Sister’s tribute as much-loved Banff teacher Julia Scarrott dies suddenly on holiday in Pitlochry

Tributes have flooded in to a retired Banff teacher who died suddenly on holiday in Pitlochry.

Julia Scarrott, 66, suffered a brain haemorrhage as she arrived in the Perthshire holiday spot for a break with her husband David.

She was taking her suitcase out of the boot of the car when tragedy struck.

Julia spent two days on life support and then fought for another week with her family by her side.

But the recently-retired teacher and mentor, who guided thousands of pupils and trainees over the decades, never recovered.

Now, her devastated sister Audrey has led the tributes to the much-loved Aberdeenshire educator.

She said: “I just can’t imagine not having her here.”

A Banff-born teacher and mentor

Julia Scarrott was born Julia Mair in June 1959 in Banff, a second daughter for Merchant Navy chief engineer Kenneth and Mabel.

She attended Macduff Primary School and Banff Academy and then went on to teacher training college in Aberdeen.

Julia and Audrey had a happy childhood in Aberdeenshire, with Julia catching the travelling bug from her dad’s many Merchant Navy trips.

She taught in primary schools across Banffshire and was a popular and much-loved teacher to many.

For the past decade, Julia performed the role of probationer and mentor support officer to newly-qualified teachers across Aberdeenshire.

Julia was married to retired Nescol maths lecturer David and the couple lived in Banff. They had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

‘A true professional and wonderful person’

Once she qualified, Julia taught in primary schools across Banffshire, including Cuminestown, Macduff and Turriff.

She then moved into a depute head role at Banff Primary, then acting head teacher roles at Banff and Whitehills.

She also studied different school systems, visiting Japan and Germany as part of her research.

Tributes flooded in from former colleagues, pupils and probationers.

Paul R Rooke, a quality improvement manager with Aberdeenshire Council and a friend of the family, spoke of his shock.

He said: “Julia was a true professional, an inspiring educator and a thoroughly wonderful person.

“She was hugely respected, valued and a thoroughly committed colleague.

“Julia worked with massive numbers of pupils, their families and colleagues, all of whom, I’m sure, will remember her fondly.”

Paul reckoned Julia would have worked with about 1,000 probationer teachers in her support role.

She retired in August last year.

He added: “When she retired, Julia was rightly proud of her career. We were just as proud of the exceptional service, commitment and kindness she gave to everything she did.”

‘There was no coming back’

Julia and David were at the start of a two-day break in Perthshire with Julia’s cousin and husband when tragedy struck.

Audrey said: “She’d always wanted to go to the Enchanted Forest down at Pitlochry.”

The couple had set off early on the Tuesday morning of October 14 and stopped off at House of Bruar, then arrived in Pitlochry with time to spare before check-in.

Audrey added: “They just had a wee walk round Pitlochry and went into a cafe.

“Julia was just taking her bag out of the boot of the car and she had a massive brain haemorrhage in the car park.”

Julia was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Audrey remembered: “I got the phone call and I just leapt in the car and drove down to Dundee.”

Julia was on life support for two days and then lived for another five days after that.

Audrey said: “It was amazing how she just kept trying to fight it, but there was no coming back from it.”

Julia died on October 21.

Julia Scarrott: ‘A lovely caring lady’

David had retired the year before Julia and the couple had enjoyed having more time to travel.

To celebrate their retirement, they’d been on a world cruise from January to the end of April, visiting 23 countries.

Audrey said: “I’m so thankful that they did that because they were going to delay it for a year or two and then she decided just to do it.

“Julia always liked travelling — all their holidays, they went somewhere.

“But that was the most major trip and I’m so glad that they did it.”

Just before the Pitlochry trip, Audrey and Julia had spent time together walking.

Audrey said: “She was absolutely fine.

“She loved walking in the countryside and along the coast.

“David and her had been all over and she was always planning her next trip.

“She was also a crazy-mad animal lover — she’d had five Labradors over the years.

“Julia was the lively one in the family — she was just good fun and really kind.

“I just can’t imagine not having her here — I can’t get my head round it. Julia’s just really the only family I have.

“I think it’s just the total suddenness — I just always imagined we’d be old together and reassuring each other about being old.”

Audrey and David have found some comfort in the hundreds of tributes to Julia online.

Audrey said: “We were just saying that we so wish that she was aware of just how well-respected and well-loved she was.

“There are just so many lovely things that people have said.”

One couple that Julia and David befriended on the cruise are planning to come to the funeral all the way from Wales.

They wrote: “Julia was one of those people you rarely get to meet in your life time and we were privileged to have had that chance to know her.

“Such a lovely caring lady who will be in our hearts for ever. Ollie and Alan xxx”

Rick Malloy posted: “Julia has been such a help to the hundreds if not thousands of teachers starting their careers in our corner of Scotland, as well as the many colleagues who worked with her in her roles as a class teacher and head teacher.

“A kind and compassionate person who represented the profession in the highest possible standard.”

