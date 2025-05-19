Tribute paid to Lee Sansum – the Elgin bodyguard who stood by Princess Diana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tribute paid to Lee Sansum – the Elgin bodyguard who stood by Princess Diana

The former international security assistant died after having a heart attack.

By Graham Fleming
Lee's wife Kate called him her hero and her soulmate. Image Supplied.
Moray bodyguard, Lee Sansum, who looked after the likes of Princess Diana and Tom Cruise, has died.

The 63-year-old, who lived in Elgin, suffered a heart attack on Saturday morning.

A former international security assistant, Sansum travelled the world in a globe-trotting career which saw him look after film stars, politicians and even royalty.

As well as being responsible for the late Princess of Wales, Diana – Lee also watched over the shoulder of former first minister Alex Salmond during the 2014 independence referendum.

The former soldier also worked for celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

The father-of-six also had black belts in karate, jujitsu and kickboxing.

Kate and Lee Sansum at their home in Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

But it was confirmed by his Mr Sansum’s wife Kate that he has passed away in an announcement today.

Penning an emotional social media post, she said: “Since meeting in 1998, Lee Sansum has been my soul mate, hero and most amazing man in my world.

“So I’m devastated to share that he is no longer with us. He had a fatal heart attack on Saturday morning at home.

“His huge presence will be missed around the world as much as it is in our household although his capacity for love, and the life skills he has shared have left a legacy that will never be lost.

“He’s forever loved and will always be with us I love you more than ever ’MyLovely Lee’.”

Lee Sansum nicknamed ‘Rambo’ by Princess Diana

Lee learned his trade as a police officer deployed during the troubles in Northern Ireland.

He went on to become a soldier, before retiring to be civilian bodyguard. A friend then recommended his services to millionaire businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Sansum was assigned to look after Mohamed Al-Fayed’s son Dodi and Princess Diana in July 1997, a month before she died, while they holidayed on the Harrods boss’ superyacht in St Tropez.

He would go on to form a good relationship with Princess Diana, and young Princes Harry and William.

Sansum pictured watching over the late Alex Salmond. Image: Peter Jolly.

Lee was nicknamed “Rambo” by Princess Diana and he said that Diana was an “amazing woman.”

He added: “She cared a great deal. She never said a bad word about anyone.”

He got a heartfelt thank you letter from Diana for his services. It said the “magical ten days would not have been possible without his invaluable contribution”.

Mr Sansum later claimed that the princess would still be alive if he had been on duty the night she died in a car crash in Paris.

