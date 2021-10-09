Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why we should have embraced the social media blackout

By Ken Fyne
October 9, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 9, 2021, 8:18 am
Facebook confirmed an 'outage' on three of its platforms earlier this week.

It’s little things that often cause the most discomfort.

A check on the weather forecast predicted it would be dry and a stiff breeze wasn’t due until later, so a quick early-morning spin on my bike seemed a good idea.

I’m returning to cycling after a few years, and despite now being a creaky Mamil – a middle-aged man in Lycra – the only way to deal with the distracting discomfort of a delicate derriere is to persevere, accustoming one’s posterior to a saddle that looks more like an instrument of torture than a seat.

The roads near Fyne Place are hilly and apparently used by the council as pothole nurseries, where these tarmac terrors are grown here until fully developed and of impressive depth, then dug up and offered to other councils across Scotland for use on their own highways.

Some of the roads around Aberdeenshire are certainly not cycle friendly.

I was riding gingerly over pockmarked road surfaces when I felt distinctly uncomfortable around the nether regions. Hitting another bump, the unpleasant sensation intensified.

I looked down and was shocked to see that I appeared to be leaking in a visibly embarrassing spot, and I don’t mean the litter-strewn Aberdeenshire coast south of Stonehaven, so skilfully cleaned up recently by volunteer divers and kayakers.

Divers and kayakers worked together to clear rubbish from coves near Stonehaven recently.

The front of my cycling shorts was suspiciously saturated.

Gone was any chance of stopping at a café for a coffee. Customers spotting my extensive damp patch would scarper aghast. Some things can’t be hidden by a face mask.

It was hardly life-threatening but little things can cause much discomfort. A case in point was the incredible angst shown by some people this week because their various social media platforms suffered an “outage”.

It’s a word overused by techies because it sounds better than “failure”, “breakdown” or “we don’t actually have a clue but are working on it”.

Social media giant Facebook was down for hours this week.

Perhaps they should try switching things off and on again, as they usually advise the rest of us to do when IT problems occur.

Interestingly, outage doesn’t have an antonym. You don’t hear of an “inage” or a “backage” when normal services resume.

No matter, it was as though people’s worlds had fallen apart. What were they to do if they couldn’t post inane pictures of what they had for breakfast, share images of what their cute cat did with next door’s goldfish, moan about something anonymously or promote whatever prejudice is their voice of choice?

When vacationers post pictures of their holiday destinations, comments from their followers are sure to include “been there” or “done it” or “doing it next week”. Almost as dull as the political party conferences, but not quite.

At least Boris Johnson seemed to enjoy conference season even if the rest of us didn’t.

I’m not on social media, or antisocial media as I call it, so the outage didn’t affect me, but it’s a sad indictment of society that millions couldn’t cope without it, even for a few hours.

Whatever happened to speaking to other people by simply telephoning them? In fact, it was today in 1876 that the first two-way telephone conversation over outdoor wires was achieved by that Edinburgh-born genius, Alexander Graham Bell.

Alexander Graham Bell is credited with inventing the telephone. 

Perhaps people should start writing to each other again. Getting a friendly hand-written letter is so much more delightfully thoughtful than any electronic email or text. That said, it’s disappointing that a new set of Royal Mail stamps, celebrating the first England -v- Scotland international rugby match, held in 1871, ignores my own achievements in the game.

I was a founder member of my school’s rugby team and despite once losing 83-0 in a match during which we were lucky to score nil, we eventually beat all our local schoolboy rivals.

I reckon that Fyne legacy deserved recognition, although nowadays my nose is more likely to run than my legs as my body slowly falls apart.

But fear not, that embarrassing leakage on my cycling shorts wasn’t disconcerting bladder weakness. I discovered I hadn’t properly sealed the top of my drinks bottle. Whenever my bike hit a bump it squirted water upwards with unerring accuracy into my groin, like a schoolboy wielding a water pistol.

I returned without meeting anyone, thankfully, and dried out in private. I’ll be back on my bike soon, though. Can’t let little things cause too much discomfort.

