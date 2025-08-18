Husband’s tribute to Dr Margaret Anderson of Laurencekirk, who worked in Aberdeen, Forres and Montrose

Well-known and much-loved retired Laurencekirk doctor Margaret Anderson has died aged 67.

The former GP began her career in general practice in Forres and then Aberdeen’s menopause and osteoporosis clinics, later spending 25 years at High Street Medical Practice, Montrose.

Young Margaret had medicine in her sights

Born on March 3 1958 in Dunfermline, Margaret was the fourth of Tom and Eileen Scott’s six children.

Her father, who worked in the civil service as a quantity surveyor, was often posted overseas, so Margaret’s formative years were spent in Fife, Mauritius and Singapore.

On returning to Scotland, she attended Woodmill High School in Dunfermline.

Margaret enjoyed a close relationship with her parents and siblings, and by her early teenage years, she had set her sights on a career in medicine.

Always a hard worker, as well as studying for her medical entrance exams, Margaret worked in Woolworths in Dunfermline, earning a coveted spot in the store’s record department.

From Aberdeen to Moray and the Highlands

After securing a place at Aberdeen University to study medicine, Margaret’s dad ensured she was well-equipped for life “up the road”.

Not only did she begin university in possession of a “well-used” Hillman Imp, she was also more than competent in car maintenance to keep it on the road.

The Granite City soon became her home, spending her student days in city digs, and during a medical placement at Kingseat Hospital near Newmachar, living in hospital accommodation.

After graduating in 1982, Margaret’s first role was within the surgical unit of Woodend Hospital under the mentorship of Professor Peter Jones.

From there, she completed six-month rotations in general medicine at Monklands Hospital (Airdie), paediatrics within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and chest medicine at Culduthel Hospital (Inverness).

In between times, leaning towards a future in general practice, Margaret completed a trainee year at a GP practice in Forres.

A move from maternity to general practice for Margaret

It was during a stint in Raignore Hospital’s orthopaedics department, however, where Margaret met Neil Anderson, a young medic on his first general surgery placement in Inverness.

Four years Margaret’s junior, he was immediately impressed by her.

“It took her a little bit longer to be just as impressed by me,” Neil laughed.

The pair remained friends during Margaret’s next placement at Accident and Emergency in Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

When they both found themselves on placements at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, they began dating.

“For six months, Margaret was my superior while I was in the same department,” Neil explained. “She was a great boss and so efficient.

“She was set to advance her career in maternity care but then chose to enter general practice, rather than move around teaching hospitals.”

Marriage, motherhood and mirth

Eventually moving into a flat in Rosemount together, Margaret and Neil married in St Leonard’s Church, Dunfermline on June 17 1988.

The new Mr and Mrs Anderson settled into married life. Margaret worked in the menopause and osteoporosis clinics of the ARI as part of her training to be a GP.

The couple’s daughter, Amy, was born in October 1988, while they lived in Aberdeen.

Following a move to Laurencekirk, son David was born in February 1990, with Peter completing their family of five in January 1992.

“Someone said to me recently that Margaret was a natural mother,” Neil reflected.

“Our lovely children didn’t cause her anxiety or stress. They just made her happy. She was completely joyful with our young family, always playing with them, always attentive. As they got involved in things, so did she.”

Montrose calling, for GP mum Margaret

Juggling her roles of mum and medic, Margaret returned to work after each of her children.

After moving to Laurencekirk, Margaret continued to work at hospital outpatient clinics in Aberdeen. She then started to take on additional work as a GP at High Street practice in Montrose.

Margaret became a partner at the Montrose practice in 1995.

GP care there was modernised by Margaret and her partners when they moved from “cramped premises” on the High St to a purpose-built medical centre.

‘She helped people because that’s what Margaret wanted to do’

In 2018, after a quarter of a century serving the people of Montose, Margaret retired, briefly returning during the pandemic to help out.

“During her 25 years as a GP in Montrose, Margaret helped with maternity care at the maternity unit in Montrose. The doctors and midwives there helped many women have their babies closer to home.

“She was a conscientious GP and well-liked by her colleagues and patients. Margaret also had a high regard for them.

“She was kind to her patients. Even after a hard week or a 12-hour day, she never complained, never gave the impression that her patients were burdensome. She helped people because that’s what she wanted to do.”

Over the years, outside of work, Margaret was involved in her community. She became a Beaver Cub Scout leader in Laurencekirk and a qualified swimming teacher in Montrose and Stonehaven.

Her medical roles also saw her taking her expertise out of the consultation room and into local schools.

“One of our children was horrified,” said Neil, “when Margaret turned up in their class to deliver a sex education talk!”

Triathlete Margaret loved to stay fit and active

Margaret also enjoyed an active lifestyle. As a runner, she had been a member of Stonehaven Running Club and Fleet Feet Triathletes.

Together, Neil and Margaret loved cycling, especially looking forward to touring numerous countries and making new memories.

“She represented Scotland once in the triathlon. It was a Home Nations international and Margaret was selected as the over-40s ladies entrant.

“Sadly, her day was ruined by a puncture on Arthur’s Seat,” Neil added.

In more recent years, Margaret ran the Seville marathon and cycled through Tibet and Nepal, and when she wasn’t running or cycling, she loved to walk.

She completed the West Highland Way with family, the Scotland coast-to-coast with her friend Kerstin Box, and tackled the Andes in Peru with Neil.

Above all else, Margaret treasured time with her family. Holidays to Aviemore and Aberfeldy remained favourite destinations for the Andersons and she was overjoyed to become a grandmother last year, when Peter’s baby girl Lucy was born.

In true Margaret fashion, more free time meant the opportunity to acquire additional skills. She learned how to play the saxophone and continued with more relaxed and less taxing pursuits, like pottering in her garden and baking.

First thought was family after devastating diagnosis

In November 2021, following some minor speech difficulties, Margaret was diagnosed with an aggressive and advanced glioblastoma brain tumour.

Though “desperately sad” because she knew what such a diagnosis would mean, Margaret faced her treatment with fortitude.

After daily radiotherapy in Aberdeen, chemotherapy tablets were introduced, both of which helped “hold steady” the disease.

“Margaret wasn’t angry or bitter. She was just sad that her life with those she loved was going to end sooner than she would like.

“And she worried how her illness would affect the family.”

For as long as she could, Margaret continued to walk, enjoying family holidays in Scotland with her daughter, sons and daughters-in-law.

When she deteriorated further, requiring the use of a wheelchair, and when her speech was more greatly impacted, she faced each day with courage.

“I could tell Margaret was just desperately hacked off. It was a pretty horrendous thing to go through, and incredibly difficult for friends and family too.

“She was brave in the way she dealt with it. It just felt very unfair.”

‘We miss our kind, considerate Margaret so much’

At home, on July 21, Margaret died peacefully surrounded by her family.

A celebration of her life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium on Monday August 4.

Hundreds of mourners attended to pay their last respects, which the family derived great comfort from.

Donations totalling £1500 were taken for the Brainstrust – “the brain cancer people”.

Neil, also now a retired GP, reflected on his wife’s life and legacy.

“Throughout her life, Margaret gave much more than she took. She always knew what was important in life and was never particularly prone to anxiety. She just got on with things.

“Margaret was someone who got things done. Kind, considerate, hard-working and independent. She knew that we loved her as she loved us.

“We miss her.”

