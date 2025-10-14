Obituary: Aberdeenshire’s Robbie Middleton, a Merchant Navy and charity stalwart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Aberdeenshire’s Robbie Middleton, a Merchant Navy and charity stalwart

The Merchant Navy stalwart lost his father at the age of two, but packed a bewildering amount of good works into his lifetime.

Robbie Middleton, who served in the Merchant Navy and on commercial vessels, with his daughters Claire and Sandy. Image supplied by family.
By Neil Drysdale

It’s difficult to compress the life and times of former Merchant Navy captain Robbie Middleton into anything less than a book chapter.

Here was an Aberdonian, born at Queens Cross Maternity Hospital in 1944, who thrived on land and sea; a tireless charity stalwart whose labours extended from the north-east of Scotland to Uganda, yet who never lost his sense of fun.

A passionate walker, swimmer, environmentalist and naturalist, who loved his family and was married to his soulmate, Judy for 52 years, he was also a man of deep faith, who once preached to the future King Charles at Crathie Kirk.

He had so many strings to his bow

Robbie, who has died of cancer at the age of 81, lost his father in a car crash when he was just a small child, but his early memories were of summers spent at Briggies at the head of Strathdon, wandering the surrounding hills to his heart’s content.

He wasn’t remotely interested in sitting around, twiddling his thumbs, when he could be actively involved in helping others and roaming the mountains, many years before he became the honorary president of the Cairngorm Club.

And that philosophy has filtered down to his daughters, Claire and Sandy; the former a master mariner, the latter the chief of staff of heritage organisation NatureScot.

Robbie Middleton was rarely happier than behind the wheel of a ship. Photograph supplied by family.

The teenager set off across the Atlantic Ocean to Panama in 1960 as a young cadet.

And that was the start of a 22-year career in the Merchant Navy, the last six of them as Captain, in a part of his career replete with great times and wonderful shipmates.

He didn’t slow up as he moved on

He came ashore in 1982 as Marine Manager with Salvesen and was subsequently appointed managing director of Briggs Marine Environmental Services, once again travelling the world in the oil spill clean-up industry.

His peers recognised his myriad abilities — and his innate affability — and it seemed only natural when he became president of the Nautical Institute in 2002.

But there were many strings to his bow, whether as a member of the Stonehaven Choral Society or his involvement with the Soggy Bottom Stompers, whom he joked had “probably the oldest fan club in the world — barring the Rolling Stones.”

Robbie Middleton was a fine singer and musician with the Soggy Bottom Stompers. Photograph supplied by family.

Robbie was proud of his long-standing connection to Uganda, which began when Sandy spent a year working there as a teacher at Bubaare primary and secondary schools.

As his daughters related: “When the family came to visit, it opened up a new world for Robbie, who was honoured to present the prizes at the school sports day.

“The top prize was a plastic basin, a cherished possession for those who won them as something that enabled you to wash both yourself and your clothes.

He helped hundreds of children

“Robbie often relayed this story to people because he was so humbled by the joy a pupil took in receiving such a simple prize and the stark contrast with our own culture.

“Whilst in Uganda, he went along to a local Rotary Club meeting and forged many strong friendships and connections with the locals.

Robbie Middleton (right) with his mother Winnie and brother Stuart. Photograph supplied by family.

“As a result of that short ‘holiday’ back in 1997, he worked with Rotary International to establish a scheme to sponsor the education of children in various schools in Uganda.

“In 2017, he was awarded the Rotary Champion of Change for charity work undertaken in Uganda, which has now benefitted over 300 children and their wider families.”

Robbie Middleton and his bride, Judy, who were married for 52 years. Photograph supplied by family.

Rev Howard Drysdale, the retired manager of Aberdeen Seafarers Centre and the chaplain of the RNLI in Aberdeen, spoke at his friend’s funeral service on October 9.

And he told me about the impact which Robbie had made in ensuring that foreign sailors received festive gifts in Scotland and also a place of sanctuary in hard times.

He wanted to make it a success

He said: “I first met Robbie in 2001 at a Nautical Institute meeting as the new Port Chaplain for Aberdeen Harbour. His support was wide-ranging and so important.

“It was Robbie who was instrumental in setting up a Welfare Fund, which enabled me to make up 3,000 individual Christmas presents for seafarers every year.

Robbie Middleton and his daughter Claire were cover stars in the “Leopard” in 2005. Pic supplied by family.

“That typified his generous spirit, and he again helped me when I sought to get a Seafarers Centre established in the city.

“I doubt it would have happened without his guidance — and he helped me keep it open.

“I remember him visiting not long after it opened and asking me how I planned to run the centre. A business plan? Funding? Accounts? Where were they?

“Then, just a couple of weeks later, he came back with a five-year business plan and accounts, indeed everything needed to make it the success it was.

“And it was no surprise when his wife Judy became a volunteer at the centre.”

A well-deserved celebratory toast for Robbie and Judy Middleton. Image supplied by family.

Friends have testified to how Robbie was a man who loved life, adventure, his community and, above all else, his family. But faith was integral to his world.

His daughters said: “Dad accidentally became a lay reader for the Church of Scotland when local minister Jimmy Duncan signed him up while he was away at sea.

“As a well-travelled seafarer, he had a genuine appreciation for different cultures to his own and also loved to study other religions.

Newtonhill Church is a fitting legacy

“In his role, he took many Sunday services throughout Aberdeenshire and gained quite a following. Although he was paid, every penny went back into Uganda.

“The planning and building of Newtonhill Church was a real highlight in his life. A group of friends thought it was a great idea and, as a team, they put their all into it.

“As a result, they have a central point of worship in the village which is thriving.”

Robbie Middleton was well respected wherever he travelled across the world. Pic supplied by family.

Before his passing, Robbie left behind a message for those closest to him.

He said: “I am fair bursting with pride when I think of all the accomplishments of all the women in my life, Judy, Claire and Sandy and, of course my two, lovely grand-daughters Eliza and Hannah.”

Last lights for the old mariner

And the old sailor delivered one poignant farewell.

Robbie Middleton travelled the world and made a positive difference to so many. Pic supplied by family.

“[It’s] voyage over, I have tied up safely alongside my final berth, so we can all relax, have a beer and ring off: ‘Finished with Engines’.

“Take care of each other.”

Conversation