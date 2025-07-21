Kintore parents’ heartfelt tribute to ‘wonderful’ daughter, Emily Taylor, 16

The parents of Kemnay Academy pupil Emily Taylor have paid tribute to their “courageous” and “determined” daughter who died just weeks after her 16th birthday.

“She was wonderful,” said dad, Andy.

“I’m not sure we’ll ever get used to her not being here,” added mum, Hazel.

Creative Emily loved time with her friends

Emily Taylor was born on May 12, 2009 in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. The only daughter of Andy and Hazel Taylor, the 7lb 13oz bundle of joy grew up in a loving home in Kintore.

Starting in Wee Rascals Nursery, she moved on to Kintore Primary.

Always a little girl who thrived on the social side of school, she was interested in learning but loved the opportunity to spend time with others.

With her best friend Natalie and their wider circle of friends, she would often be heard laughing and having fun while they played together.

Emily was a member of 1st Kintore Guides, having moved up the ranks from Rainbows, into Brownies, then into Guides and onto Rangers. She enjoyed swimming and before the pandemic had been part of her local Rookie Lifeguard programme.

Creative, Emily enjoyed art and reading, taking a particular interest in manga and anime in her teenage years.

‘Cruel’ cancer diagnosis on first day of high school

In late primary seven, Emily came to her parents with a lump on her arm.

“By the time we got through GPs to Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for an x-ray, it was probably about two to three months later,” said mum Hazel.

“It was on her first day of high school at Kemnay Academy, in August 2021, that we were seen at the hospital.”

In that first appointment, the family were dealt the crushing blow that Emily had a rare soft tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma in the muscle of her right forearm.

“She started chemo, to which she responded really well,” said dad, Andy.

“We were told that if she managed 50% of her schooling, she would be doing really well, but she was there 75% of the time.

“And she generally kept well during her treatment,” Hazel added. “Though seeing how upset she was to lose her hair was really tough.”

Treatment seemed to be doing its job

Emily received a wig from the Little Princess Trust but eventually settled on turbans, which she wore to school.

“She was a strong girl… very determined, and didn’t want to be a burden. Her attitude was very much to get on with it, and for the hospital to make her better,” Andy added.

In the middle of her nine-month chemotherapy regimen, she had six weeks of paediatric radiotherapy at the Beatson, West of Scotland Cancer Centre, in Glasgow.

Supported by charity Calum’s Cabin, Andy and Hazel were given accommodation in the city over Christmas and New Year while Emily was undergoing treatment.

“It seemed to do its job” and in March 2022 Emily had surgery to remove a portion of muscle in her arm.

This meant she had to relearn how to use her hand.

‘We hoped it was all done and dusted,’ said mum, Hazel

After surgery and months of maintenance chemo, Emily was given the all clear in October 2022.

“She rang the bell and we were all so hopeful that was it,” said Andy.

But in January 2023, just three months later, a lump had reformed in Emily’s arm.

More tests and scans followed, but this time there was also “spotting” on her lungs and in her chest.

“We were just shocked and upset. Devastated, really,” said Andy.

“We hadn’t even got back into the swing of things being normal again,” Hazel added. “We hoped it was all done and dusted, but we were back into chemo right away.”

She rang the bell for a second time

Despite losing her hair for a second time, Emily’s courage never waned.

For Andy and Hazel, however, the reality of the situation was heartbreaking.

“We were told that it was incredibly aggressive because of how quickly it has come back.

“But we weren’t prepared for the news that it was highly unlikely she would see her 18th birthday,” Andy confessed.

“We didn’t tell Emily that. She was still really hopeful, and sure enough, she endured all the treatment and went back into remission. She rang the bell again in November 2023,” said Hazel.

Emily got her ‘bucket list’ trip to Paris

“Holding their breaths” as weeks and months passed, Emily returned to school where she enjoyed modern studies and history, reading, and online gaming with her friends in her spare time.

But a routine scan in early 2024 revealed the worst possible outcome for the family: small tumours were visible in her lungs, chest, around her stomach, and near her heart.

She was given the option to restart chemo again quickly, or take a term off to have a period of normal school life, as the tumours were small and not impacting her greatly at that time.

With her parents’ support, Emily opted to have a break.

While medics regularly checked in with the family, the Taylors were able to have some quality time together.

“Emily wanted to go to Paris and go to the top of the Eiffel Tower, so we did that,” Andy said.

“And although I’m not normally one for fast rides, I went on them all – with her – at Disneyland Paris,” laughed Hazel.

It was also there, at the Steak House in the Disney park, where foodie Emily tasted “the burger to which all other burgers were then measured”.

‘Sadly, this time the treatment wasn’t successful’

The hiatus in treatment lasted from January to June, but when the tumour in her chest started impacting her airways, chemotherapy had to recommence.

Stretching from Summer 2024 to March 2025, when she wasn’t undergoing treatment, animal lover Emily loved to snuggle on the sofa with her cockapoo Cooper, the dog she had “longed and campaigned” for.

“But sadly, this time the treatment was unsuccessful,” Andy and Hazel explained.

While it got rid of a number of tumours, others developed, and Emily’s pain began to increase.

A short course of radiotherapy in Aberdeen helped a little, but the cancer kept advancing.

Helping Emily face reality was the ‘worst thing imaginable’

During April’s Easter weekend, Emily took a turn for the worse.

Until that point, the medical team had only explained to Emily that her condition could not be cured.

“Her attitude was very much, ‘oh well, I’ll just be getting chemo for the rest of my life’.

“But doctors told us that weekend that she probably wouldn’t make it to her 16th birthday on May 12th.”

The crushing news coincided with a conversation between Emily and her paediatric psychologist, where she asked if she was going to die.

Hazel said: “It was explained, as matter-of-factly as it could be, that yes, that’s what was going to happen. She was going to die.”

Recalling that moment, her parents say it was “just devastating”.

“I mean, we had to tell our teenage daughter that she wasn’t going to go to uni, and live in a flat with her best friend, and her dog, like she had hoped for.

“It’s the worst thing imaginable.”

Emily made it to her 16th birthday sleepover

To help Emily, steroids were administered, which turned “two weeks” into two-and-a-half months.

“That bought us some time to tick off many of the things on her bucket list,” said Hazel.

The family visited London to catch some shows and eat great food, and for her 16th birthday, Emily had a meal out with friends, then a sleepover with them at home.

“Her friends have been hugely supportive. They were always there for her. She didn’t have siblings, but Emily loved them like she was their sister,” Andy added.

‘It doesn’t feel right without her,’ said dad, Andy

On July 2, with mum and dad by her side, Emily passed away peacefully at home.

“We didn’t know it would happen that day, but we are so thankful to have both been with her,” Hazel said.

A celebration of Emily’s life took place on Friday, July 18 at Baldarroch Crematorium.

Donations were collected for Young Lives vs Cancer, one of the many charities that provided support to the Taylor family.

“It’s hard to believe she’s gone,” said Andy. “The house feels different. Sitting down at the table… she’s not there. There’s an empty chair. It’s just not right.”

“We miss her desperately,” added Hazel. “I’m not sure we’ll ever get used to not having her lovely, lively, bubbly character with us.

“We were very close as a family. She was wonderful.”

“Absolutely, wonderful,” Andy added.