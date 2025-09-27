Family’s heartfelt tribute to Inverurie former sub-postmaster Jim Ewen

The family of the much-loved former Inverurie sub-postmaster, Jim Ewen, has paid tribute to their “dad in a million”.

Inverurie born and bred, Jim spent almost half a century with the Post Office in Aberdeenshire.

Postman to sub-postmaster, Jim served Inverurie for decades

James Ewen – known as Jim – was born on March 3 1940. Son of James – known as Sodger- and Lizzie, he was raised between the family fishmongers and town fish and chip shop.

Jim attended Market Place School, then moved on to Inverurie Academy.

At 15, he finished his education to begin work as a telegram boy, working his way up to postman.

When he passed his Post Office counter clerk exams, he earned himself a position at West High Street Post Office, where, in 1991 he became sub-postmaster.

A respected and much-loved member of his community, he spent 47 years working for the Post Office, getting to know generations of Inverurie families.

Falling in love ‘at the dancing’

In his younger years, Jim was a competitive weightlifter, but by the time he reached his 40s, a round at Inverurie Golf Club was more his style – but only when the Post Office didn’t take command every minute of his free time.

The committed St Andrews Parish Church elder also had a flair for dancing. Growing up, he loved nothing more than accompanying his uncle, Bert “Bapper” Ewen, to teach people to dance across the north-east of Scotland’s various dance halls. Bert – like Jim’s dad Sodger – was a weel kent face, with a reputation for being able to book the biggest acts including Lulu and The Beatles.

It was at such a dance in Kintore, at the tender age of 17, that Jim met Elma Allan.

Elma, who worked at Union Terrance for Aberdeen County Council, stole Jim’s heart and the pair married on September 1 1962 in Kintore Parish Church. The newlyweds set up home above the fishmongers in Inverurie, owned at the time by Jim’s father.

Family man Jim, doted on his children

Jim and Elma later moved to Kellands Avenue, where they welcomed three children: Gary, Alan and Donna.

A doting and hands-on dad, Jim enjoyed everything that came with fatherhood.

“Dad would drop everything at a minute’s notice to ferry us around,” said Donna.

“He always looked after us, and loved to spend many hours at Aberdeen Football Club with all of us.

“Always supportive and playful, always with a smile on his face. Dad seemed to have endless encouragement for us and was incredibly proud that we all attended university,” said Alan.

It was a source of huge tragedy for Jim that his son Gary died in 1996, at 31, as a result of a brain tumour.

No rest for kind-hearted Jim, in retirement

In 1991, Jim and Elma moved into ‘my’ Kyreen in Blackhall Road, the house he was brought up in. He retired in 2001 but wasn’t entirely ready to put his feet up.

Enlisting as a volunteer with Driving for the Disabled, Jim spent the next few years taking people to the hospital and to various appointments. It was a pursuit he loved.

Two or three times a week, Jim also enjoyed visits to Inverurie Indoor Bowling Club at Wyness Hall. Both a bowler and committee member, he entered and won many friendly competitions.

In what little free time he did have, Jim put his green fingers, inherited from his mother, to good use. He loved tending to his garden, which became his pride and joy. He especially loved being able to grow all the fruit and vegetables for Elma to cook with.

Time with grandchildren was always well spent

A family man to his core, Jim relished the opportunity to look after Donna’s two children, Isla and Matt.

“He was a fantastic grandad. He would take them to school and their extra-curricular sports and loved watching them compete in swimming galas and athletic meets.

“And always ready with a cake or a dessert – preferably apple-based!” laughed Donna.

Elma and Jim loved their time together too. They travelled extensively in their retirement, visiting New Zealand, China and on cruises all over the world.

Closer to home, Jim always had time for Persie, his beloved cocker spaniel. He was never too busy to walk him or play with Persie in the garden.

‘We’re very grateful for the care Jim received,’ says Elma

Jim cared deeply for everyone in his family, his friends and his community.

More recently, he succumbed to the impact of dementia and spent the final months of his life in ward 304 in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

As a result of a chest infection, Jim died peacefully on September 3, aged 85.

“Jim will always be remembered for his smile and caring nature,” said Elma. “We are very grateful for the kindness and exceptional care shown to him during his time on Ward 304. He was shown such dignity, befitting of the man Jim was.”

A funeral service celebrating Jim’s life took place at St Andrew’s Parish Church.

His favourite hymns How Great Thou Art and Make Me a Channel of Your Peace – chosen by Jim – were sung.

“He was brilliant. Just the best dad you could you could have ever wanted. We miss him terribly already,” added Donna.

You can read the family’s announcement here.