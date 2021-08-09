Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Voice of the North: Time to face up to the truth and stop hoping for a magic climate change fix

By The Press & Journal
August 9, 2021, 5:12 pm
Wildfire damage in woodland near Loch Morlich, after a preventable fire raged out of control (Photo: Jamie Stewart/Forestry and Land Scotland)
The build-up to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow has been long and massively overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last 17 months, politicians, press and members of the public alike have been guilty of pushing global warming further and further down the list of priorities. One crisis at a time, please.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on the current state of the climate told us what we knew already but have been unwilling to admit – crises do not wait patiently for their turn to devastate us.

In any case, climate change has not snuck up out of nowhere. It was already an urgent concern prior to the first coronavirus outbreak.

Climate change is not a far-away problem

In those early days of spring 2020 – before it was officially declared a pandemic – the UK reacted to Covid in the same way it had been dealing with global warming. Coronavirus was an abstract, far-away problem that might well go away on its own, despite everything experts were saying. Then, suddenly, it wasn’t. It was here.

The likelihood is that the same scenario will happen with climate change.

More than 100 wildfires were recently brought under control in Turkey, according to officials, but others continue (Photo: AP)

Of course, we are already seeing the effects of global warming in the form of extreme weather changes. Devastating wild fires and floods are now regularly reported in the news.

While places like Greece, Germany, China and California have dominated headlines most recently, these very real consequences of climate change also often affect the north and north-east of Scotland.

Glimmers of hope but hard work ahead

The question now is if we have learned enough from how quickly the Covid crisis snowballed to pay attention to the IPCC report and take immediate action, rather than keeping our fingers crossed for a magic fix.

There is no easy way out of global warming. There will be no respite; no five minutes to catch our collective breath. Human decisions brought us to this point and human decisions and innovations are the only thing that can help us now.

The latest findings should renew our belief in the importance of COP26 and galvanize our leaders into action. There are glimmers of hope in the report, but there is a great deal of hard work to do – not least facing up to our denial of the severity of the situation we find ourselves in.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

