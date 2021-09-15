Readers’ letters: Driving on NC500 putting lives at risk

Sir, – Speeding on the north coast circuit would not be stopped by placing special constables in particular locations, as suggested by Rachael Smart and Councillor Morrison.

I drive a thousand miles a month on part of this circuit, and through the whole summer I have not seen a single policeman.

What I have seen regularly is convoys of up to 12 high-powered motorbikes racing at well over the speed limit past huge motorhomes lumbering along at 30-40 mph, often badly driven by the people hiring them, and with groups of pedal cyclists in between putting their lives at risk.

Many, if not most, of these vehicles are on holiday hire, and the hiring companies advertise on the trademark owner’s website, presumably for a fee.

Highland Council make it even worse by erecting blue signs with the trademark owner’s mark, at public expense, directing this traffic down back roads such as that through Drumbeg and Stoer.

Maybe an entrepreneur’s dream, but more like a nightmare for others.

Michael Otter, Kinlochbervie.

Danes set an example we should follow

Sir, – I just returned after five days in “wonderful” Copenhagen. Wonderful as, before I went, I was expecting to have to “self passport” there.

They had a system where tourists test (for free!) and then got a 96-hour pass. A system introduced about six weeks ago.

They have abolished all restrictions and as of September 10 all Covid emergency legislation has been rescinded.

So I was able to go to bars, restaurants, take a ferry, shop, all without a mask or any kind of restrictions. I attended a film premiere in the presence of the Danish queen and prime minister where no one wore a mask, the cinema was full to its 1,000 capacity and there was a packed gala party afterwords.

The only “restriction” while I was there was my having to take a Covid test before I was able to re-enter Scotland (the test was free of course). Today I will take my £68 rip-off test!

How do the Danes do it?

I think the first minister should spend less time trying to do something different to our neighbours down south (she vowed to eliminate Covid by a protracted lockdown compared to them and failed) and turn her attention to our Scandinavian neighbours in a future independent Scotland and their admirable social models and society.

By the way I saw very few, if any, obese people.

James Walker, Union Grove, Aberdeen.