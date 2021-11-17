Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

Adeniyi Alade: Encouraging children to be open is the best way for parents to learn about bullying issues

By Adeniyi Alade
November 17, 2021, 11:45 am
Bullying can take many different forms (Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Bullying is an issue that has always affected children and, since Childline began 35 years ago, thousands of young people have turned to the service to share their experiences.

In the last year alone, more than 300 young people living in Scotland have spoken to our Childline counsellors about how bullying has affected them.

Bullying can take different forms. It can be physical, such as hitting or pushing, or verbal, like name-calling or making threats, and can also take place online. Ignoring and isolating someone is also a form of bullying.

The effects of bullying can last into adulthood. At its worst, it has driven children and young people to self-harm and even suicide. Children who are bullied may develop mental health problems like depression and anxiety, have fewer friendships, and may not do as well as others at school.

All children who are affected by bullying can suffer harm, whether they are bullied, they bully others or they witness bullying.

How to approach bullying as a parent

This anti-bullying week, we want to remind children that Childline is here for them and that they don’t have to deal with this issue alone.

If, as a parent or carer, you are worried that your child is being bullied, we would recommend that you firstly talk to your child and remind them they can come to you with anything that might be making them feel anxious or sad.

If your child speaks to you about an experience of bullying they’ve had, try to remain calm and don’t overwhelm them with questions. Reassure them that they have not done anything to deserve being bullied, and that you’re always there for them.

If your child is experiencing bullying online, you can show them how to report or block a message that upsets or worries them

You can also talk to their school. It doesn’t matter whether the bullying is happening on the premises, outside or on the internet. All schools have a responsibility to protect their pupils from bullying. If the school is unable to fully act, you can also report to the police.

If your child is experiencing bullying online, you can show them how to report or block a message that upsets or worries them. You could also suggest they take some time away from the app they received the messages on and do another online activity they enjoy, like playing a game.

Finally, it’s important that all adults know the NSPCC helpline is here for them if they have a concern about a child or if they need more support.

Adults can call the helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or online at childline.org.uk.

Adeniyi Alade is head of Childline in Scotland

