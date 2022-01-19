Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

Gail Sayles: Talking about alcohol with children helps them to make better decisions

By Gail Sayles
January 19, 2022, 11:45 am
It is almost inevitable that children will be offered alcohol at some point by their peers (Photo: SpeedKingz/Shutterstock)
It is almost inevitable that children will be offered alcohol at some point by their peers (Photo: SpeedKingz/Shutterstock)

Many parents, understandably, worry about their children drinking alcohol.

But, as a parent, the best thing you can do to try to make sure your child is safe around alcohol is to talk about the issue.

Children are inquisitive, and so it’s always a good idea to start talking about these issues early, if possible. It’s better to have a few brief conversations over time, rather than something that may feel long and intense to them, and a bit like a lecture.

If you’re not sure how to start, take a look at our advice on the NSPCC website on talking about difficult topics.

Arm your child with information

It’s inevitable that your child will be offered alcohol at some point growing up, so it’s important to make sure they are prepared.

Firstly, find out what they know about drinking alcohol, and if they are aware of the effects and what may happen if someone drinks too much. Being armed with this information may make them less likely to binge drink when the opportunity arises.

It could be a good idea to highlight to children the link between alcohol and anti-social behaviour and sexual activity, and talk to them about keeping themselves safe by drinking in moderation. Also make them aware of the risk of drinks being spiked.

Teaching your child about the effects of alcohol can help them to make better decisions for themselves. It’s also important they understand the laws around drinking alcohol.

It’s illegal for anyone under 18 to buy alcohol. But it is legal for adults to buy beer, wine or cider for 16 and 17-year-olds if they’re having a meal together in licensed premises, like a pub, and for five to 17-year-olds to drink alcohol at home or other private premises.

Let them know their safety is your main priority

If your teenager is going out with friends, and you think they may be drinking, you may wish to set boundaries. Ask them to keep in touch and discuss how they’ll be getting home.

You could let them know that if they or a friend becomes unwell or are in danger, then they should get in touch with you or to call the emergency services. It’s key that they know that their safety is your number one priority.

If you’re worried about your child’s behaviour, you could speak to your GP, who will be able to refer them for local support, treatment or counselling.

Children and young people who are worried about anything, including issues related to alcohol, can visit childline.org.uk or call 0800 1111 to speak to one of our counsellors.

Gail Sayles is NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]