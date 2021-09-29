Readers’ letters: Green grass is preferable to concrete wilderness

Sir, – I was alarmed to see the Gaelic culture and language garden proposed for the grounds of Inverness Castle being described by Councillor Janet Campbell as “one of the most iconic and historic landmarks in Scotland and well beyond”.

High praise from the councillor but from the artist’s impression on the same page I saw nothing that was pleasing to the eye but rather a desert wilderness of paving slabs, concrete benches, a decidedly out-of-place tree and a curious arty sculpture, all of which might suggest that the councillor’s glowing tribute was hugely misplaced.

I have fears that plans for the garden may have come from the same quarter that thought it sensible to build a wall into the River Ness and call it the Gathering Place. But my worst fear is that there could be similarity here with that other major faux pas by Highland Council which saw city centre streets altered beyond recognition, and all of which had to be undone and reversed in the name of sanity.

My plea therefore to councillors is that you stop and think deeply before you start ripping up the beautiful lawns in front of the castle in order to put in place a wholly artificial and sterile carbuncle.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

Sturgeon under acute pressure

Sir, – Allan Sutherland said Nicola Sturgeon will not hold an indyref2 whilst NHS Scotland is under “acute pressure”.

Neither her Health Secretary Humza Yousaf or her Health Minister Maree Todd MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross will take up the offer from Jamie Stone MP to test out the journey from Wick to Raigmore, Inverness, for pregnant women.

The acute pressure rests at the door of Nicola Sturgeon for not getting the NHS into some kind of order.

The consultant-led maternity service was originally taken away five years ago.

What a way to treat expectant mothers in this day and age.

Michael Baird, Dornoch Road, Bonar Bridge.

FM needs to widen Covid advice scope

Sir, – Covid is not a party political issue. It is a social one, with the first minister and prime minister making their decisions on the medical advice they are given.

Fair enough!

However, when a change of minister of health at Westminster resulted in a lifting of all restrictions in England, then it is not unreasonable to think that our first minister should widen the range of epidemiologists and other relevant scientists who give her advice, and do likewise.

We cannot remain in limbo forever.

Iris Clyde, Voresheed, Kirkwall, Orkney.

Extension to limit could save lives

Sir, – It seems extremely remiss to many of us in the Maryculter area that the new 40mph speed limit at the Old Mill Inn/Corbie Hall entrance and South Deeside Road/Milltimber Brae junction does not take in the entrance to the Lower Deeside Caravan Park.

That is where over almost 40 years I have witnessed many near misses. I have seen several visitors to the area towing a caravan, who simply do not appreciate many motorists are travelling at excessively fast speeds there.

I really do believe Aberdeenshire Council road planners should assess locations thoroughly… and use some common sense too.

It should have registered with them that the caravan park has a tricky access/exit, that the turn in is rather obscured by the foliage/wall between the Old Mill Inn and an adjacent property if heading west, and that many using it are visitors to the area, and are proceeding slowly due to towing caravans, coupled with being unfamiliar to the area.

Perhaps there can be a rethink, and a simple extension of the 40mph limit for a further few hundred yards could be implemented? It could save lives.

Judi Martin, Alma, Maryculter, Aberdeenshire.