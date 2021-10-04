Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Opinion

Iona Fyfe: Musicians are often the only ones in the room paid unfairly

By Iona Fyfe
October 4, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 11:55 am
A demonstrator at a Let Music Live protest in October 2020 (Photo: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Last week the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) posted an open call on its website and social media channels.

They wanted Scottish musicians to submit music to be in with the chance of being promoted on social media through the SRU Scotland Playlist, and gain the opportunity to perform to a capacity audience at the BT Murrayfield stadium.

The hitch? The “opportunity” was completely unremunerated, with no performance fee or royalties due to the performers for their time, skills, and expertise.

Instead, the artists were offered tickets for them and their families to “enjoy the game and their performance“. I’m sorry, but exposure doesn’t pay the rent and neither do free tickets to a rugby game.

UK Government continues to disappoint

In March 2020, the events and music industry were the first to shut, and the last to tentatively open back up. The pandemic, compounded with touring restrictions brought into place by Brexit, has disproportionately affected the livelihoods of creative freelancers, with 87% of musicians earning less than £20,000 in 2021 – well below the UK average income of £29,600.

The UK Government have time and time again failed musicians and creative freelancers throughout the pandemic. First, with a lack of meaningful financial support for freelancers – 40% of musicians were initially ineligible to claim from the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) – and secondly with a degrading social media campaign calling for creatives and artists alike to “retrain”.

Iona Fyfe at the Scots Language Awards (Photo: Alan Richardson)

In comparison to the Scottish Government, which made the Creative Scotland Bridging Bursary available to musicians within a month and a half of the initial lockdown, the tone-deafness of the UK Government continues to disappoint, but not surprise, those in the industry.

Blatant attempts to take advantage of artists must stop

Before the pandemic, I made my sole income through recording and performing with my band in the UK, Europe and as far as Canada, Australia, and the USA. I trained at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and graduated with a degree in Traditional Music. Music isn’t my hobby, it’s my job.

Highly skilled musicians should not be asked to work for free, and the SRU’s blatant attempt to take advantage of artists did not go unnoticed on social media

As an emerging artist, trying to find my feet again after 18 months of not being able to perform live is hard enough without large organisations such as the Scottish Rugby Union attempting to exploit the situation by trying to get musicians to work for free under the guise of “exposure”.

In stark comparison to this insensitive faux pas by the Scottish Rugby Union, other sporting organisations have supported those working in the arts by providing freelance employment opportunities during a period when live music was curtailed.

Earlier this year, myself and my band were commissioned on a freelance basis by Aberdeen Football Club to record the club’s unofficial anthem, The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen, which was set to a slick video promoting the launch of the club’s season ticket sales.

I subsequently had the opportunity to perform at Pittodrie and was fairly paid at Musicians’ Union rates for mine and my fellow musicians’ time. The project employed seven people who worked in the creative industries – four musicians, an audio master engineer, a distributor, and a publicist. Organisations, if you want to work with musicians, this is how you do it.

Highly skilled musicians should not be asked to work for free, and the SRU’s blatant attempt to take advantage of artists, who have not been able to perform live as a means of work for 18 months, did not go unnoticed on social media.

Art was there for us when we needed it

Within minutes Scottish Rugby swiftly turned off commenting on Facebook, but couldn’t restrict Twitter mentions.

So often, it is the case that everyone in the room gets paid a fair wage but the musicians. It requires collective action to challenge the mindset that musicians should provide entertainment and work for free. The Musicians Union were tagged in several tweets and swiftly initiated a discussion with the SRU.

Barry Dallman, the Musicians Union Regional Organiser for Scotland and Northern Ireland stated: “Following a productive discussion, Scottish Rugby has confirmed it will be offering payment to all bands performing on the ‘Scotland’s Playlist’ initiative during the Autumn Nations Series.”

The Musicians’ Union, of which I serve as a committee member of the Scotland and Northern Ireland regional branch, has truly shown that through working with those who engage musicians, educating them, and challenging assumptions, we can highlight the fact that music is a profession and not just a hobby.

A spokesperson for Scottish Rugby said: “We are happy to take guidance from the Musicians Union to ensure that the acts participating are appropriately supported and their professional work is paid for accordingly.”

Whilst this is a welcome U-turn, I can’t stress enough that after 18 long months of financial hardship, organisations and engagers of all sorts simply must do better in treating musicians fairly.

As the world dipped in and out of lockdowns, we took solace in art. Now we must show our gratitude in respecting the practitioners who make the art and pay them properly.

Iona Fyfe is from Aberdeenshire and is Scots singer of the year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]