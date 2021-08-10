When I’m skateboarding I feel like the best version of myself. I feel free from any worry or stress, confident in my body, happy in my head and focused on the moment.

But skateboarding didn’t come into my life by chance, I had to actively seek it out. It was never presented to me as a youngster, or even as a teenager, as something that I could do.

Growing up in the suburbs of Aberdeen, I wasn’t exposed to any grassroots or community building initiatives that made skateboarding accessible for young girls and women to get involved in. Coupled with never seeing girls on skateboards – both in real life or in the media – I don’t think it even crossed my mind that skateboarding was something I could do.

Fast forward to 2021 and skateboarding has given me a career, a community of friends that feel like family and life-changing experiences I would never have thought possible as a teenager. It is fair to say that skateboarding has changed my life.

I am a privileged white person who had the opportunity to attend university in a different country on a full scholarship. I moved to Miami from Inverbervie when I was 19 years old. It was only at that point that I finally saw other women riding skateboards and felt empowered enough to give it a go. Had I stayed in Scotland, I’m not sure I would have found skateboarding so quickly, if even at all.

‘It doesn’t matter about height or age, you just gotta skate and go for it’

At 13 years old, Sky Brown became Britain’s youngest ever Olympic medalist last week in the skateboarding park event. A force to be reckoned with, she has quickly become one of the most famous names in the sport with numerous titles and awards already behind her.

Her achievements are incredible and having met her around five years ago, I have experienced her genuine joy for skateboarding first hand. She is a delight and I can’t wait to see what she achieves next.

“I really hope I have inspired some girls,” she said after her Olympic experience, “There are a lot of people who think they are too young, but if you believe in yourself you can do it.

“That’s the cool thing about skateboarding, you don’t have to be a certain height or age to do it. It doesn’t matter about height or age, you just gotta skate and go for it.”

Sky speaks the truth. Long gone are the days when skateboarding was considered a “boys’ club”. Skateboarding is for everyone who wants it. Read that again. Skateboarding is for everyone who wants it.

No ego, no comparison

I launched Neighbourhood Skate Club in May 2021, with exactly that messaging and a goal to encourage and welcome more young girls and women to get involved and experience the pure joy of skateboarding.

By locating away from a traditional skate park setting, I’m removing the pressure to learn tricks right away and the burden that comes when you start comparing yourself to other more experienced skaters around you

Through one-to-one skate lessons, group skate events, community initiatives, skate mentorship and women’s focused skate content creation, Neighbourhood takes pride in building community, celebrating sisterhood and giving back to the neighbourhood.

Based in Victoria Park, East London, I teach skating with a focus on movement and weight shifts. The lessons and group skates take place on the smooth, curvy roads of the park, rather than the skatepark. Although I encourage the community to experience and enjoy all forms of skating, by locating away from a traditional skate park setting, I’m removing the pressure to learn tricks right away and the burden that comes when you start comparing yourself to other more experienced skaters around you.

Neighbourhood is about going at your own pace, No ego. No comparison. We talk about owning our space, trusting our strength, believing in our bodies and channeling any fear.

Also in London, Melanin Skate Gals & Pals are a Black led, BIPOC and queer skate crew with the aim to empower marginalised communities, while amplifying their voices within the skate scene and beyond. The collective was created by a Black woman as a response to the lack of representation of non-cisgender white male skaters in mainstream skate and non-skate media.

There is no denying that this new Olympic connection has pushed the boundaries for women’s skateboarding and indeed skateboarding in general

In Edinburgh, Queer Skate Collective are on a similar mission. They are an inclusive and intersectional group, providing a safe, sober space for queer people to skate. Taking inspiration from other queer skate groups across the world they want to create an environment where people feel comfortable to learn, fall over and improve with others of the same ability. People of any sexuality or gender can show up to their weekly meetups without having to worry about being the token queer skater.

Rollin’ With The Girls is a women’s skate crew in Leeds focused on supporting and championing the learning process, rather than just people who are already really good at skating. They use Instagram to arrange meetups and post clips of girls practicing and often failing at tricks, to encourage more women to pick up a board and give it a go.

Skateboarding is an instrument for global social change

There is no denying that this new Olympic connection has pushed the boundaries for women’s skateboarding and indeed skateboarding in general.

Skateboarding is an instrument for global social change and a progressive tool for inclusion, but there needs to be more resources and funding at grassroots level to continue long lasting change and allow skateboarding to continue to have a positive global impact.

The pandemic taught us that community and connection are the things that matter most.

Support your local skate shop. Support your local skate park. Support grassroots initiatives. Support women in skateboarding. Support marginalised communities in skateboarding.

Remember, skateboarding is for everyone who wants it.

Lyndsay McLaren is a former competitive downhill skateboarder who now works in marketing and runs Neighbourhood Skate Club