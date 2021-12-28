Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dana McCulloch: Not just professional but personal support helped me to break my cycle of homelessness

By Dana McCulloch
December 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Dana McCulloch has been a continued advocate for Social Bite since the charity helped her (Photo: Social Bite)
Dana McCulloch has been a continued advocate for Social Bite since the charity helped her (Photo: Social Bite)

I never thought I would be in a situation of homelessness.

Like many, I always thought my home would be my safe space and had the attitude that “it’ll never happen to me”, but it did.

Within 24 hours, I lost everything I knew. I was living with a family member who was fighting addiction; it wasn’t safe for me to stay in the home any longer. This is when I experienced homelessness.

With the job security the Social Bite Academy gave me, my mental health started to improve, and I signed a lease to my own home

The Social Bite Academy supported my journey back to independence. Firstly, I was assigned a manager, Babs, who went above and beyond anything I could have asked for.

During my biggest struggles, Babs was there with food packages and would take me to hospital appointments. She went out of her way to make sure I never felt alone.

I had space to focus and feel human again

The programme is set up to provide wraparound support. Social Bite is great because the team there understand that it’s not just the support needed to get back into employment, but the security and help you also need in your personal life as you find your feet again.

I had the opportunity to plan my future and think about what I wanted to do, giving me space to focus and feel human again. With the job security the Academy gave me, my mental health started to improve, and I signed a lease to my own home.

Dana McCulloch at a Social Bite fundraising event (Photo: Social Bite)

Thanks to the Social Bite Academy, I was able to break the cycle of homelessness. I was provided with access to courses to help get myself into social work to help others in similar situations.

Looking back over the past four years the support, kindness and resources that Social Bite has to offer, I honestly believe I wouldn’t be sitting here today without them.

To find out more about the support Social Bite can give, please visit social-bite.co.uk.

Four years on from finding herself in a situation of homelessness, Dana McCulloch now has a career in social work

