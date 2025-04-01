Popular Aberdeen boutique owner who made wigs for cancer patients dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Aberdeen boutique owner who made wigs for cancer patients dies aged 88

Naomi Bergeron, 88, ran the Bergeron boutique on Thistle Street in Aberdeen with her sister Joan for 25 years.

Naomi Bergeron has died aged 88. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

Tributes have been paid to a Westhill woman who ran a popular clothes and jewellery shop in Aberdeen, and made wigs for cancer patients on the side.

Naomi Bergeron, 88, ran the Bergeron boutique on Thistle Street in Aberdeen with her sister Joan Baillie for 25 years.

Her family remembered her as a “hard worker with a great personality” who charmed city customers for a quarter of a century.

“I loved her to bits,” said son Steve.

Naomi Bergeron (left) with son Steve and sister Joan.

Began working life as a lab technician

Naomi Ruth Bergeron was born on October 22, 1937 in Leith, to Chartres and Elsa Baillie.

Chartres was an engineer in the Merchant Navy and Elsa was a housewife.

Elsa came from Latvia, having moved to Scotland in 1930 after meeting Chartres while he was travelling as a merchant seaman.

Naomi was the youngest of three girls, with older sisters Margaret, who died in 1991, and Joan.

After leaving school in Edinburgh, Naomi got a job as a lab technician at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Naomi Bergeron as a lab technician in the 1960s.

Move to Westhill and opening of Bergeron boutique in Aberdeen

Married four times, Naomi had four children, Mark and Julia with first husband Tony Davidson, and Simone and Steve with Gilford Bergeron. Steve was adopted by Naomi and Gilford as a one-year-old.

“They actually got married to do that,” said Steve, 43.

“I think it was one of the first such cases in Scotland where a couple got married in order to adopt a child.”

Naomi split from Gilford Bergeron when Steve was four and returned to Louisiana in his native USA.

Naomi brought Steve and sister Simone up herself in Westhill. Simeone, two years older than Steve, now lives in Perth, Australia.

Naomi (left) brought Simone and Steve up herself in Westhill.

Within months of moving to Westhill in the late 1980s, Naomi had set up the Bergeron boutique with sister Joan.

Reunited with ‘first love’

She lived in Westhill until 2005, when she closed the Bergeron boutique and moved down to Berwick-upon-Tweed with her partner Dougie Barr.

Dougie was described by Steve as his mum’s “first love”, with the pair having gone to school together before going their separate ways.

Naomi had heard about Dougie’s wife’s death and called to pass on her commiserations.

“Next thing you know,” said Steve, “she was going down quite often to see him, and then she moved down to live with him.”

Naomi was a “really loving Grandma” to six grandchildren.

Naomi was a devoted Grandma.

Son’s memories of Bergeron boutique: ‘I’d hide round the back when customers came in’

But she was undoubtedly best known in Aberdeen and the north-east for running the Bergeron boutique.

“It was a little boutique shop that had clothes and jewellery,” said Steve.

“You walked in and there was a glass cabinet with jewellery in it, which she stood behind, and there were clothes rails.

“I remember her saying that a woman from the Codona family used to come in quite often.”

He added: “She was always very helpful with the customers.

“I remember whenever I was in the shop, if a customer came in I’d nip round the back where the toilets were.

“She was always so nice with them – I guess she wouldn’t have been in business for 20 years if she wasn’t.”

‘Side gig’ making wigs for women in need

Naomi also had a “side gig” making wigs for cancer patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

Naomi Bergeron, seen here in 1998, made wigs for cancer patients at ARI. Image: Victoria Stewart/DC Thomson

“She did it at night,” said Steve.

“I’m not sure how she got into it, but she’d go up to the hospital with a big bag full of wigs for people with alopecia or cancer or leukaemia and stuff like that, to help them while they were going through their radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

“She’d design wigs for them, she’d cater them to how the patients wanted it to look.”

Steve remembers his mum as a born grafter.

“She was a very hard-working person with a great personality. Very kind, a very nice and generous person.

“But I specifically remember her being just such a hard worker.

“She’d be working at the shop, then doing her wigs on the side, and she was so tired when she got home.

“And then at the weekends she’d be cleaning the house, looking after Simone and I.

“Just always, always on the go.”

Naomi with Simone and Steve in the early 1980s.

‘I just loved her to bits’

Naomi’s niece Ruth Skinner remembers her auntie as “very, very good at DIY. Very self-sufficient, and a good cook too.

“And she loved walking her dogs, which she and Dougie had for the last 20 years.”

Steve said: “I just absolutely loved her to bits. She was a great grandmother too, a really loving Grandma to all the grandkids.

“She had a good life.”

Naomi Bergeron died on March 23, having battled COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Her funeral will be at Houndwood Crematorium in Eyemouth on April 4.

