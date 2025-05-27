Aboyne family’s tribute to army cadet leader, dinner lady and ‘best mum’ Cat Thomson, 51

Family and friends of Aboyne mum and army cadet leader Cat Thomson have paid tribute to the “brilliant human being” who has died aged 51.

The cadet commander, who volunteered her time in Aboyne and Banchory, was also a former dinner lady at Tarland Primary and Aboyne Academy.

“She was just brilliant,” said friend Elaine Noden, “it’s hard to believe we won’t hear hilarious cackle laugh any more.”

Gulf War tragedy for colour sergeant’s daughter, Cat

Catherine MacKinnon was born on January 16 1974 in Aberdeen, not too far from the family home in Oldmeldrum.

Daughter of shop worker Sheila MacKinnon (née Duncan) and Colour Sergeant Donald MacKinnon of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, she had a transient upbringing like many army children.

Catherine – better known as Cat – began school in Northern Ireland, before moving to Cyprus, Colchester then Bielefeld in Germany.

At the age of 16, she began training to be a dental nurse while her father was serving in Operation Granby, in the 1991 Gulf War.

Tragically, after a period of sickness during active service, her dad passed away. Afterwards, Cat and her mum returned to Scotland, settling again in Oldmeldrum.

‘Brilliant cook’ Cat took her talents to school dining halls

Back home, she continued dental nursing, working in a practice in Aberdeen.

In the early 2000s Cat met Graeme Thomson.

The pair set up home in Aboyne and went on to have two boys, Stuart, in 2003, and Alexander in 2008.

Cat and Graeme married in 2009 but later divorced.

By then, Cat worked as a dental nurse in Banchory before taking time to raise her children.

Known for her great cooking skills, when an opportunity came up to work as a dinner lady at Tarland Primary, then Aboyne Academy, she jumped at the chance.

“Mum was a brilliant cook. She made an excellent lasagne and nobody could rival her mince and tatties,” said Stuart.

Health hurdles didn’t stop Cat being an ‘amazing mum’

A devoted mum, Cat was always there for her sons, despite navigating her own health challenges.

Her good friend Elaine explained.

“Cat suffered from hemochromatosis, which is when extra iron builds up in the body to harmful levels. This was always in the background but in 2013 she also had a heart attack.

“Her health started to decline when she was about 43 – but she kept up with all her commitments for as long as she could.

“By 2018 kitchen work became too much, so she stepped back, but typical Cat, she also stepped into other roles too.”

Utilising her brilliant people skills she became an activities coordinator, then later a personal carer. Her most recent role, which she loved, was supporting a young adult with additional needs.

Battalion lost its matriarch in Cat Thomson

When her boys joined army cadets, Cat went from being designated “taxi driver” – ferrying them to Aberdeen and all over the country when needed – to getting involved herself.

She began formal training in 2018 and qualified the year after, eventually becoming a sergeant instructor in Aboyne, and a detachment commander in Banchory.

A huge commitment, she devoted two nights a week – and numerous weekends – to serve in both places.

Colonel Sean Fraser, of the 2nd Battalion The Highlanders ACF, paid tribute to Cat.

“Cat was absolutely devoted to cadets. In spite of her own medical issues, she soon became a familiar sight at various cadet activities. She provided first aid on expeditions, assisted with archery, and even directed traffic at the Banchory Steam and Vintage Fair.

“She also loved the bagpipes and regularly travelled with the Battalion pipe band in which her sons were both accomplished musucians. In fact, the success our Drums and Pipes Detachment enjoys today is due in no small part to Cat’s consistent and selfless support of our young musicians.

“Above all, Cat was best known for her sense of humour, fun and that adorable cackle. A very caring person and a diversity and inclusion ally, she was always ready to listen to and support cadets and adults alike.

“The Battalion has lost a truly matriarchal figure but our happy memories of time spent in Cat’s company will live on.”

‘Mum would have made the best granny’

Just before Christmas, Cat’s health declined further when her heart began to fail.

She spent six weeks in the ARI but despite two new stents, she developed kidney problems as well.

When she was allowed to come home, she was no longer fit enough to work, so she instead enjoyed time with family and friends resting at home.

Though she was “pretty stable” until late April, it’s believed she suffered another heart attack.

“She was readmitted to the ARI on the 23rd of April and she really started to decline.

“We managed to bring her home to Aboyne Hospital on Tuesday, April 29, but, sadly, she left us the next evening,” added Elaine.

Stuart added: “My mum is a huge loss. Earlier this year my girlfriend and I lost a baby. She had already started knitting for us. She would have been such a lovely granny.”

Cadet guard of honour to bid Cat farewell

A celebration of Cat’s life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium, where mourners from her cadet corps paid their last respects by giving her a guard of honour.

Stuart played bagpipes for his mum’s service, including Highland Catherdral and the Sands of Kuwait – which was always special to Cat due to her dad’s involvement in the Gulf.

She was laid to rest wearing her mum’s tartan skirt and her dad’s regimental tie.

Elaine says she will be remembered as a devoted mother, a great friend and an animal lover. She was also someone who kept her sense of humour despite life’s challenges.

Stuart, 21, and his 16-year-old brother Alexander, describe their mum as “quite a character” who went “over and above for us, no matter what we needed.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.