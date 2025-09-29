Partner’s emotional tribute to Aberdeen musician Ralphie Greig, ‘no longer in pain’

The partner of Kincorth musician Ralphie Greig has paid tribute to the well-known Granite City singer-songwriter who supported Status Quo and Bryan Adams.

“Ralphie was the love of my life,” Karen Bates said. “And he adored me. I knew every day how much he loved me. My heart is just broken.”

The 67-year-old played in the Billy Shears Band, Snakebite, Heads and Hearts, and took to the stage with Gerry Jablonski and other acts over his career.

Sporting star for Kincorth loon Ralphie

Ralph Greig was born on January 19 1958 in Aberdeen. A “Kincorth loon through and through” he was the youngest son of kiltmaker Teresa and her husband Stanley, a harbour crane operator and shop steward.

Following in the footsteps of big brother Phil, Ralph – or Ralphie as he was always known – attended Abbotswell Primary, where he excelled at football.

“He was a great left footer,” said Karen.

From hydroelectricity to harmonies, Ralphie found his dream career

Around the age of 14 Ralphie discovered a passion for music after learning to play Life on Mars.

“One of those people who was good at everything,” smiled Karen, “he could play piano, bass guitar, and he could sing. His harmonies were out of this world.”

On leaving school – with his dad’s cautionary words about securing a good pension, in his ears – Ralphie began work for the North of Scotland Hydroelectric Board, but it wouldn’t be long before he could make the transition to support himself as a full-time musician.

‘Sought-after’ Ralphie loved writing his own songs

A lifelong fan of The Beatles, The Bee Gees, The Beach Boys, James Taylor and Steely Dan, the versatile musician was sought after by bands across Aberdeen.

Over the years, Ralphie played with Atlas, Kandidate, Detour, Bash St Kids, The Barronettes, Gidea Park – a London-based tribute to The Beach Boys, Heads and Hearts, Super Klute, Snakebite, The Gerry Jablonski Band, The Beatles appreciation act, The Billy Shears Band, and Atlantic Avenue.

Ben Rose, who has known and played in bands with Ralphie for four decades, described his friend as a caring, friendly and funny man with a huge talent.

“I played with him in a later version of The Billy Shears Band, and he and I also formed Atlantic Avenue with him.

“He was hugely well known and highly sought after if anyone was lacking a musician. Although bass was his primary instrument, he would play keys as well.

“I think his happiest times were playing with his brother Phil in The Billy Shears Band, and writing and performing original songs with Gerry’s band and in Heads and Hearts,” Ben added.

“Though he was never too far from some banter about being a die-hard Celtic supporter surrounded by many Dons fans.”

Chance meeting at Radar’s left Karen smitten with the Snakebite star

Karen first spotted Ralphie in 1979 at the ABC Bowl on George Street.

“I didn’t know who he was, and I was probably too young for him then. There’s seven years between us.

“I think he was in a band called Heads and Hearts then. I just thought he was amazing.

“It wasn’t until I was around 30 when I saw him again in Radar’s bar. He has been on stage in his band, Snakebite, and then we passed each other on the stairs. I remember he looked at me and said: ‘I know your face.’

“I immediately started singing all the words from one of his older songs, and he stopped in his tracks, looked at me and said: ‘Freak!’ a tearful Karen recalled.

“That was that. We’ve been together ever since.”

‘Ralph would give you the shirt off his back’

Neither had been married before, however, building their life together started slowly.

“We started dating, but it was years before we moved into our home in Raeburn Place,” said Karen, who works for Living Ambitions on King Street.

“Ralph was easy to get on with. He was a very caring man, who would do anything for anyone. He once brought a homeless man back to our house and was gutted that his medical needs meant it wasn’t safe for him to stay. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Karen says one of her favourite memories of going to Ralphie’s gigs with him is being the object of his “secret” affection.

“He’d often give me a sly little wink from the stage,” she smiles. “But if anyone else saw it, he’d pretend he had something in his eye.”

Ralphie’s talent took him all over the world

Ralphie’s career saw him tour the country as well as jet off further afield to Dubai and New York with The Billy Shears Band. He supported Status Quo, Bryan Adams and Deacon Blue, with him and Karen also enjoying regular breaks to catch some winter sun in Tenerife, Lanzarote, Cyprus and Portugal.

Inspired by his trade unionist father, Ralph maintained left-leaning political views all of his life, and loved to talk about them.

“Ralphie was a Labour man who believed in fairness. He was always a socialist. He used to say that all politicians sing a good song, but they change the lyrics when they get in.”

‘After the stroke, our lives were never the same,’ said Karen

In their free time, Karen and Ralphie enjoyed day trips to Stonehaven with a picnic to watch the sea, and wherever Ralphie went, a trail of cats would follow.

“He loved cats. I remember on holiday he’d spend half our budget buying cat food and half the cats in Tenerife would be at our apartment every time we came home.

“Ralph always took the time to get to know our neighbours and their cats too,” said Karen.

Although he had been in good health, in March 2023 Karen came home to discover her and Ralphie’s lives would never be the same again.

“He called me at work and said he couldn’t feel his legs, but then sort of said he was okay. I asked my boss if we could get cover so I could go home and check on him.

“When I got home, I found him sitting on the couch, unable to move.”

‘Not being able to play, broke his heart’

Karen called an ambulance after realising her partner’s mouth was drooping.

“He asked me why I looked so scared, and I had tell him that I thought he was having a stroke.”

What followed were weeks in the ARI, followed by a stint in Woodend Hospital’s rehabilitation unit, then a further stay in another rehab centre.

“Ralphie ended up paralysed down his left side and blind in his right eye. It meant he couldn’t play music again.

“It broke his heart. He never recovered.”

‘Knowing people donated to his funeral fund gave him such peace’

The couple had to move from their longtime home into sheltered accommodation in Bridge of Don, but Ralphie’s condition deteriorated.

“He was in such a lot of pain. And the muscle wastage meant my lovely Ralphie went right down to five stone.”

A month ago, they were dealt the devastating blow that Ralphie wouldn’t have much time left.

“He knew his time was coming, though we never expected it to be quite this soon,” said Karen. “Even then, right at the end, he was thinking of me and his family.

“He asked me to set up a Go Fund Me page to help cover the costs of the funeral so there would be no burden on any of us.

“When I showed him that people were donating, I honestly think that gave him so much peace; he was able to go after that.”

On Monday September 15 Ralphie died peacefully at home with Karen by his side.

“Up until three days before he was still able to talk. I asked him if he was scared, because I was worried he wasn’t peaceful. But he managed to say he loved me and he thanked me for everything. He said he was sorry if he’d been a burden. I told him he’d been nothing but a pleasure.

“That man adored me. And my heart is shattered to look around this room and for it to feel so empty without him.

“At least he’s no longer in pain.”

‘We’ll fire his ashes into the sky over Stonehaven with The Beatles playing’

A celebration of Ralph’s life took place at Aberdeen Crematorium.

“We had a piper playing Penny Lane for him to come in to, and when he left us, his own song Live for Today was played.

“I plan to put some of his ashes in a rocket and will shoot them into the sky over Stonehaven. We’ll have Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds playing.

“He deserves every last bit of celebration. He was so well looked after by Bon Accord Care and the district nurses. I’m happy he got his wish to stay at home because of them, but I just can’t believe I won’t see him again.”