Readers’ Letters: ‘Two-tier’ travel may damage airports

Sir, – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has decided not to follow the rest of the UK and has now created a two-tier travel system.

Not relaxing the testing rules will commercially damage Scottish airports as passengers will flock to English airports such as Newcastle and Manchester to save on testing costs.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Avoid Imperial gobbledygook

Sir, – The UK is now free to legislate independent of the EU. Brexit is done though not quite dusted. A fractious situation remains in Northern Ireland which could yet have tragic consequences.

But when ditching EU red tape, let us not plunge heelster-gowdie, tapselteerie into Imperial units. Indeed, the very name “Imperial” will incite some to high dudgeon, instant condemnation and proximal rejection.

Few young people will know 16oz make 1lb, 14lb make 1st and 8st yield 1cwt. Not only will the numbers be unfamiliar but the abbreviations will appear gobbledygook. I can’t blame them.

Being a scientist, I find SI units magic – kg and m and all that. At the risk of being branded subversive or treasonous, I would even dispense with the mile, but that’s too costly right now.

How many youngsters, the adults of tomorrow, appreciate the significance of 1,760 yards in historical terms? Nothing but the best for the global Britain of tomorrow, so it’s the metric system. It’s miles better – oops – it’s “10 times” better!

Bill Maxwell, Keith, Banffshire.

Talks breakdown bad for business

Sir, – The SNP Government walking away from talks with the UK Government should come as no surprise. Trade Minister Ivan McKee was initially set against the concept, but back-tracked after developing the face-saving “Greenports” idea.

The breakdown of these talks over seemingly confected issues is to the detriment of Scottish business, and is further confirmation that this government neither understands or supports business and the jobs that go therewith.

We will, I have no doubt, hear more stories like this as the Greens gain in influence.

MJ Salter, Glassel, Banchory.

Another fine mess over price of gas

Sir, – Given the current consternation about gas prices, it is worth remembering that at one point we had enough gas to last for 600 years. However, under Thatcher and the “Dash for Gas” we built huge gas turbines, burned it, and turned it all into electricity so now there is none left, and we are at the mercy of Putin and co.

And nobody saw this coming? Well, I did, anyway.

And what’s more I don’t have any confidence in the Tories’ ability to get us out of this mess, because they don’t have any leverage.

This is what the ideology of free-market economics has got us.

James Murray, Aulton Court, Seaton Crescent, Aberdeen.

Is it back to basics for the city team?

Sir, – I fear unfortunately that things are not right with our team – there is very little upfront, the midfield is not creating enough, the defence is weak and even Big Joe has had better games than he has had of late.

It is OK to say we had 65-70% of possession but at least half of that is in our own half playing across the field between the defenders and half of that ends up going back to Joe who kicks it upfield where the opposition is waiting.

On Saturday, especially the first half, only Scott Brown – our best player – was trying to get the ball upfield quickly.

Everyone knows how we play so do something now, before October, when we play the top four teams or we may be so embarrassed that things will have to be changed and we start again.

Derry Ramsay, Cults, Aberdeen.