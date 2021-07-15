Frank Gilfeather: It’s a tough time for leaders as decisions face post-match scrutiny

Leaders have been having it tough in recent days.

It will take time for England manager Gareth Southgate to overcome his disappointment, not so much because his team lost THAT game against

Italy, but from making decisions that led to that defeat.

Still, another gong in the New Year’s honours list will make up for

reaching the final of a major competition and failing.

Isn’t the title of Duke of Edinburgh up for grabs now that Prince

Edward’s claim has been rebuffed by his eldest brother?

Online Johnny No Mates brigade should be brought to heel

But at least a significant minority of England fans topped the league

for the most obnoxious, disruptive and drunken lot, reminding us why,

for a long time, they were persona non grata in countries all around

Europe.

And the Johnny No Mates brigade on social media, who spouted bile towards

those players who flopped in the penalty shootout, ought to be

exposed and brought to heel.

If the government is serious about clamping down on racism let’s see

the Facebooks, Instagrams and Googles of this world ordered to

cough-up their full taxes and penalised financially for offering a

platform to the merchants of such abhorrent behaviour.

As for the future Sir Gareth, he’ll probably still be incredulous at

the post-match questions fired at him by an ITV interviewer following

his team’s car-crash performance.

I lost count of how many times the reporter probed him on how well

England will fare in next year’s World Cup in Qatar, for which they

have still to qualify.

Sturgeon unconcerned about party’s finances

Meanwhile, as Southgate re-acquaints himself with Italy with a

takeaway pizza he’ll order for his TV viewing tonight, another leader

grapples with complaints of fraud against her organisation.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Gareth Southgate of the SNP with a similar rating

on the charm meter, insists she isn’t concerned about her party’s

finances as Police Scotland’s finest delve into a potentially murky

world.

The seven complainers wondering how donations to a crowdfunding

campaign for another independence referendum have been used, believe

there are serious questions to be asked, especially in light of the

resignation of MP Douglas Chapman as SNP treasurer and fellow MP

Joanna Cherry quitting the party’s management board amid a row over

“transparency and scrutiny”.

We’re talking big donations here – £600,000 – enough to pay for a few

rivets for one of the two CalMac ferries still to be delivered in a

£200m deal struck in the dim and distant past.

It has incompetence written all over it, yet the first minister seems

reticent to admit her government botched the contract.

She had pledged, however, that “every penny” of the crowdfunder will

go towards indyref2 as we await the results of the police

investigation.

