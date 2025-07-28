Evan MacDonald obituary: Ardersier man remembered for kindness and 46 years of service at Highland Blindcraft

Evan Hugh MacDonald, who has died aged 69, was a “beautiful soul” who enjoyed gadgets, church and all the people he came across in his full and incredible life.

He was admired for his kindness, wit, and lifelong curiosity, which brought joy to the many people Evan considered family and friends.

Born prematurely in Inverness on 25 January 1956, Evan lost his sight due to enriched oxygen pumped into his incubator — a treatment that, unknown at the time, caused damage to his developing retinas.

‘We were so lucky to have Evan in our lives’

His brother Mike MacDonald said it was the same way that musician Stevie Wonder lost his sight.

Evan’s mother, Bridie MacLaughlin, a skilled dressmaker from Donegal, knew something was wrong and pushed doctors for answers.

Evan was confirmed to be completely blind.

He was the first of six sons born to Bridie and her husband Dave, a Navy man.

The couple settled in Ardersier, where Evan grew up surrounded by brothers and a strong sense of family.

The Catholic church in Nairn was a regular fixture, and Evan often rode between his parents on the back of a motorbike. They later got a sidecar to accommodate their growing family.

To help him gain independence and learn braille, Evan was sent to the Royal Blind School in Edinburgh at a young age — the only such school in Scotland at the time.

He remained there until 18, returning home only for holidays.

While the distance was hard, the school gave Evan vital skills — not only in braille, but also in confidence, communication, and music.

He maintained friendships with classmates long after he left.

Through the Toch Trust, Evan received enormous braille books that filled entire shelves at home.

His interest inspired his brother and cousin to learn Braille so they could write to him.

Evan MacDonald had a love of music, and was a self-taught musician

Music became a defining joy.

Given a button accordion by family, Evan taught himself to play by ear — later adding keyboard and piano.

Mike said: “Without tuition, and not able to read music, he taught himself how to play.

“Evan became a very talented accordion player.

“I remember him playing at weddings, family parties, and Christmas get-togethers.”

His love of classical and 1960s and ’70s music continued throughout his life, as did his talent for entertaining.

After school, Evan began work at Highland BlindCraft in Inverness, where he spent the next 46 years.

Even after a serious leg injury, his manager arranged taxis to bring him back to work.

Retirement in 2023 was a difficult transition. He missed the structure, the friendships, and the sense of purpose BlindCraft had given him.

Faith played a constant role in Evan’s life. Raised Roman Catholic, he later joined the Baptist Church, attending services in Inverness and Nairn.

More recently he was “the most loyal and devoted” member of Ardersier Local Mission Church, and never missing a Tuesday Bible study.

A love of technology, and no fear when trying new gadgets

Evan embraced technology with enthusiasm.

He was an early adopter of smartphones, tablets and Alexa devices, and recently used a smart cane with built-in AI.

Despite his blindness, Evan never shied away from new experiences.

He took part in horse riding sessions at Drumnadrochit and helped launch a tandem cycling club where he sat behind a sighted pilot.

Evan also joined the Highland VIP walking group — a social lifeline that brought him laughter, companionship and day trips across the region.

He lived independently at 50 High Street — a house left to him by his grandmother — with strong support from family.

After their mother’s early death at 51, Evan’s father remarried Jess, a childhood sweetheart, who became a second mother to Evan.

Jess helped manage his household well into her 80s, until his brothers gradually took over.

“Jess was truly wonderful to Evan,” Mike said. “She washed his clothes, made his meals, and looked after him. We were so lucky to have her.”

In the village, Evan was known for his gentle nature and remarkable memory.

“He remembered everything,” said Mike. “Birthdays, dates, events.

And if you met him in the street, he’d hold your hand a little longer — as if to make sure you weren’t leaving.”

His regular schedule in retirement included walks with friends Ann and Bernie, fish and chips with John, and meals or outings with Rod and Carol.

A farewell to Evan

In late 2024, Evan suffered a fall that led to a six-month hospital stay.

He never fully recovered, but his spirit remained intact. He continued to enjoy his routines, his neighbours, and his church community.

His final farewell was held in the village hall with a buffet from Wendy’s Café — one of his favourite spots — where a packed room celebrated his life.

Donations in his memory were collected for the Highland VIP walking group — a community that gave Evan joy, connection and purpose in his final years.

“We all miss him dearly,” said Mike, “but we were lucky to have had him in our lives.

“He found great comfort that he would meet mum and dad again, and it was that strong faith that got him through the hardest of times.”