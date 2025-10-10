One last poem by Buckie bard, Barbara Bowie… her own Doric eulogy

Much loved Buckie poet Barbara Bowie has died aged 90, but not before she penned her own rhyming Doric eulogy.

Tributes flooded in for the proud Buckpool quine, many saying the same thing: “she always had a story to tell.”

Passion for poetry started at St Peter’s

Born on April 28 1935 in Seafield Hospital, Barbara and brother Leonard were raised by their mother Barbara, a cleaner.

From the age of four, until she eventually relented and moved into a care home at 88, Barbara lived in the same house in Anton Street, Buckpool.

She attended St Peter’s RC School, where she once said she regularly “got a row from the teacher for writing poetry instead of paying attention.”

On leaving school Barbara began working at Baxters of Speyside.

London couldn’t compete with Barbara’s beloved Buckpool

When an opportunity arose to try big city life, Barbara moved to London, where she was briefly married.

When her short season in the south came to an end she returned home to Anton Street and a new career in the St Andrew’s Hotel.

Waitressing and dealing with the public brought her great joy. Talking to people was always her favourite activity and memories of this time would feature in Barbara’s vast collection of hand-written verse.

Kind-hearted Barbara loved to storytell in town’s cafes

After St Andrew’s, Barbara found a job at the most northern lamp factory in the UK, Thorn Lighting Works.

There for 22 years, she remained in the town’s “bulb factory” until it closed, retiring at 53.

Barbara remained single but enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the children of her late brother, Leonard. Aunt to Bruce and Brenda, they say there was never a dull moment around Barbara, who “never let us leave without a sweetie in our pocket.”

In her later years she enjoyed bowling, but nothing could quite compare to her very favourite hobby: “sitting in a cafe yapping.”

Buckie poems reach the ‘land down under’

It was in that environment, people watching, that Barbara found inspiration for her famous Buckpool poetry.

Written in Buckie Doric, she wrote about all facets of her life from friendship, “horny gulls”, and in 2017, preparing for her own funeral, she wrote her own eulogy.

After lockdown, at 85 years old, a collection of her work, Tales Fae a Buckpool Quine, was published by, and sold within, Buckie Community Shop with proceeds going back to the store’s community initiatives.

In a newspaper report from the time Barbara said she was proud to have had her work turned into a book, with copies being sold as far away as Australia.

Passion for poetry never lessened, nor did her fondness for Buckie

The last few years of Barbara’s life were spent in Netherha Care Home in Buckie, however, even advancing years never dampened Barbara’s enthusiasm for poetry.

In January last year she penned a new rhyme to commemorate Buckie Thistle’s historic tie with Celtic.

Following a stroke, Barbara died on September 20, age 90.

At her funeral service, her sister-in-law read the eulogy written by Barbara herself.

Special eulogy from Barbara’s own heart

It began, “I dinna need a great big screed, a few kind words is a’ I need

Maist fowk ken fit I wis like, jist a cocky, cheeky tyke!

I liket fine, tae gaur fowk smile, ma pedigree widna beguile

“I niver earned an O.B.E. jist “Gabby Babbie” that wis me

“At Seafield Hospital I did arrive, the year was nineteen thirty five

April is the month o’ showers, I wis ain o’ it’s bonnie flowers

“At St. Peter’s School I did my best, managed tae pass ivery test

Jooked the school, geid doon the burn, gave peer Doddie Dawson a turn

He wis sent tae see my Mam, I can tell ye, I got wham!

“Worked in Baxters tae earn a shillin’, the work wis hard bit I wis willin.”

Tales of days in Buckie bulb factory included in funeral speech

Her adventures in south of the border were also included.

“Was in London for a while,” she wrote, “bit that city life wis nae my style

“Then ma favourite place o’ a’, the St. Andrew’s Hotel, it wis braw

The characters there were hard tae beat, auld “Fittie” wi’ carpets on his feet

I niver laughed so much in ma life, tho’ times there wis a bit o’ strife

“Then on tae makin’ lamps at Thorn, we started early in the morn

“On Donnie Mayne’s bus we sped oor way, tae start a very busy day

“I worked there for twenty two years, alas the factory it closed down

“The pay was good, the company great, nobody wore a frown.”

‘Scoff a sausage roll on me…’

Her final remarks were the most sentimental, showcasing Barbara’s trademark sense of humour.

“Noo it’s time tae say goodbye,” she said. “Smile for me, dinna cry.

“‘n’ fin yer enjoyin’ yer tea – scoff a sausage roll for me!”

