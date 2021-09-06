Readers’ letters: Oil giant should shell out for city’s historic baths

Sir, – The news that Shell are to relocate back into Union Street is most welcome and will bring an energy back on to the street that has sadly been lacking for some time.

As Shell looks to reinvent itself in these modern times, wouldn’t it be wonderful if it could help Aberdeen and leave a lasting legacy by funding the restoration and reopening of Bon Accord Baths? The cost would be but a slip of an accountant’s pen while giving a magnificent investment to the city. How about it Shell?

Colin R Pike, Burnside Farm, Maryculter, Aberdeenshire.

Car fuel decision may backfire

Sir, – I am old enough to remember when Glasgow had the most comprehensive and widespread tram service in the world.

In the 1950s Glasgow corporation decided to do away with trams and change over to cars and buses and build the motorway system which now surrounds Glasgow.

To achieve this they totally destroyed the north of the city, knocking down some of its most historic buildings and displacing thousands of Glaswegians from the city centre.

Now the SNP are determined to get us all to move over from petrol and diesel-powered cars to electric-powered cars but again at what cost?

Every electric car requires a battery and modern batteries are reliant on rare metal for their construction. Nobody seems to question where and how we get these rare metals. Most of these rare metals are being mined in third world counties using methods which would not be tolerated in any of the so-called wealthy countries. They include the use of child labour, strip mining on a huge scale and polluting huge areas of forest and farmland, but if it doesn’t come out of the exhaust of a car then the environmentalists don’t seem to care.

Surely the words “rare metals” should also be ringing bells. As more and more of the world changes over to electric vehicles then these metals will obviously become even more rare and will actually run out – what then?

A survey recently claimed that in England alone more than 400,00 homes will pave over their front gardens to give access to electric charging points. How is that environmentally effective?

I think we need to take a step back in this race for going green and look at what we are actually achieving.

Hugh Millar, Castlegreen Road, Thurso.

Infrared roads fix technology a boon

Sir, – If the infrared technology which is on the cards does work, we could be seeing the back end of crumbling roads and potholes in the north of Scotland.

It would mean road tax well spent if this technology does work, and it would put the SNP government in a good light.

It would also fulfill one of the government’s obligations.

Let’s hope and pray that this wonderful technology does work because, if it does, we could mend hundreds of miles of roads right across the north of Scotland stretching from Aberdeen to Nairn, and Inverness as far as Wick and Thurso.

It would mean fewer cars suffering from wheel and axle damage, meaning less money spent on breakdowns.

Allan Goodwin, Birchwood Court, Inshes Wood, Inverness.

Eye treatment date is extended again

Sir, – Regarding NHS Grampian ophthalmology waiting times – I was seen at the cataract clinic within NHS Grampian’s ophthalmology department in January 2020.

The consultant I was seen by advised me I would be given a six-month follow-up appointment.

This should obviously have been in July 2020.

Not only am I still waiting, but have been told I will not be seen before at least February 2022.

If that actually happens it will be 25 months, not six months, as it should have been.

Judi Martin, Alma, Maryculter, Aberdeenshire.