Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Opinion

Readers’ letters: Cycling coverage offered new spin on our city

By Readers' Letters
September 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jumbo Visma's Wout van Aert takes victory at the Tour of Britain after winning stage 8. Photo by SWpix.com/Shutterstock
Sir, – Aberdeen city and shire were shown to wonderful effect as hosts of the final stage of this year’s Tour of Britain.

It’s telling the Esplanade was recently resurfaced and the race was directed away from the ruination of Union Street caused by over- dependence on the idiocy of internet shopping over the genuine warmth offered by real world retail.

Is the city council perhaps embarrassed by its failure to bring the once beautiful Union Street back with some beautiful shops?

It was equally telling that ITV4’s Matt Barbet referred to the city as “a cultural capital” and made not one mention of that soon to be defunct phrase “oil industry”.

With last week’s Carbon Tracker report recommending that all fossil fuels must remain firmly unexploited if humanity and other species are to survive, Aberdeen is still blighted by the buffoons who are all too keen to do the opposite by continuing with the status quo.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen.

Saving money and time on litter bins

Sir, – The fight against litter continues and I am aware that the bins strategically placed are to encourage their use but many are overflowing, with the birds spreading rubbish  looking for food. The location, size and number of bins should be reviewed more often as waste patterns change with restrictions in the local waste sorting centres. This would  help tackle our litter problem and save in the manpower required in picking up all the  rubbish that should be in the bins.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen.

SNP hypocrisy over oil and gas fund

Sir, – I have just read that Scottish Government Finance Minister Kate Forbes, in her virtual speech to the SNP conference, has urged the UK Government to commit £500m to the north-east oil and gas transition fund. She promised to match it over the next 10 years. What hypocrisy! She and other SNP delegates are urging everyone to vote for independence ASAP. How can the SNP realistically expect English taxpayers to agree to  this request, knowing that they will never see any repayments? What the SNP might consider is, before voting for independence, that all Barnett Formula payments  from Westminster over the next two years, amounting to I believe, approximately £1,700 per head/per annum, be banked securely to allow us all to see how we might manage  without it over that period.  If we find that everything improves significantly over time, we can then vote confidently for independence and use the two years’ Barnett money to boost our current £35 billion deficit before re-applying for EU membership. What do you think, Nicola?

Jim Ross, Harlaw Road, Inverurie.

Small price to pay for better care

Sir, – People are complaining about the 1.25% rise in national insurance to pay for  social care. If you earn £10k you’ll pay £52 a year more. That’s two fags a week. Those
earning £20k will pay £130 extra (that’s two bottles of wine a month) and £30k earners £255 (five takeaway sandwiches a month) Surely that’s worth it to ensure our old folk are looked after? And cutting down might improve your health and save your kids the future expense.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven

