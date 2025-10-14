Obituary: Aberdeenshire’s Robbie Middleton, a Merchant Navy and charity stalwart

It’s difficult to compress the life and times of former Merchant Navy captain Robbie Middleton into anything less than a book chapter.

Here was an Aberdonian, born at Queens Cross Maternity Hospital in 1944, who thrived on land and sea; a tireless charity stalwart whose labours extended from the north-east of Scotland to Uganda, yet who never lost his sense of fun.

A passionate walker, swimmer, environmentalist and naturalist, who loved his family and was married to his soulmate, Judy for 52 years, he was also a man of deep faith, who once preached to the future King Charles at Crathie Kirk.

He had so many strings to his bow

Robbie, who has died of cancer at the age of 81, lost his father in a car crash when he was just a small child, but his early memories were of summers spent at Briggies at the head of Strathdon, wandering the surrounding hills to his heart’s content.

He wasn’t remotely interested in sitting around, twiddling his thumbs, when he could be actively involved in helping others and roaming the mountains, many years before he became the honorary president of the Cairngorm Club.

And that philosophy has filtered down to his daughters, Claire and Sandy; the former a master mariner, the latter the chief of staff of heritage organisation NatureScot.

The teenager set off across the Atlantic Ocean to Panama in 1960 as a young cadet.

And that was the start of a 22-year career in the Merchant Navy, the last six of them as Captain, in a part of his career replete with great times and wonderful shipmates.

He didn’t slow up as he moved on

He came ashore in 1982 as Marine Manager with Salvesen and was subsequently appointed managing director of Briggs Marine Environmental Services, once again travelling the world in the oil spill clean-up industry.

His peers recognised his myriad abilities — and his innate affability — and it seemed only natural when he became president of the Nautical Institute in 2002.

But there were many strings to his bow, whether as a member of the Stonehaven Choral Society or his involvement with the Soggy Bottom Stompers, whom he joked had “probably the oldest fan club in the world — barring the Rolling Stones.”

Robbie was proud of his long-standing connection to Uganda, which began when Sandy spent a year working there as a teacher at Bubaare primary and secondary schools.

As his daughters related: “When the family came to visit, it opened up a new world for Robbie, who was honoured to present the prizes at the school sports day.

“The top prize was a plastic basin, a cherished possession for those who won them as something that enabled you to wash both yourself and your clothes.

He helped hundreds of children

“Robbie often relayed this story to people because he was so humbled by the joy a pupil took in receiving such a simple prize and the stark contrast with our own culture.

“Whilst in Uganda, he went along to a local Rotary Club meeting and forged many strong friendships and connections with the locals.

“As a result of that short ‘holiday’ back in 1997, he worked with Rotary International to establish a scheme to sponsor the education of children in various schools in Uganda.

“In 2017, he was awarded the Rotary Champion of Change for charity work undertaken in Uganda, which has now benefitted over 300 children and their wider families.”

Rev Howard Drysdale, the retired manager of Aberdeen Seafarers Centre and the chaplain of the RNLI in Aberdeen, spoke at his friend’s funeral service on October 9.

And he told me about the impact which Robbie had made in ensuring that foreign sailors received festive gifts in Scotland and also a place of sanctuary in hard times.

He wanted to make it a success

He said: “I first met Robbie in 2001 at a Nautical Institute meeting as the new Port Chaplain for Aberdeen Harbour. His support was wide-ranging and so important.

“It was Robbie who was instrumental in setting up a Welfare Fund, which enabled me to make up 3,000 individual Christmas presents for seafarers every year.

“That typified his generous spirit, and he again helped me when I sought to get a Seafarers Centre established in the city.

“I doubt it would have happened without his guidance — and he helped me keep it open.

“I remember him visiting not long after it opened and asking me how I planned to run the centre. A business plan? Funding? Accounts? Where were they?

“Then, just a couple of weeks later, he came back with a five-year business plan and accounts, indeed everything needed to make it the success it was.

“And it was no surprise when his wife Judy became a volunteer at the centre.”

Friends have testified to how Robbie was a man who loved life, adventure, his community and, above all else, his family. But faith was integral to his world.

His daughters said: “Dad accidentally became a lay reader for the Church of Scotland when local minister Jimmy Duncan signed him up while he was away at sea.

“As a well-travelled seafarer, he had a genuine appreciation for different cultures to his own and also loved to study other religions.

Newtonhill Church is a fitting legacy

“In his role, he took many Sunday services throughout Aberdeenshire and gained quite a following. Although he was paid, every penny went back into Uganda.

“The planning and building of Newtonhill Church was a real highlight in his life. A group of friends thought it was a great idea and, as a team, they put their all into it.

“As a result, they have a central point of worship in the village which is thriving.”

Before his passing, Robbie left behind a message for those closest to him.

He said: “I am fair bursting with pride when I think of all the accomplishments of all the women in my life, Judy, Claire and Sandy and, of course my two, lovely grand-daughters Eliza and Hannah.”

Last lights for the old mariner

And the old sailor delivered one poignant farewell.

“[It’s] voyage over, I have tied up safely alongside my final berth, so we can all relax, have a beer and ring off: ‘Finished with Engines’.

“Take care of each other.”