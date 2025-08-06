‘Mike Winton was a Keith FC legend but he was our amazing dad’: Family’s tribute to Highland League star

The family of Mike Winton, one of Keith FC’s “greatest ever” players, have paid tribute to their “iconic” dad, who also helped steer Elgin City FC to North of Scotland FA cup victory during his time as manager.

The “Keith loon”, dad, granda, and great-grandfather played more than 300 games for the Maroons during his career, treasuring his three Highland League Cups and three successive Highland League Championship trophies.

Sports all-rounder shone brightest on the football pitch

Mike Winton was born in Keith on March 19, 1952.

Son of distillery worker Geordie Winton and wife Hazel, he was he oldest of three boys.

Along with his brothers Brian and Gordon, the Winton boys attended Keith Primary then on to the Grammar.

At every stage in his schooling, Mike or “Wintie” as he became known, excelled at sports.

In secondary school, he played badminton, and in mid-life, Mike captained Keith Cricket Club. His golf abilities were also well above average, playing most of his adult life with a 5 handicap, only dropping to a 7 in his last year of life.

Without question, however, football was where Mike shone.

In his late teens, he was signed to Islavale, where it became clear he was a talent to nurture.

But life wasn’t just about football and football training for Mike. He worked hard and played hard.

Mike left school at 15, securing an apprenticeship with plasterer James Logie of Keith.

He completed his time, worked for other tradesmen, before eventually finding a job at J and B Scotland’s Auchroisk Distillery.

‘Surely playing like that will get him a Keith contract?’

His football prayers were answered, not long after his 18th birthday, when right-winger Mike got a trial with Keith FC.

The match, on August 15 1970, saw Keith beat the Broch 2-0.

A week later, though the Maroons would lose 5-2 to Ross County at home, it marked the first of Wintie’s 79 goals for the club.

It took a bit longer, however, for him to secure a contract.

After he played and was noted as a “stand out” in the New Year derby against Huntly on January 2 1971, the match report included the line: “This display will surely earn him a contract.”

It wasn’t wrong. Mike signed for Keith on February 28 1971.

“And, so began a Maroon playing career love affair that covered almost 15 years!

“His terrific pace, venomous shooting and desire to win, made him an instant fan favourite,” said Mike’s friend, Keith FC vice president and club historian, Charlie Simpson.

‘Human dynamo’ Winton, brought home medal upon medal

In the 1972-73 season, Mike briefly left the Maroons for a stint at Buckie Thistle but re-signed with Keith in May 1973, alongside “partner in crime” John Curran.

A key member of the side during the club’s most successful period, Mike gleaned eight winners’ medals, two runner-up medals, three successive Highland League Cups, three successive Highland League Championships and two Aberdeenshire Cups.

“He must have spent a fortune in Brasso!” joked Charlie.

“Mike was also intensely proud of his ‘Totem Pole’ as he called it, a special trophy with three shields attached, signifying the titles, and only ever awarded to nine people.

“At his peak, his explosive speed and awesome shooting power made him unstoppable, gaining Representative Honours for the Highland League Select.”

Mike – dubbed the “human dynamo” within “one of the greatest Keith sides ever assembled” – pulled off the incredible League Championship Treble under the leadership of Bobby Wilson.

Mike never quite hung up his boots

Mike’s playing career with Keith ended at the end of the 1981-82 season following injury.

After just a short spell at Nairn County, he retired as a player and returned to his beloved Maroons as youth team coach.

There would be one more Wintie cameo to come, however.

He came to their rescue for his final, and 306th, first-team appearance, against Forres Mechanics in November 1985.

Elgin FC management roles for Mike ‘Wintie’ Winton

In 1988 Steve “Pele” Paterson appointed Mike as his Elgin City FC assistant manager. When Paterson later moved to Huntly, Mike took over the reins himself.

An Elgin FC spokesman said: “Mike played a key role as City won the Highland League Championship, the Scottish Qualifying Cup (North), and the North of Scotland FA Cup in 1989-90.”

