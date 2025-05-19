Tribute paid to Lee Sansum – the Elgin bodyguard who stood by Princess Diana

Moray bodyguard, Lee Sansum, who looked after the likes of Princess Diana and Tom Cruise, has died.

The 63-year-old, who lived in Elgin, suffered a heart attack on Saturday morning.

A former international security assistant, Sansum travelled the world in a globe-trotting career which saw him look after film stars, politicians and even royalty.

As well as being responsible for the late Princess of Wales, Diana – Lee also watched over the shoulder of former first minister Alex Salmond during the 2014 independence referendum.

The former soldier also worked for celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

The father-of-six also had black belts in karate, jujitsu and kickboxing.

But it was confirmed by his Mr Sansum’s wife Kate that he has passed away in an announcement today.

Penning an emotional social media post, she said: “Since meeting in 1998, Lee Sansum has been my soul mate, hero and most amazing man in my world.

“So I’m devastated to share that he is no longer with us. He had a fatal heart attack on Saturday morning at home.

“His huge presence will be missed around the world as much as it is in our household although his capacity for love, and the life skills he has shared have left a legacy that will never be lost.

“He’s forever loved and will always be with us I love you more than ever ’MyLovely Lee’.”

Lee Sansum nicknamed ‘Rambo’ by Princess Diana

Lee learned his trade as a police officer deployed during the troubles in Northern Ireland.

He went on to become a soldier, before retiring to be civilian bodyguard. A friend then recommended his services to millionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Sansum was assigned to look after Mohamed Al-Fayed’s son Dodi and Princess Diana in July 1997, a month before she died, while they holidayed on the Harrods boss’ superyacht in St Tropez.

He would go on to form a good relationship with Princess Diana, and young Princes Harry and William.

Lee was nicknamed “Rambo” by Princess Diana and he said that Diana was an “amazing woman.”

He added: “She cared a great deal. She never said a bad word about anyone.”

He got a heartfelt thank you letter from Diana for his services. It said the “magical ten days would not have been possible without his invaluable contribution”.

Mr Sansum later claimed that the princess would still be alive if he had been on duty the night she died in a car crash in Paris.