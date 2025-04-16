Family’s heartfelt tribute to Lhanbryde village ‘favourite’ Christopher Grant

The village of Lhanbryde is coming to terms with the loss of one of its “cheeriest” residents, Christopher Grant.

The 43-year-old died suddenly at home and news of his death sparked hundreds of tributes, cards and messages of support for his family.

“We’ve been just flabbergasted by the number of people who have taken time to say how much Christopher will be missed,” said Pauline Grant, his mum.

Christopher, who attended numerous groups for adults with additional needs, was known far and wide for his beaming smile, and for stopping to chat with everyone when out walking his dog Dougal.

“He was some boy. We just miss him so much,” added Pauline. “He was the glue at the heart of our family.”

‘He was always such a happy wee boy,’ said mum

Christopher was born on December 30 1981 in Elgin.

Firstborn child of self-employed electrician Alistair Grant, and his accounts assistant wife Pauline, Christopher quickly became the heart of the family.

Soon joined by his younger siblings Stephen and Lauren, he was always “a happy wee thing”.

“We knew from a very young age that Christopher had additional needs. He didn’t speak much until he was two-and-a-half, then all of sudden it was whole sentences,” laughed Pauline.

Christopher attended nursery then Lhanbryde Primary School before moving on to Milne’s High School, Fochabers.

“Christopher was actually the first pupil with special needs to be integrated into mainstream school in Fochabers,” said Pauline. “And he just loved school.

“I’m sure at times they weren’t sure what to do with him but he was the happiest boy there. He really enjoyed his education.”

‘Everybody in Lhanbryde knew Christopher’

On leaving school sociable Christopher enjoyed spending time with family and attending multiple Moray Council day services.

A one-time member of the Green Fingers club, he also joined arts and crafts groups, attended the Greyfriars Club, and enjoyed visits to Loch Park in Drummuir.

More recently the eclectic music fan especially enjoyed the Enable disco, held in Buckie and Elgin on alternate months.

“He had a great social life,” said Pauline, “everybody knew Christopher.

“He was just a joy. Never complained, he never told a lie.

“If I was at the football in Aberdeen he preferred to stay at home with his dad so he could walk our cocker spaniel Dougal into the village.

“That’s how so many people in Lhanbryde knew him. Christopher was always out and about. He’d say ‘aye aye how ye doing?’. He was quite broad but had a lovely nature.”

Christopher loved being ‘uncle Grimby’

A huge Formula One and Lewis Hamilton fan, the family enjoyed various holidays over the years, but Christopher particularly enjoyed trips to watch the Grand Prix.

“He was 40 in lockdown so we had an F1-themed party for him. Christopher loved a party. Although he would have been just as happy to listen to his music or play PlayStation.”

Family remained important to Christopher. He was close to his parents, grandparents and both his siblings. When Lauren married Richard Hart, and had a little girl eight years ago, Christopher was promoted to uncle.

“Growing up he could never say ‘Chrimbo’ – it was always Grimbo. That later morphed into Grimby, so for little Annabelle Christopher was always known as uncle Grimby,” explained Pauline.

‘We’re grateful he was at home with us when he died’

Though still living at home, in The Dominies, Lhanbryde, with his parents, Christopher was excitedly preparing to move into sheltered housing.

“He’d never wanted to do that when he was younger but was ready for that move now. My sister lives round the corner and he was excited to be near her too.

“I feel thankful he was with us when he passed away though,” added Pauline.

Fit and healthy Christopher died suddenly at home on Sunday March 30.

“He went to bed as normal and just never woke up. We don’t know the cause as yet. But if you could choose, that would be the way we would all want to go, wouldn’t it?” Pauline added. “No suffering, just peaceful.”

‘Christopher was such a character… heartbreaking news’

A celebration of Christopher’s life will take place on Wednesday April 30 at 12.30pm in Lhanbryde Village Hall.

When news of his death was posted online hundreds of people responded.

Al McFarlane wrote: “An absolute pleasure to have known this amazing soul. The village and wider community will miss his friendly, chatty and outgoing personality. Condolences to the family at such a sad time.”

Gillian Groves added: “So sorry for your loss. I bumped into Christopher a while ago after not seeing him for almost 20 years. He still knew who I was and totally surprised me by calling me by name. Such a lovely chap. He will be missed x.”

“I’m so very sorry to hear this,” Callum Wright added. “Absolutely heartbreaking news. He was definitely a character that’s for sure, and will be very missed in Lhanbryde.”

‘He still called me mummy’

“We can’t get over it. So many cards, and so many messages.

“I shouldn’t be surprised really because he was such a joy.

“When people referred to me as his carer I’d always say I’m not a carer, I’m just his mum. And being his mum was the greatest privilege.

“On holiday last year to Boston he desperately wanted to see out.

“‘There isn’t a window mummy’, he said. He still called us mummy and daddy.”

Now adjusting to life without their firstborn, Alistair and Pauline say the “quiet” is hardest to come to terms with.

“The house isn’t the same without him. Even our neighbour commented that she fairly misses hearing him singing. Everybody could hear him up and down the street. I mean, he was tone-deaf and didn’t always get the words right but he loved a song.

“My only comfort just now is knowing he didn’t suffer, and that he meant so much to everyone.”