Gordon Lennox.

After leaving the RAF he joined the Torridon and and Kinlochewe Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) serving with them for three years until he retired.

In 2023, Whalley was the 16th recipient of the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

David among first on the scene at Lockerbie bombing

Whalley attended more than 70 aircraft crashes and was senior team leader of the rescue effort at the scene of the Lockerbie disaster.

Pan Am Flight 103 was brought down on December 21, 1988, killing 259 passengers and crew and another 11 residents.

David was also involved in the hunt for survivors when a Chinook helicopter crashed on Mull of Kintyre in 1994 and the four RAF crew and 25 terrorism experts were killed.

Read more: On the 35th anniversary of the Lockerbie bombing George Garscadden’s daughter shared her dad’s final, deathbed memories of the Lockerbie disaster.

Conversation