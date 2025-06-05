Gordon Reid: Tributes paid to Dons artist and cartoonist loved by Gothenburg Greats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Reid: Tributes paid to Dons artist and cartoonist loved by Gothenburg Greats

The Aberdeen artist was a staple of "The Red Final" and other magazines and Neil Simpson described him as being "ahead of his time".

Gordon Reid's work was loved and enjoyed by generations of Dons fans. Pic: Chris Gavin.
Gordon Reid's work was loved and enjoyed by generations of Dons fans. Pic: Chris Gavin.
By Neil Drysdale

Sometimes, it was two old Dons supporters standing in a bar, chewing the fat like Jack and Victor from Still Game.

On other occasions, it was a striking artwork of a sheep on fire or a postcard full of praise for the Aberdeen players who took Europe by storm in the 1980s.

Thanks to his many different drawings and cartoons, Gordon Reid, who died on Monday at the age of 76, was part of the cultural link between the Pittodrie club and its legions of fans.

Gordon Reid chronicled both the good and bad years in Aberdeen’s history. Pic: Chris Crighton.

One of the Gothenburg Greats, Neil Simpson, has paid tribute to Gordon, describing him as being both “ahead of his time” and a “wonderful human being”.

And club representatives have spoken about how he could make people laugh, even in tough times, and turn his hand to almost anything around the city he loved.

Gordon Reid’s artwork was always striking and memorable. Pic: Chris Gavin.

Tributes to Gordon Reid

Chris Gavin, of Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust, was constantly amazed at his colleague’s prodigious output and the effort he devoted to a unique Pittodrie project.

He said: “Gordon was an early contributor to Aberdeen’s first football fanzine The Northern Light and his cartoons went down well with supporters.

“He had a special liking for drawing [the former Dons chairman] Dick Donald.

“When The Northern Light folded, he moved on to found The Red Final and participated in the short-lived Granite Kipper.

“His output was prolific and there was far more material than could ever be used.

Aberdeen fans might have different views about the fare at Pittodrie these days. Pic: Chris Gavin.

“He was a great admirer of the American underground artist Robert Crumb (who produced Keep on Truckin’) from whom he took inspiration.

“Famously, when he got access to Pittodrie, he undertook a massive project to add cartoons to a stairwell in the Richard Donald Stand.

“The surface he had to work on was pretty coarse, but he persisted patiently, one stairstep at a time, and it probably did some damage to his knees in the process.

“Much of that work can still be seen today.

“There is no doubting his talent, but it wasn’t recognised by the Aberdeen art establishment – something that mattered not a jot to thousands of Dons fans.”

Tributes have been paid to the prolific Dons artist Gordon Reid. Pic: Chris Gavin.

The players enjoyed Gordon Reid’s drawings

Neil Simpson, who was among the players who made history when Aberdeen beat Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983, was a long-time aficionado of Gordon’s creativity.

And he wasn’t alone in the Pittodrie dressing room during that halcyon period.

He said: “Gordon was well known in the 80s for the Red Final, which was way ahead of its time, and many laughs were had by the players when we looked at his work.

Gordon Reid was in his element during Aberdeen’s glory years in the 1980s. Pic: AJL.

“He was also devoted to the club and the Dons meant so much to him.

“I met Gordon numerous times and I always enjoyed his company.

“He was a lovely man and he will be sadly missed.”

A special festive edition for Aberdeen fans in advance of Christmas in 2018. Pic: AFCHT.

Chris Crighton, the editor of the Red Final and a regular contributor to the P&J, knew that the “legendary” Gordon had been in poor health for several years.

Yet that didn’t lessen his sadness at learning about the death of somebody he cherished.

He said: “Gordon’s catalogue was extraordinary in its volume, ingenuity and skill.

“And his work was as instantly recognisable as he was himself.

“He was known by many, loved by most, bettered by none.”

Gordon Reid’s “The Oldies” cartoon strip made many Dons fans laugh. Pic: Chris Gavin.

His long-time friend, David Cheyne, kept in touch with Gordon – and revealed how the pair managed to bring a cherished production to fruition shortly before his death.

He said: “Gordon gave up his work with a clerical post at North East Farmers and spent a lot of time with his caricatures and drawings.

“We also very recently managed to get one of his projects on cinema – Adventures of a Film Buff – put into printed form for him.

“He said it was the last thing that he wanted to get done with regards to his work as it had been sitting waiting to get printed for about 20 years.”

Gordon Reid loved football, but he was also a cinema buff. Pic: David Cheyne.

A chance to remember him

There has been talk of a celebration of Gordon’s life at some future stage.

And already, some people have argued that an exhibition featuring his work would prove very popular among Aberdeen fans.

He deserved that while he was still alive. But better late than never.

Gordon Reid’s film book was published shortly before his death. Pic: David Cheyne.

