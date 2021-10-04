Readers’ letters: Covid app just another failed launch by the SNP

Sir, – If there is one thing we can rely on from this Scottish Government, it is grand announcements.

Who can forget the fanfare of the Queensferry Crossing, the “launching” of the Glen Sannox and the opening of the Royal Hospital for Sick Kids?

All opened prematurely in order to get the PR coverage and their photo opportunity.

Who gets het up about a bridge that gets lanes shut to allow for two years of snagging? Who is bothered about a ship that has painted-on windows and who can really complain about a hospital that can’t provide safe ventilation for its vulnerable patients?

Which brings us to their latest calamitous launch of the NHS vaccine passport app. John Swinney and Angus Robertson were hardly able to contain themselves on Thursday in Holyrood when asked where the app is.

“It’s on the app store,” they cried with various hand gestures implying those questioning them should run along.

Yes, the app may be on the store but it is yet another failure by the SNP. They don’t seem to realise that it’s not enough to make an announcement, you need to deliver the goods.

The golfer Ian Poulter need not worry that any of the SNP will steal his nickname of The Postman as they certainly don’t deliver.

Jane Lax, Craigellachie, Aberlour, Moray.

Torry park must be one for people

Sir, – Re “Community battles to retain ‘cherished’ park”. I’m one of the organisers of the Torry People’s Assembly and I’d like to congratulate Denny Andonova for a fair account of the background to the day and what happened.

I would like to point out that what emerged was not a unanimous backing for proposals to take ownership of the park – rather the “feeling of the meeting”: cautious backing for greater control in one form or another, with the need to know what that means, as the article states, but also what, if any changes, there would be to the park. The majority of participants wanted little if any development there.

This outcome is the start of a process in which there are many things to be clarified and discussed, in future similar gatherings and in other ways. We are hoping to involve as many people as we can.

This kind of collective decision-making is an experiment for us all and as organisers we have learned that there are things we will do differently next time.

Above all, to take care with the way things are said as well as what is said. Nothing can be taken for granted and, whatever the park’s future, it has to be one the people of Torry want.

Susan Smith, Annfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

Where will council workers park cars?

Sir, – I am writing to raise concerns about Aberdeenshire Council’s plans to build a modern extension on to the B-listed Town Hall in Inverurie for 450 employees.

In a world where car emissions have a significant impact on climate change and most forward-looking businesses are looking to increase working from home, I am at a loss to understand why the council feels it is a good idea to bring 450 people into the centre of an already congested and at times grid- locked town centre.

I understand that to alleviate parking problems the plan is to build 100 car parking spaces at Gordon House for employees. Where will the rest park?

Your article stated that “community input has been key in developing these proposals”.

As a resident of Market Place, where the Town Hall is situated, I am not aware of any consultation that has taken place and so I assume residents in the community were equally unaware of what was being planned until your article. I would urge everyone in Inverurie to join the debate and submit their views on the planning application form on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

There is a link on the Inverurie Residents Facebook Site.

Elizabeth Barrow, Rose Lane, Inverurie.

Fishermen made bad call on Brexit

Sir, – Friday’s P&J told us that the UK fishing industry will be hit by losses of more then £300m over the next five years. Scots voted, overwhelmingly, against Brexit. It appears they were right to oppose it and the fishermen made a bad judgment call. Hopefully, they will remember that at the ballot box next time around.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.