Cecil Jack, involved with Elgin City supporters’ club during Mike’s tenure, describes him as “a lovely guy.”

“A real gent he was. Decent, went about his business as a manager should. Not shouting at the team but quietly and efficiently, and they were quite successful as a result.

“I had a lot of time for Mike Winton.”

Grandkids followed in their star player granda’s footsteps

In 1995, Mike retired from distillery work to become a self-employed plasterer and tiler. This left him plenty of time for his other passion – his family.

Mike married nursery nurse Helen Morrison in 1974 and set up home in Fife Keith. The couple had two children, Kevin (1974) and Lynn (1977), who have fond memories of being part of a “football family”.

“Kevin went to most of the Keith games when dad was playing, and I was more to do with Elgin when he was manager,” Lynn said.

“We have a lot of great memories with dad,” Kevin added. “He was my icon.”

As a family, they “always went on amazing holidays”, and during Mike’s management career, Helen was a source of great support to her husband.

Sadly, following bowel cancer, Helen died in 2011.

“It was a really sad time for us all. We tried to keep dad occupied, but it is lonely to be in a house normally for two, on your own,” Lynn said.

“Thankfully, he was a granddad who loved to spend time with his grandkids, and they loved to be with him too.”

Grandfather to Ewan Hills, Phoebe Winton, Lewis Cowie, Jacob Winton and Jade Cowie, all three boys have followed in their granddad’s footsteps.

Ewan plays for Lossiemouth United Amateurs, Lewis is in Elgin City Youth and Jacob is also in the youth squad of Keith.

“It always makes us happy to think the boys have taken after dad,” said Lynn.

Great-granddaugher introduction brought Mike joy

Some years after Helen’s death, Mike found love again with Kathleen Cowie, an old family friend.

He celebrated his 73rd birthday in March, but just months earlier, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer connected to asbestos.

“In December last year, dad was unwell,” Kevin explained.

“A week before Christmas, an X-ray showed fluid in his lung. He needed treatment for that over Christmas. It was later confirmed it was due to asbestos, likely from his work.”

“Dad was devastated but kept himself to himself about it. He had such a good life and really wasn’t ready to go. He hid a lot of it from us, but in the last few months, he was in a lot of pain.

“We did have a beautiful moment the week before he passed away when he got the chance to meet his first great-granddaughter, Olive Hills. It made him so happy.”

Mike loved his Keith fraternity like a ‘band of brothers’

Latterly, Mike did manage one more meal with his “band of brothers” – a group of former Keith players who remained lifelong friends.

“They were all in a WhatsApp group together, and the name was apt. Brothers to the end,” Lynn said. “I’m not sure they really understood dad’s strength of feeling towards them. He really did love them like brothers, so we were chuffed he made it to one more Keith FC match where they all enjoyed hospitality together.”

“The group included the likes of Bobby Gray, Raymond O’Hara, Ian ‘Cup-tie’ McKay, Doug Gallacher, Graham Tallis, Paul Wisely, Andy Fettes, Colin Keir, Mitch Bavidge, Eric Wilson, Louie Duncan, Rexy Hunter and his ‘terrible twin’, John Curran.

“It was a real who’s who of Keith FC Stalwarts!” Charlie added.

‘My dad was my icon… we are so proud of him’

On June 28 Mike was admitted to Dr Gray’s Hospital.

He died on Sunday July 6 with Kathleen, Lynn and Kevin by his side.

A vast crowd of mourners gathered on July 17 to pay their final respects at St Rufus Church, Keith, where his favourite Coldplay tracks were played and Charlie read a eulogy.

“My dad was a really happy, bubbly man. Always joking about. He was an amazing dad and my best friend.

“All the tributes have just shown us that he is who we’ve always known him to be. He’s our hero. I’m so proud and honoured to have had him as my dad,” Lynn said.

“He was the perfect father, always there for us, always there for me,” Kevin added.

“I saw him as the perfect sportsman. He was the one I wanted to be. My icon. I loved him.”