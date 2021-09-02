Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frank Gilfeather: No wonder Michael Gove looked so out of place on the dancefloor – he was wearing a suit

By Frank Gilfeather
September 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 11:55 am
Michael Gove recently visited an Aberdeen club (Photo: Emma Lamnet)
Even if his face had not been familiar, Michael Gove would still have attracted attention on his clubbing adventure in Aberdeen for one particular reason – he was wearing a suit.

The hoi polloi at his nightspot of choice must have thought they had taken too many pills – legal, of course – as they watched him hit the dancefloor like some demented dad at a wedding and wondered if they were hallucinating.

Pictures informed us that Mr Gove’s acquaintance with the casual look came in the form of removing his tie as he attempted to paint the town red rather than the blue favoured by his political party.

Suits, as worn by politicians and funeral-goers, are being bought in ever decreasing numbers, with suppliers now selling jackets and trousers as separate entities, breaking up the traditional two-piece.

Suit jackets are referred to by retailers as blazers, pinching the name from that traditional garment, once the mode of dress for golf club captains and bowling club committee members, and often weighed down by enamel-badge ironmongery.

Big decisions for young men

Men of a certain vintage will recall buying their first suit. Indeed many, like me, went for the made to measure variety, as there were several tailors in high streets up and down the country where salesmen with measuring tapes around their necks stood ready to examine your inside leg.

Burton’s, Claude Alexander and my favourite, Jackson the Tailor – I was influenced by two older brothers – were popular destinations for young men keen to look the part, although sometimes mistakes were made in a choice of material; too bright, too dark, too stripy or enough loud checks to give passersby a headache.

Marks & Spencer, once popular with suit buyers, now stock them in only 110 of their 254 clothing stores

The dapper man with the tape – they were always impeccably dressed – would shout measurements to an assistant, pen and paper at the ready. Trousers touching the shoe or longer, sir? Width of the trouser at the bottom of the leg? One vent, two or none at all on the jacket? Sleeve a little shorter to show shirt cuffs? Big decisions had to be made by young men still finding their way in the world.

Alas, suit sales have slumped as we go casual and carefree in our dress. Marks & Spencer, once popular with suit buyers, now stock them in only 110 of their 254 clothing stores, for example, as the need to dress formally diminishes. Unless you’re Michael Gove thinking he’s John Travolta above an Aberdeen city centre pub and auditioning for the Masked Dancer.

