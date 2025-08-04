Obituary: ‘Mischievous, but big-hearted’ Nairn Rangers fan David MacBean, formerly of McDermott’s and Norbord

Friends and family have paid tribute to “one of life’s good guys”, former McDermott’s and Norbord machine operator, David MacBean of Nairn.

The 67-year-old grandfather died following an “heroic” battle with renal cancer.

David was Nairn-born and raised

David Arthur MacBean was born on August 10, 1957, at home in Tradespark, Nairn.

The only son of quarryman William MacBean, known as Murd, and Johnetta, who worked in the local Spar shop, his mum got the surprise of a lifetime when it was time to give birth.

Not expecting two babies, David was actually a twin, and following him came his sister, Gwen. The pair also had an older sister, Johnette.

He attended Delnies and Rosebank primary schools before moving on to Nairn Academy.

Always a Rangers fan, he was mischievous and a lover of practical jokes from childhood.

Visits to the Leerie signalled love for Chalmers’ worker David

On leaving school, David began work as a farm hand before training as a machine operator.

In his long industrial career doing just that, he was employed by Chalmers’, Tulloch’s, McDermott’s in Ardersier, finishing his working life at Norbord, Inverness.

It was during his time at Chalmers’ that David met the love of his life, Diane.

In 1974, regulars at the Havelock House Hotel, David’s best friend, wondered why they were suddenly drinking at the Leerie.

A young barmaid – Diane Lobar – had caught David’s eye.

Smitten from the get-go, the man usually known for his fierce craic on the Rangers’ supporters bus, turned to poetry to woo Diane.

His efforts worked, and the pair married in Nairn Parish Church in 1980.

Devoted husband, dad and granddad

He and Diane were together for 48 years, first in Achareidh and most recently in Osprey Crescent.

The couple went on to have three children, Michelle in 1983, David in 1984 and Danielle in 1986.

“David was so proud of his kids. Family was everything to him. Family, friends and football were the Holy Trinity for David,” said best friend Ian “Poodle” Gordon.

This was especially true when he became a granddad to his six grandsons and one granddaughter.

David’s fun side was never more apparent than when he was finding ways to make his grandchildren smile. Hiding “dinosaur eggs” in the garden and tying pound coins to trees, David loved quality time with his loved ones.

‘I’m okay, just monitoring the situation’

In 2012, while on holiday in Spain, normally fit and healthy David became unwell.

He was later diagnosed with a tumour as a result of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Always positive, his “one day at a time” approach helped keep his family positive through, at times, his gruelling treatment.

David endured surgery, immunotherapy treatments in Manchester, and oral chemotherapy, without complaint.

With the support of Diane and his family, David “lived life to the fullest” using his trademark “I’m monitoring the situation” whenever he was asked for a health update.

He enjoyed travelling, spending time with his grandchildren, fishing trips and watching Rangers play.

‘Davie MacBean was simply the best’

David still never lost his sense of humour or his ability to put others before himself.

After what was described as an heroic fight, David died on June 28, surrounded by loved ones at home.

A celebration of his life took place at the United Reform Church, Nairm, on July 7.

Paying tribute to his best friend during the service, Ian said: “Davie MacBean was simply the best. Best husband, best father, best granddad, best brother, uncle and cousin. Ever the best wind up merchant and the best friend I could ever wish for.

“Keep a seat for me buddy, I love you.”

‘He was a genuinely good man’

Rev Steven Manders said: “When we think of David, we can smile, remembering all that he was, and all that he did for his wife and children. He found pleasure in the simple things.

“When we think of him, we think of a genuinely good man, who never wanted those he loved to worry. He was comical and kind and became a light to others.”

David’s family added that he is a huge loss, adding: “We were so lucky to call him ours.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.