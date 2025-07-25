Faith, family and fish: The life of Fraserburgh Whitelink Seafoods founder Marie Sutherland

The family of Marie Sutherland have paid tribute to the kind-hearted, trailblazing Fraserburgh businesswoman who co-founded Whitelink Seafoods.

The 81-year-old mum, nana and great-grandmother died earlier this month, after a life of hard work and commitment to her faith and her family.

Broch-born Marie was a top class student

Marie was born on January 13 1944.

Daughter of Betty and Andrew Buchan, fisherman and later Fraserburgh harbour master, she had one brother, Andrew James Buchan.

Marie attended Fraserburgh Infant School, then on to Central School, though she missed six months of classes around the age of 10, when she was struck down by rheumatic fever.

Despite the break in education, she managed to regain her place in the top class before advancing to Fraserburgh Academy.

Marie left school at 15, initially working on the counter of McDonald’s Grocers, before moving to the office of Poles Garage.

Life-changing decision at 11, for Kirk-raised Marie

Though raised in a church-going family who attended the town’s “Baptist Kirk”, Marie herself would make a lifelong commitment to her faith in 1955.

At 11 years old, like hundreds of others in the north-east, she travelled to Glasgow to hear famed American evangelist Billy Graham speak at the Kelvin Hall. There, a young Marie decided for herself to become a Christian, a decision she never deviated from for the rest of her life.

She was baptised in April 1959 and later that year, at a church convention, she met a young man called James Sutherland.

The following summer, James gave Marie and her friends a lift home. He dropped off Marie last, and the pair began courting.

They married on December 9 1961 in Fraserburgh South Church and would go on to have five children, Andrew, Graeme, Marie, Valerie and James.

Sutherland family set sail for opportunities in South Africa

Even with small children in tow, Marie was always a hard worker.

From their home in Fraserburgh, she ran a bed and breakfast while working at the corner drapery, as well as “doing the books” for various local businesses.

In April 1970, Marie and James packed up their fishing boat, and alongside her parents, her brother Andra James and his family, they set sail for South Africa to start a new fishing business there.

“They put everything they had into that venture, but it didn’t work out the way they hoped it would, though they always thanked God for the lifelong friendships they made while out there,” said Andrew, Marie’s son.

The family returned to the Broch in Autumn 1971 “with nothing”, ready to start again.

“Mum was always a very determined person, and so they began again.”

Humble beginnings of James and Marie’s ‘Whitelink’ business

James went back to sea, and Marie restarted her bed and breakfast business.

At one point, she cooked breakfast for 30 people, with the going rate just £1 a night.

By 1974, James started collecting and buying winkles, sorting them in the garage of their home in Grattan Place. This was the beginning of the family business, Whitelink Seafoods, coming into operation.

In 1979 the company relocated to a factory on Steamboat Quay and in 1993 moved to custom-built factory in Maxwell Place.

Whitelink went on to have operations in the Fraserburgh, wider UK, France, Germany and Spain.

Spanish merchant was the help they prayed for

Alongside raising the children and being involved in her church, by the 80s Marie was also fully immersed in the business.

“Times weren’t always easy,” explained Valerie. “My parents had to take big risks back then when interest rates were so high. I know there were times when they cried out to God for help.”

Help did indeed come, in the form of a chance meeting one day with a Spanish fish merchant.

In a newspaper report from the time, Marie explained.

“This man appeared out of the blue at the local fish market and asked my husband if he’d be interested in sending our fish to Spain.”

The idea was almost unheard of at the time, but as his boss didn’t speak a word of English, the deal hinged on Whitelink having a Spanish speaker.

Marie still had four children at home, and the task at hand felt impossible to begin with.

But, with the help of Aberdeen University’s language centre, she found a tutor from Barcelona.

Awards honour for Marie’s language victory

“I was back to school with two sessions of two hours per week, on a one-to-one basis, it took over my life for about three months,” she said. ”I’d play a cassette while making the tea or in the car. James would go over my Spanish vocabulary with me before we turned in for the night.

“I’ll never forget the midnight hours when nothing seemed to sink in and I burst into tears, telling myself I’d never make it.”

She needn’t have worried. Just months later, she was able to hold phone conversations with Spanish businesses and was eventually presented with a government award for national languages in export.

“Mum was instrumental in the growth of the business,” said Marie. “She had an incredible mind not just for business, but also for people.”

Marie lived the Bible verses she believed

Like everything in their lives, James and Marie, who recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary, underpinned the business on their Christian values.

“Mum was a grafter. She never expected anyone to do anything she wouldn’t do herself. She brought us up to go to church, and the factory never opened on a Sunday,” added James.

In her spare time, for many years, she volunteered and supported the Solid Rock Café, a centre in Fraserburgh to help young people and others tackle addiction.

“Mum would often be found in the kitchen, or arranging support for those in need.

“She also provided work for those waiting to enter rehab, or who were just about to come home,” added Graeme.

“She lived by a Bible verse that speaks of the world of the generous getting larger and larger. And another from Colossians 3:14 that says ‘clothe yourself in love’. Mum lived that out,” said Valerie.

Health challenges never deterred Marie’s heart to serve others

Through it all, Marie never lost her gift for hospitality.

She was never too busy to spend time with friends and family, or to host visiting missionaries and pastors.

Though she never had an official retirement, in more recent years, Marie’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s meant she had to slow down.

Despite this, she was still volunteering until November 2024 in the toddlers group at Central Church.

Over the last year, when her health declined further, she was able to remain at home in Cairnbulg with her beloved James.

She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 15, aged 81.

One final song for his beloved wife

A celebration of Marie’s life took place at Central Church, Fraserburgh, where, alongside friends, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered to pay tribute to their mum and nana.

Her husband James, a singer in churches throughout the north-east over the years, sang the last verse of his wife’s favourite hymn, I’ll Meet You in the Morning, during the service.

The family say she will be remembered as a kind but formidable woman, full of faith and love, who trailblazed a way in business when few women were doing so in the fishing sector. Her generosity and kindness never waned, nor did the way she could light up any family gathering.

“She’s sorely missed already,” added Valerie, “but we share mum’s faith and devotion to Jesus so this isn’t the end, just see you later.”