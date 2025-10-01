Husband’s tribute to Inverurie mum-of-two Catherine McGregor, 44

The husband of Inverurie mum-of-two Catherine McGregor has paid tribute to “the best wife and mum” who died aged 44.

The occupational therapist never lost her spirit, warmth and optimism despite her health challenges.

Today, we look back on the life of the kind-hearted woman who “was so much more than her cancer”.

Friendship was always important to Catherine

Catherine Amy McGregor, nee Bruce, was born on December 22 1980, in Aberdeen.

Raised in Insch by parents, speech and language therapist Helen and Graham, who worked in oil and gas, Catherine had two older brothers, Michael and David.

She attended Insch Primary School, where she forged a lifelong friendship with Julie Smith (Milne), and enjoyed multiple sporting pursuits, including gymnastics and cross-country running.

“Very good academically,” Catherine moved on to the Gordon School, Huntly.

“It’s been lovely to read all the comments from people who remember her from school, said Catherine’s husband, Rob. “Her best friends Julie, and Emma Liddle (Wink) that she met in high school, were very close.

“They went away together just a few years ago. Friendships were important to Cath.”

Unexpected love at a graduation garden party

On leaving secondary education, Catherine moved to Edinburgh to study for her first degree at Napier University, in business and tourism management.

There, she graduated with first-class honours before beginning a successful career in events management, first for the Holiday Inn Corstorphine, then the city’s prestigious Sheraton Grand Hotel.

It was at her graduation celebrations that Catherine met her future husband. At a party thrown by her uncle Peter and Auntie Kitty in Kinghorn, Fife, Catherine was introduced to her cousin Sandy’s housemate, Rob McGregor from Fort William. The Paisley University graduate met his future wife in the back garden.

“That would have been summer 2002. I moved across to Edinburgh after that and basically followed Catherine up and down the country from then on,” smiled Rob.

Catherine was elated granny Sadie could be at her wedding

The couple moved to the Granite City, where Catherine began working for Aberdeen University. It was during her time working at the University, she met her great friend, Lisa Grainger.

After some years, they relocated back to Edinburgh. Catherine began a second degree at Queen Margaret University in occupational therapy.

“This is when Cath really came into her own. She was so suited to helping people, and she loved it,” said Rob.

The pair tied the knot in September 2009 in the Royal Botanic Gardens, amidst ancient Redwood trees.

“Catherine was incredibly close to her granny, Sadie. She just adored her. The Gardens were one of Sadie’s favourite places and Cath was thrilled she managed to come down for the wedding.

“It was a really beautiful day.”

‘She was obsessed with the kids, in a really good way,’ says Rob

The couple lived in Portobello, but living further south was always only a short-term plan.

“Catherine was employed in a couple of shorter-term positions in Edinburgh, but when we got the chance to move back up, we jumped at it.”

A job with an Aberdeenshire Council occupational therapy team allowed Rob and Catherine to head home.

They settled in Inverurie and in 2013 welcomed their firstborn, Grace, followed by little brother Archie in 2015.

“She was obsessed with the kids, in a really good way,” said Rob. “She just adored them. Making sure they were happy, messing around with them… she loved to sit with them and listen to what they were thinking, and what they were going through.

“It’s just so heartbreaking. All she wanted was for them to be happy, well-grounded and on the straight and narrow. And they are. They’re great kids… just now without their mum.”

Hospital referral brought devastating news

Until fairly recently, Catherine still worked for Aberdeenshire Council, within an OT team in Huntly, only stepping back due to ill health earlier this year.

Catherine’s health challenges began in 2021 when she found a small lump behind her ear.

Initially thought to be a cyst, she would actually receive a more serious diagnosis.

“The plan originally, from the GP, was for her to have the lump removed, but it so happened that someone in the surgery had a bit of experience working at the hospital. As soon as they looked at it, they insisted she was referred to the maxillofacial department.

“She had a brilliant consultant, Terry Lowe, but sadly it wasn’t just a cyst. In October 2021, she was diagnosed as having metastatic melanoma.”

‘Through it all, she remained our Catherine’

A serious skin cancer where melanoma cells from the primary tumour spread to other parts of the body, such as the lymph nodes, it was a shock to come to terms with.

“It all felt very confusing as nothing ever appeared on her skin like you’d expect from skin cancer. She required really extensive surgery.”

Catherine underwent a 15-hour operation on her neck to remove the tumour and some lymph nodes. After a thorough recovery, she began immunotherapy in Spring 2022, with doctors believing her condition could be successfully treated.

After 18 months of treatments and scans every three months, the family celebrated the news that no more disease could be seen.

“Cath did so well with it all, considering how invasive the surgery was. She recovered, and aside from tiredness after her monthly immunotherapy drips, she was managing fine. We were delighted to be in a state of remission.

“She really was Catherine through it all, not simply a cancer patient.”

Family days sustained Catherine through her health journey

A keen runner and devoted wife and mum, Catherine relished nothing more than days out with Rob and the kids.

Sadly, a routine scan in late 2023 showed the cancer had returned.

“Cath basically began the same treatment again. We felt she was doing really well; however, in early 2025, that changed.

“For no reason we could understand, her cancer moved into her brain.”

‘We are indebted to the care Catherine received’

The couple had been honest with their children, offering age-appropriate information from the start.

“They’re not daft, and we felt they needed to know enough at each stage. However, when Cath started getting headaches and more serious symptoms, we had to help the children understand a bit more.

“Of course, Cath remained positive. We really weren’t ready for how little time we all had together. Ten days before she passed away, she was at the kids’ school fair. Everything moved so fast in the end.

“We are indebted to the care and support she received from Macmillan and Maggie’s, how accommodating Cath’s employers were, and for everyone at NHS Grampian.”

‘We can’t even think about our lives without Catherine’

After a short stint in hospital, Catherine returned home, where she died peacefully on Wednesday September 10, at the age of 44.

“She went to sleep in her bed and slipped away. It was as peaceful as that,” said Rob.

Her funeral service took place on Monday September 29 at St Andrew’s Church, Inverurie. A private family cremation was scheduled for a later date.

“I don’t have the words to tell you how missed she is. Cath was the warmest, most funny, kind and sociable woman. She was an incredible wife and mum, and I can’t even think about our lives without her. ”

‘She’ll always be so loved by us all’

For now, Rob and Catherine’s family, are clinging to memories of her in her “happy place”.

“She was obsessed by the beach and swimming in the sea, or paddleboarding.

“Cath was so much more than the cancer she sadly had to battle. She was infectious, so giving, a brilliant person. If there’s one standout memory it’s of the four of us at Burghead. She’s wearing a blue dress and she’s absolutely beaming.

“She was – and is – so loved by us all.”

