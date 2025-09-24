A Place to Remember Jarek Pasko: Aberdeen scientist who died of cancer age 30 while working on cancer cure

Friends of an Aberdeen University cancer scientist who died aged 30 just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer himself, are hoping to create A Place to Remember him at Aberdeen beach.

Jarek Pasko, originally from Poland, made the Granite City home during his days studying and working in the city.

A member of Aberdeen’s buoyant beach volleyball community, friends of his are now raising cash to keep his memory alive with a memorial bench on the Esplanade.

‘Jarek was destined to work in science’

Jarek Pasko was born on November 15 1985 in Rzeszów, south east Poland.

He had one younger sister, Mariola, and was the only son of Maria, a cleaner, and builder Stanislaw.

A lively mix of academic excellence, combined with his sporting prowess, meant Jarek fitted in well at school.

“Always really good at studying, and especially good at science, biology, chemistry, physics and maths, he was destined for a career in science,” said Mariola.

Aberdeen became home for Jarek during his PHD

Outside of the school science labs Jarek loved football and when he moved to London for university in 2003, he began playing badminton for King’s College.

Also in 2003, Jarek met his future wife, Joanna.

The couple tied the knot in a civil wedding in 2005, and later took their vows in church.

Following his undergraduate degree in biochemistry he progressed to St George’s, University of London, to pursue his Masters degree.

From there Jarek made the move north.

The Granite City became his home so he could undertake his molecular science PHD research at Aberdeen University.

Aberdeen’s beach volleyball scene is where Jarek thrived

If science was his first love, playing Beach Volleyball on Aberdeen’s golden sands became his second.

Around 2009 Jarek met Mariusz Chudzik, also from Poland.

“We got to know each other through a friend who played volleyball.

“Jarek was always so much fun. He loved to be with us if we were at a party or night out, but he was always incredibly smart too.

“We became the best of friends, both playing volleyball.

“When we were invited to play with the beach volleyball community that’s when Jarek really found his fit in the city. He just loved it!”

‘It is the greatest irony that he was working to cure cancer, and got it himself’

Jarek and Mariusz would attend tournaments together, and the pair became part of a larger group of friends, all part of Aberdeen Volleyball Club.

Over the summer breaks Jarek played every day.

“After his PHD finished, Jarek stayed in Aberdeen to work for the university. So the volleyball was really his family away from home,” explained Mariusz.

After receiving his doctorate, Jarek secured work in a university laboratory applying his thesis knowledge to help with cancer research.

“It will always be the biggest irony of his life that he was trying to find a cure for cancer, but would be diagnosed with it himself,” said Mariusz.

His 30th birthday in hospital was Jarek’s last with friends

In July 2015 Jarek began feeling unwell.

Describing his symptoms as causing him to “feel odd”, this progressed to excruciating stomach pain. As things worsened, his friends persuaded him to visit the doctor.

In July 2015, at just 29 years old, he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer, so aggressive and advanced that there were no curative treatment options.

Joanna joined Jarek in Aberdeen but as a family the Paskos made a decision to move Jarek to London where he’d be nearer his wife, sister and parents.

“I remember some of his friends from up here travelling down to see him in hospital for his 30th birthday. It was lovely to see him, though he was visibly incredibly unwell,” said Mariusz.

Just days later, on November 26, Jarek died, less than two weeks after his birthday celebration.

‘We never had time to get used to losing Jarek,’ says sister Mariola

“It was all so quick and so shocking for us, as his family,” explained Mariola.

“He was suffering and in a lot of pain so in one sense, that he passed away quickly is a comfort, but really we never got used to the news of the cancer before we lost him.”

Reflecting on her brother and his life in the Granite City, Mariola said he “loved Aberdeen with all his heart.”

“I first visited him in the November time and everything seemed so grey and cold. I almost felt sorry for him, but Jarek really enjoyed it there.

“His plan was always to stay in Aberdeen. He loved his volleyball community but also being so near a beach, and the mountains… and his Scottish friends.

“He was really happy in Aberdeen.”

Anniversary tournament brought friends and family together

In the aftermath of his death, Jarek’s friends wanted to keep his memory alive.

They started hosting annual memorials for Jarek, including a volleyball tournament on Aberdeen beach.

The most recent one, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his death, took place on Saturday September 13.

Attended by Jarek’s parents and sister, friends from Aberdeen, Dundee and St Andrews also attended and took part in the open tournament.

“When the annual tournaments and memorials first began, it was incredibly emotional. Now, so many years on there’s still a deep sadness but it’s a also a lovely way to remember him and for us all to come together,” added Mariola.

“Jarek was always a very positive person, with a great sense of humour, very curious… someone who loved life.

“We feel very touched that Jarek has not been forgotten.”

A Place to Remember Jarek Pasko

Now, his group Aberdeen friends, led by Mariusz, have decided to create a place to remember Jarek for good.

“We are raising money for a memorial bench, that will be placed on the Esplanade, looking over to where he loved to play volleyball.

“Aberdeen was so special to Jarek, and he was so special to us,” he said.

“It will be really lovely to have a place to come and sit and remember Jarek,” added Mariola. I know my parents will enjoy visiting too.”

A Go Fund Me page is now open for donations to help create a Place to Remember Jarek.

