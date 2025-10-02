Emotional tribute to much-loved Gardenstown granny Cathie Watt, from grandson James

Tributes have been paid to Gardenstown village stalwart Cathie Watt, led by her grandson, James Watt.

Known for her generosity, hard work and community spirit, she died at her Gamrie home last week aged 93.

We look back on Cathie’s life of faith, the fishing industry, and fierce family loyalty.

Hebridean heritage inspired Gardenstown’s Cathie

Catherine Ann Watt – known to her family as “Granny Cathie,” was born on February 4 1932 in Gardenstown, where she lived out all her years.

The only daughter of George and Aggie Watt, she had one younger brother, Jim. It was from her grandfather, however, that she derived a great sense of identity. Hailing from Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, Cathie’s grandfather’s Hebridean heritage was a huge source of pride to his granddaughter.

“She had a fascination with island culture and especially the people. She loved when anyone from the islands visited Gamrie. Then again, she loved when pretty much anyone visited Gamrie,” said James.

Her pride in the Islands ran deep, even forming some of her longest-held TV habits.

“Granny was absolutely devoted to BBC Alba. She watched it daily, and always at a volume that ensured most of the village could follow along too. ”

Manse role brought Jimmy into Cathie’s life

On leaving school, Cathie found work as a filletter in a Gardenstown Harbour fish house.

Highly skilled, and much to the chagrin of her husband and son, Cathie could outdo most people with her knife work.

When she later took on the role of housekeeper at the manse, for Rev James Philip, Cathie came into her own.

“She absolutely loved it and found a lifelong love of cleaning,” said James. “It’s where she first wore her trademark uniform – a checked apron!

“It was also while looking after the manse that she met Granda Jimmy.”

‘Working hard was who she was,’ said grandson James

Cathie married the love of her life, James Ritchie Watt, in Gardenstown New Church, on April 2 1953.

They soon welcomed son James – known as Jim – in 1954, followed by their daughter Mary in 1959.

“Like granda Jimmy, granny Cathie was one of the hardest working people you could ever meet,” James explained. “She helped granda in his various shops and hauled thousands of boxes of fish up the pier over the years.

“Once, while recovering from an operation, she dragged a box of cod along the floor of Fraserburgh fish market by using her crutches as makeshift hooks.

“Work hard wasn’t just what she did, it was who she was.”

Family came first for fiercely loyal Cathie

Throughout her life, Cathie’s pride and joy were her family.

Nothing compared with the happiness she radiated by gathering and cooking for her loved ones. The more family members crammed around her and Jimmy’s Bank House kitchen table – and the more of her food they devoured – the happier she became.

“Her Sunday lunch menu was the same for over 50 years, and it is without question the entire family’s favourite meal. She was the beating heart of our family.

“It’s hard to imagine that we’re never going to have any more mealie, any more legendary rice puddings or any more of her brightly coloured “fluff” again.”

Never without a handful of sweeties “for medicinal purposes,” Cathie was as generous with her sweets as she was with her love.

“There aren’t words that even come close to encapsulating how much granny Cathie loved us,” James said. “It was abundant, unconditional, and all-encompassing. She also had a fierce and unwavering loyalty that was so central to her character.”

‘People were granny’s passion’

In more than nine decades of life, Cathie never lost her sense of humour or adventure.

She and Jimmy enjoyed many caravan holidays over the years, always preferring a lay-by fry-up cooked by the side of the road to wasting their money in a Little Chef.

It was on arriving in their various holiday caravan parks, however, where Cathie’s “magic” dazzled most.

“Granny could walk into a caravan site and within 10 minutes she knew the full life story of everyone there. She got especially excited whenever she heard a ‘home tongue’ accent in the distance.

“People were her passion, and she made everyone she met feel welcome.”

Cathie was Jimmy’s navigator for more than 70 years

Though her husband did attempt to teach his wife to drive, that was one skill Cathie never quite mastered. Preferring the role of Jimmy’s faithful navigator – with varying degrees of success.

It wasn’t unusual for the pair to get lost, all the time with Cathie’s gentle reminders about their speed.

“A little care will take you there,” was a favourite catchphrase, and her fervent belief that overtaking, speeding drivers, “won’t get there any faster.”

Latter years brought both tears and joy for Cathie

In the last decade of her life, Cathie displayed steely resilience.

Rebounding from several life-threatening health challenges, Cathie confounded doctors with her remarkable recoveries. This was in no small part due to the loving care both she and Jimmy received from their daughter, Mary, who moved in beside them.

Sadly, after more than 70 years of marriage, Cathie’s beloved husband Jimmy died in June 2023, aged 95.

Further sadness followed 14 months later when her son Jim also passed away after a short illness.

A devastating loss to the entire family, Cathie never lost her warmth – or her faith – despite her grief. And she was only too pleased to host James and his bride, Georgia, on the morning of their wedding in Gamrie, earlier this year.

“Granny Cathie was so kind to me,” added Georgia. “We used to laugh because at first she thought I was James’ assistant. Even when there was a language barrier – of her not understanding my accent at times, she was always so, so kind.”

‘Granny led with humour and love – she was our inspiration’

Even in later years, Cathie’s generosity of spirit never waned. She loved nothing more than knitting for various charities and collecting items for the village annual showbox appeal.

“My cousin Ann-Marie often gets asked who the most inspirational leader she’s ever known is. She always says: ‘My granny.’ And she’s right.

“Granny didn’t lead a business or a sports team. She led a family. With humour, with food, with faith, and with love. And she did it better than anyone I have ever known,” said James.

‘If Jimmy was the anchor, Cathie was the Watt family hearth’

“If you imagine the most perfect grandmother out of a film, or out of a cartoon, that was granny Cathie. For Ann-Marie, Jim and myself, she was the perfect grandmother. For Evie, Mia, Sonny, Frankie, James, Jacob and Noah, she was the perfect great-granny.

“When it came to our family, grandy Jimmy was our anchor, and granny Cathy was our hearth. She was the warmth we gathered around. The steady flame that made our family home bright and welcoming. Her love gave us light. Her kindness gave us warmth. Her resilience kept the fire burning through every storm,” said James.

“Though the flame has gone out, the warmth she gave us will never fade.”

Cathie died on Friday September 26. A celebration of her life is to take place at 11am on Friday, October 3 at Gardenstown New Church.

You can read the family’s announcement here.