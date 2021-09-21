Readers’ letters: Don’t downplay ambulance service problems

Sir, – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly refuses to call the chronic problems with the Scottish Ambulance Service a crisis but has now agreed to call in the Army as waiting times for ambulances have now become life-threatening.

The ambulance unions have been warning the SNP for years now that the ambulance service in Scotland was underfunded and under considerable threat of breakdown.

The people of Scotland are now paying a very high price in having a minority SNP administration in Scotland that have consistently underfunded essential services to a final point of crisis.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Simple plan to avert landslips

Sir, – For many years now this section of road at The Rest And Be Thankful has been on the news when another landslip closes the road, usually after spells of wet weather.

I see from your article that £3.5 million is set aside to try to cure the problem. I think this is an extortionate sum for something that could have been sorted long ago for a fraction of this cost simply by draining and tree planting.

I was involved with forestry back in the ’70s and ’80s. Back then we planted many similar wet hillsides, usually with sitka spruce, a quick-growing species that seems to be outlawed today, but first we “ditched the hill”. For that we used a huge spade-like tool we called a rutting spade, purpose-made for this job.

We would dig surface drains usually no deeper than 12 inches in a herringbone formation leading into a main ditch or an existing burn or stream. The drains would remove the surface water then we would plant the trees which in this case would stabilise the ground and the trees would also be good for the environment.

I’m pretty sure even with the ditching alone it would cure this problem of land slipping.

The ditching was a hard labour-intensive job then which was done by what we called “piece work” being paid by how much we could do. It was usually paid by the chain (22 yards).

A pair of us could do up to eight to 10 chains per day and earned good money for the time. I doubt many would tackle such work now.

I’m sure one look of those spades would be enough to frighten off most but I’m sure they have machines that could do the same job today.

Brian Thomson, Grampian Crescent, Boat of Garten, Inverness-shire.

Incinerator plant was ‘visionary’

Sir, – Keith Fernie, is perfectly correct in his memories of the old Inverness incinerator. It was a central component of an inspired 1936 project that was far ahead of its time.

The incinerator consumed much of the civic waste, steam was produced to power machinery in the adjacent “Lord Roberts” works, where furniture and other products were manufactured by disabled war veterans, and hot water was sent through asbestos-insulated overhead pipes to the swimming pool on nearby Glebe Street.

It was an imaginative and efficiently integrated operation which served Inverness well until the incinerator closed some time in the late 1950s.

I believe that some process heat from the coal- fired electricity plant on Waterloo Place was also fed into the system, further improving the overall efficiency and economics of the scheme.

As a regular visitor to the baths in my school days, I remember the council rubbish lorries (and horse-drawn carts) depositing their loads into the incinerator, the dubious liquid discharges that went into the River Ness and the smelly smoke which belched out of the chimney! It was probably on these grounds that the plant was closed down. But it was visionary and viably successful by the standards of the time.

Waste disposal and incineration technology has moved a long way since then and such plants can now be safely located to the highest environmental and aesthetic standards in the heart of major centres of population – Vienna being a shining example. Inverness could certainly learn from them and its own visionary predecessors and find benefit in many ways from a new scheme to make productive combustion of waste material.

David Henderson, Beaufort Road, Inverness.