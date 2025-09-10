Aberdeen comedian’s tribute to ‘best friend and sister’, Laura Turner, 41

Aberdeen comedian Paul Gilligan has paid tribute to his big sister and “partner in crime”, Laura Turner, who died suddenly age 41.

The mother-of-one was awaiting a second kidney transplant when she suffered a heart attack.

“I’ve dreaded losing Laura for years,” said the Breakneck Comedy Club performer, “I’m lost without her.”

‘My sister was always bubbly, always fun’

Laura was born on December 19 1983, to parents Myra and Nick Gilligan.

Raised in Tillydrone, with little brother Paul, she attended Donbank Primary and Linksfield Academy.

“Always funny, bubbly… and always quick-witted,” said Comedy Club performer Paul, 38.

“Laura was my partner in crime. We were incredibly close.”

When Paul and Laura were in primary school, their parents separated.

After their dad later remarried, they became big brother and sister to Erin and Blair, now 32 and 30.

‘Diabetes made her feel like an outcast’

Very caring, and always willing to help those in need, the family joked that Laura was a born nurse.

And her fascination with medicine actually led to her own diagnosis.

“When she was in first year, she read something about diabetes and went to my mum. She was convinced she had symptoms.

“I’m sure my mum thought she was being daft but took her to the doctor anyway. Sure enough, she was diagnosed with type one diabetes. Likely untreated for about five years, is what they told us.”

But far from reassuring Laura that she was able to understand her own body, with the diagnosis came a lifetime of medical and mental challenges.

“Right away it was though she made her mind up that being diabetic made her stick out… she had this sense that she was different, a bit of an outcast, and she hated it.

“I think it was because she had to give herself injections. Laura really didn’t like that aspect of her treatment. To the point she wouldn’t take her medicine at all.”

‘We were so proud when Laura overcame anorexia’

Her rejection of life-saving medicine became apparent during a high school trip to Disneyland Paris.

“I just remember being told that Laura was in a coma in France. My dad had to go out there, but she was in the hospital for a few weeks,” dad-of-one Paul added.

“That seemed to be the start of a series of other issues for Laura.

“Not long after, she developed anorexia and was eventually offered a place in the Priory Hospital in Glasgow.”

At the age of 16, Laura was treated as an in-patient in the specialist centre.

“At the time, there weren’t many places offering what Laura needed,” Paul said. “I gave up football so I could go down and see her every weekend.

“She was there for around four years.

“We were all incredibly proud when she was able to come home. She beat her eating disorder; she really did. It was an amazing achievement.

“Sadly, her issues with diabetes weren’t over.”

Laura loved being a mum to Holly

By the age of 20 Laura was back in Aberdeen.

She met Raymond Turner, and at 23 the pair tied the knot at Norwood Hall.

Though they later divorced, they were both delighted to become parents to daughter Holly, now 16.

“She loved being a mum, and was told how lucky she was to have her, as being pregnant really compromised her health at the time.

“I always used to tease Laura, because she was more like Holly’s best pal. She just adored her daughter. They were really alike.”

‘We were delighted when Laura found love again’

Twelve years ago, Laura was added to the transplant list, in desperate need of a new pancreas and kidney.

“They couldn’t find a match for the pancreas but she was given a new kidney. I remember when she woke up in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, she became friends with the woman opposite, who’d received the other kidney from the same donor,” said Paul.

Sadly, just two years after the successful transplant, “years of mismanaging her medication caught up with Laura.”

“She was having pains in her leg. I went to see her. She’d been told it was likely fine but later that day she called me, telling me she was having her leg amputated.

“It was really sad. She had beaten anorexia and had come through so much, but losing her leg really, really impacted her.

“Her mental health suffered too.

“Anything that would have made that better, she couldn’t do. She was just so down.

“So we were delighted when she told us she had met someone.”

‘I don’t think she was prepared for dialysis,’ said Paul

Four years ago, Maud mechanic, Ashley Castle, came in to Laura’s life.

Living in Aberdeen City Centre, she met him online, and the couple later became engaged.

“She was starting to see a bit of hope on the horizon, but ultimately it coincided with the 10-year transplant milestone.

“We had always been told she may need treatment again about that point, but I don’t think Laura was prepared for needing dialysis.”

She was placed back on the transplant list and had to visit the renal unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary three days a week, for four hours each time.

The intensity of the treatment meant her life revolved around hospital visits and treatment.

“The biggest tragedy was knowing a lot of Laura’s issues were made worse because she hadn’t dealt with it properly at the beginning.

“We had a special relationship… when she wouldn’t listen to my mum or my dad she would listen to me. I encouraged her lots over the years to try and get on top of her medication, to try and eat healthily… but she never seemed able to do it.

“Holly lived with her dad and Laura remained a doting mum. She worshipped the ground Holly walked on. And she adored Ash too.

“She had a lot to live for.”

‘There’s only so much the human body can go through…’

On August 9 Paul got the call he had dreaded for years.

“My dad rang me and told me I needed to go and visit Laura… she was back in hospital.

“It happened so frequently over the years, you know, I just always expected her to bounce back. But you always have this dread… the human body can only go through so much…”

When Paul arrived at hospital, he found his big sister in coronary care.

She had suffered a heart attack.

“I knew, myself, we weren’t getting her back this time.

“She passed away on Wednesday August 13th at 2.50 in the morning, surrounded by family.

“Laura held me the day I was born, and I held her hand as she passed away.”

‘I’m lost without my big sister and best friend’

A celebration of her life took place at Aberdeen Crematorium.

Her favourite music, including Lady A – “Need you now”, “Easy Lover” by Phil Collins and If Ya Gettin’ Down by Five, was played.

“We even had ‘Love Shack’ because she used to dance on the bar at Chicago Rock,” laughed Paul.

“It may not have been conventional funeral music, but it was just her.”

Reflecting on Laura’s life and legacy Paul said he’ll miss his quick-witted, bubbly sister.

“When I look at Holly I see the same funny girl I grew up with. I feel like my other half has gone… my partner in crime.

“I do feel a bit lost, if I’m honest. It’s easy to hide behind comedy and my job. I’ve worked in hospitals for years, so I have seen a lot of people who have passed away.

“It’s different when it’s your big sister. And when your big sister is your best pal.”