Mum’s emotional tribute to 36-year-old Elgin mother-of-three Hollie Porter

The mum of 36-year-old Hollie Porter from Elgin has paid tribute to her “beautiful girl” following her sudden death last month.

The young mum of three, and former Elgin Academy student, was living in Aberdeen when she died, but had previously had a home in Forres.

‘Full of enthusiasm, Hollie loved to socialise’

Hollie Porter was born in Aberdeen on November 23 1988, before returning with her mum and dad, Gillian and Robert, to their home in Elgin.

The oldest of four, Hollie – who weighed in a healthy 8lb 7 oz – went on to become big sister to Kellie, Cameron and Liam.

As a tot, full of energy and curiosity, she attended Rose Nursery, then East End Primary, before moving on to Elgin Academy.

“Hollie was always full of life. She gave everything 100% and was always looking for new adventures.

“She was beautiful. She loved dancing. There was the ballet phase, then she did some Highland dancing. Skiing held her attention for a bit too, but Hollie was always looking for the next thing.

“We used to laugh that she could go for something with such enthusiasm and then move on just as quickly to the next thing. She couldn’t wait to leave school to make some money, so she could spend time with her friends at parties.”

Mum-of-three Hollie only wanted the best for her boys

Very creative, Hollie had a flair for hairdressing.

“She trained and was really good at it. Although she didn’t stick at it for long, she did eventually return to it, having such a sociable personality, it really suited her.

“We always said she had the gift of the gab,” laughs Gillian. “She got on with everyone.”

Hollie lived in Aberdeen for a time, before meeting her former partner, falling in love and starting a family together.

With two little boys, they returned to Moray to be near family.

Hollie and her partner later separated and some years later, she had a third son.

“She adored her children, and only ever wanted the best for them,” Gillian added.

Back home to Elgin for Hollie

Never work shy, Hollie had several jobs. She excelled as a sales representative for the Forever Living Company, earning a trip to Mexico, and later also worked for a distribution company.

“Her boys were her life, though. She loved her children more than anything in life, but sadly for Hollie, in later years she wasn’t able to look after them.

“Just before the pandemic, her mental health suffered, and she ended up in hospital, in a coma. When she recovered, she came to live with us for a while.

“The boys later moved to be with their dads’ parents, and we saw them all at weekends – but she never stopped loving them and would always ask about their wellbeing.

“Unfortunately, there were some unhealthy choices made, and it had a grip on Hollie’s life.”

‘We just wanted her to be happy and healthy’

“We realised things weren’t right. Her illness took her down a dark path.

“She’d eventually return to Forres and flit in and out of our lives.

“We kept trying to be there as much as we could. My desperate hope was that the more normality we could offer her, the more she’d lean back into a healthier, happier life.

“Sadly, that wasn’t to be. She moved in circles with people who weren’t good for her, eventually living in secure accommodation in Aberdeen.”

Tragically, on August 13, after friends were unable to get in touch with Hollie, her parents were informed that she had died at home in her flat.

A celebration of her life took place on Friday August 29 at Moray Crematorium.

‘She was a remarkable girl… we miss her more than words’

“We brought her back to Elgin, which was a comfort. It was good to see her so peaceful.

“It’s just so sad. She was only 36. That’s no age at all. Although I can honestly say she lived life to the fullest.

“We picked some of her favourite songs, like Yellow by Coldplay, and some from Oasis and Primal Scream. Even they tell a story of a girl who lived a full, vibrant life before becoming unwell.

“Hollie’s siblings are devastated too. She was such a character. Had friends everywhere and could speak to anyone. She was extremely loyal and utterly fearless.

“I remember looking at her when she had her boys. She made all their meals from scratch, and ensured they were always happy and content.

“Hollie was remarkable. A mix of both me and her dad.

“One of the last conversations I had with her, she was her usual funny self. She had gone to Stonehaven for the day and was sending us videos from the beach.

“I know it gave her a lot of peace to know her boys were being brought up really well, and had each other in their lives.

“It’s just a devastating loss. She was our girl, and she wasn’t well. It’s so, so sad.

“We miss her more than words can say.”