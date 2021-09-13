Readers’ letters: Sturgeon shuts eyes to Godley’s abuse

Sir, – In answer to a question on BBC Radio Scotland on Friday morning on whether due diligence was carried out when commissioning Janey Godley to be the face of a Covid public health campaign, Ms Sturgeon uttered the words: “These things happen.” Incredibly, she seemed to believe that this was an acceptable response. These things didn’t just happen.

It is well known that Ms Godley is an independence supporter and Ms Sturgeon has often shared Twitter videos of Ms Godley voicing the first minister where she has said she would never use such bad language (swearing). It is also well known that Ms Godley is foul-mouthed and these racist and disability- mocking tweets have been around for years. Many of the Scottish public have noted them on Twitter, some of us highlighting them as being abusive, but nothing was done.

These things don’t just “happen”, Ms Sturgeon. What does, however, seem to happen is that you close your eyes to the unpleasant behaviour of those who support your politics to the detriment of others. A first minister is meant to uphold standards and be of the highest integrity. Ms Sturgeon does neither.

Jane Lax, Pine Lodge, Craigellachie, Aberlour.

Sir, – The BBC’s decision to restrict free TV licences for over-75s to only those on pension credit has proved unpopular. But the BBC needs to make programmes. To inform, educate and entertain.

Many older people are refusing to pay the licence fee. Even though they can easily afford so to do. Why? Legal action would be terribly bad publicity for the BBC.

I continue to pay my TV Licence. Monthly by direct debit. I’m not yet 75 years of age. Will I suffer still more inferior viewing if those viewers aged 75+ and able to pay decide doggedly to refuse? Amid a global pandemic?

If short of funding, the BBC could dispense with monetary sink-holes like Gary Lineker. You don’t have to be a retired professional footballer to know the game and front a programme. Diversify. Find a commoner that can cope with fame and entertain an audience. You’re out there – somewhere – and cheaper to employ.

Charity used to begin at home. But no longer. Covid-19 has decreed otherwise. Do you oldies able to pay want to fund the BBC or the NHS and social care in Scotland?

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.