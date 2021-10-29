Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The viral voicemail ‘safety tip’ for hillwalkers is anything but

By Heather Morning
October 29, 2021, 5:46 pm Updated: October 29, 2021, 5:48 pm
It is always best to call 999 and ask for police and mountain rescue in an emergency (Photo: Lochaber MRT)

If you are in trouble in Scotland’s mountains you should dial 999. That’s the long and the short of it.

A social media post has been doing the rounds recently, advising people that if they find themselves lost or stranded with low battery or no phone signal, they should change their voicemail message to give their approximate position and circumstances. The idea is that anyone who calls them will receive this information, even once battery or signal are totally lost.

Heather Morning is mountain safety adviser for Mountaineering Scotland (Photo: Duncan Grey)

It’s nonsense, of course. Because your voicemail message is stored on the phone company’s servers, you need a signal to change it. And, if you have limited battery left, for goodness’ sake don’t waste it on something which will only work – maybe – if someone happens to call you.

What to do if you get in trouble on Scotland’s mountains

If you are in an emergency situation, the most important thing to do is not to waste any remaining battery power, but to dial 999, ask for police, and then for mountain rescue. A 999 call will get through on any network, even if your own is not available.

If the signal is poor, it may still be enough to allow you to send a text message to 999, with your position and brief details of the problem. Although you have to pre-register your phone to be able to do this, it’s quick and easy to do.

You can also find out your exact location using the free OS Locate app, which gives your position in the tried and tested format used by mountain rescue teams. In fact, this is the procedure Scottish Mountain Rescue – the umbrella organisation for Scottish mountain rescue teams – asks people to follow. To do otherwise would be foolish.

Some people have argued that, before setting off on a trip to the hills, walkers could change their voicemail to give a rough route and estimated time of return, so that anyone calling them will have that information.

However, that, again, requires someone to just happen to call you, and could also lead to false alarms. Far better to leave a route description with someone you trust so that they can take immediate action if you don’t return when expected.

You can find out more about calling Mountain Rescue and how to register your phone for 999 texts on the Mountaineering Scotland website.

Heather Morning is mountain safety adviser for Mountaineering Scotland

