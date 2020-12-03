Professor Ewan Gillon: Have yourself a merry little Christmas… but how?

Here we are at the start of the festive season, and all we can really safely (pardon the pun) say is that it will be a Christmas like no other.

This month is challenging for many with emotions running high every single year. This festive season, however, is presenting all of us with tough choices to make. This includes having to weigh up mental health against physical health.

© Supplied

Many of us will not be able to reunite with all the friends and family we would traditionally see at this time of the year. For some of us this will be because doing so would exceed the size of our ‘bubble’. For others it will be because they choose not to extend their bubble, even for a few days. What you decide to do for yourself and your family will be a very personal decision and one not taken lightly.

In many ways, it may be a ‘little Christmas’, celebrating in a smaller circle. This means missing out on office Christmas parties and nights out. It means not being able to bring all the family together as we would in other years.

However, this may not all be negative. For many, attending parties as well as buying presents can lead to financial strain which triggers stress and anxiety. A virtual office Christmas may help avoid some of that.

Those normally catering for and looking after a large family party may find cooking for a smaller ‘bubble’ simpler. As much fun as big gatherings are, they can also cause some stress in the days leading up to it. Perhaps, having to stay in a smaller group and ordering in rather than heading out to restaurants gives us an opportunity to slow down and truly connect.

Some may even choose to forego the loosening of current restrictions, especially those at a higher risk of Covid-19. If this is the case for members of your family, respect their decision. This is a unique situation in a unique year, with all of us coping as best we can.

Coping strategies can look very different from individual to individual. For some, looking after their mental health means reaching out and connecting to as many family members and friends as safely as possible. For others, being exposed to this potentially higher risk of illness may be the cause of unmanageable stress and high anxiety levels.

I hope that you can find the positives in this year’s Christmas and use the coping skills we have all developed over the course of this year to help you through this pandemic a little longer. But if you’re struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out for family, friends or a professional for the support you need.

Professor Ewan Gillon is a Chartered Psychologist and Clinical Director of First Psychology Scotland with centres in Aberdeen, Inverness, Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Borders.