Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

Owen Paterson’s resignation does not make Boris Johnson’s government magically virtuous

By Susan Urticant
November 5, 2021, 11:45 am
Owen Paterson has now resigned as MP for North Shropshire (Photo: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)

“If you wish to know what a man really is, give him power”, goes the saying.

Who could have predicted that a government led by Boris Johnson would be so flagrantly dismissive of democratic standards?

This is the man who connived with a friend to have a journalist assaulted; who frequently punched down in his writing (using plainly bigoted epithets like “bumboys”, “watermelon smiles” and “letterboxes” behind the humour he wears like a mask); who ran the London mayorality, by some accounts, like it was a pick-up joint; and who still refuses to take questions on his personal life. Probity clearly wasn’t for him.

Yet, he’s been even worse as prime minister than I feared. Whenever crossed by any independent power in the realm, he has sought to kneecap it. When parliament defied his wishes to threaten a no deal Brexit, he sought to prorogue it; when the UK’s Supreme Court found that illegal, his government railed against lawyers in its subsequent manifesto.

When home secretary Priti Patel was found guilty of bullying, the permanent secretary ended up resigning. When the government said it would alter legally binding Northern Ireland protocol, breaking the law, it was the head of the Government Legal Department who fell on his sword, rather than any minister.

Paterson broke the rules so Johnson tried to change them

So, when Conservative MP Owen Paterson was found bang to rights by parliamentary standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone, for being paid by a private company to lobby ministers and duly given a 30-day suspension, what was the reaction? Why, you guessed it! It was to hobble the entire standards framework, halting Paterson’s suspension and demanding a “review” of the entire process to allow for “appeals”.

The protestations of rectitude and moral virtue were as grotesque as they were disingenuous. With a three-line whip, however, the measure went through – though not without 13 Tory MPs voting against and 98 abstaining.

But, that wasn’t all. Almost unbelievably, Johnson’s lapdog, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, was sent on morning TV to say” “I think it’s difficult to see what the future of the commissioner is, given the fact that we’re reviewing the process and we’re overturning and trying to reform this whole process.”

He almost gave the game by using the word “overturning”, and so sought refuge in the higher nebulousness of “trying to reform” the standards processes. But why? What had Stone done?

Owen Paterson was found to have been paid by a private company to lobby ministers (Photo: PA)

Farcical charade shows who the government really are

The suspicion is that Paterson’s conduct was merely an excuse to remove someone who dared to anger Boris. Stone, lest we forget, was the standards commissioner who found that the prime minister breached the code of conduct by not declaring his £15,000 holiday to Mustique.

Adding fuel to the fire, Dominic Cummings – Boris’s former political strategist – recently tweeted: “Yesterday was a preemptive strike by PM on EC [electoral commission] & Stone. Tory MPs are just expendable cannon fodder.”

If Johnson’s government is venal, it is also cowardly and incompetent, like contestants on The Apprentice savaging each other in desperate attempts to dodge blame.

After further debasing parliament, and squandering whatever might remain of the government’s reputation, Jacob Rees-Mogg casually backpedalled and said that, well, actually, the government would work “on a cross-party basis” to review the standards processes. Soon after, Paterson resigned as an MP.

So, it was all for nothing. Boris’s ploy will have to wait. Yet, the whole farcical charade has shown, if nothing else, that we have a government that is as morally virtuous as it is competent.

Susan Urticant is a teacher from Aberdeen

Read more by Susan Urticant:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]