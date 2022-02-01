Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

Struan Stevenson: Scotland will be left in the dark with only wind farms to rely on

By Struan Stevenson
February 1, 2022, 6:00 am
Whitelee wind farm on the Eaglesham moor (Photo: Maritxu/Shutterstock)
Whitelee wind farm on the Eaglesham moor (Photo: Maritxu/Shutterstock)

With last month’s closure of the Hunterston B nuclear plant on the North Ayrshire coast and Torness in East Lothian scheduled to shut down by 2028, Scotland’s long history of nuclear electricity generation is coming to an end.

It was an industry that employed thousands of skilled workers and at times, accounted for up to 50% of the electricity supply in Scotland. But, in 2007, the SNP government announced that it would prevent the development of any new nuclear plants in Scotland. GMB Union leader Gary Smith recently described the policy as “ridiculous”, saying it will cost us dearly in lost jobs and investment.

By cementing a pro-independence majority in coalition with the Scottish Greens, Nicola Sturgeon has locked the SNP into an energy impasse. And, by rejecting the exploitation of the Cambo oil field off Shetland, the first minister has driven a wedge through her own party, where many of her SNP parliamentary colleagues rely on support from some of the 100,000 people who work in the North Sea oil sector.

Alex Salmond has warned that the SNP and Green anti-oil and gas policy will cost the country jobs and cost the SNP votes. It will also mean that Scotland will have to import oil and gas from overseas to meet ongoing needs, at huge cost and an increased carbon footprint.

SNP policy dictates there can be no new nuclear power plants opened in Scotland (Photo: Christian Schwier/Shutterstock)

Even the European Commission, in its newly published categorisation system determining which energy sources can be classed as green for investment purposes, has grouped both nuclear and gas as green. The commission considers that there is a role for natural gas and nuclear “as a means to facilitate the transition towards a predominantly renewable-based future”.

So, Nicola Sturgeon is not only pursuing an energy policy at loggerheads with England, where new nuclear plants are planned, she is also in direct opposition to EU policy. Given that the SNP would ultimately like an independent Scotland to rejoin the EU, the first minister’s position is becoming increasingly untenable.

Capturing ‘free’ wind energy costs more than you might think

After 14 years in power, the SNP government is dedicated to wind power as a major source of electricity generation. Massive wind turbines, now often 250 metres tall, are bristling across Scotland’s hills and glens. Worse still, we are digging up peat bogs to construct industrial wind developments.

When there is no wind, particularly during some of the coldest days of winter, Scotland’s forest of wind turbines produces not a single unit of energy

Peatland is Europe’s equivalent of rainforest, and it constitutes a vital component of the world’s natural air conditioning system. Peatland and wetland ecosystems accumulate plant material and rotting trees under saturated conditions to form layers of peat soil up to 20 metres thick – storing, for millennia, on average 10 times more carbon per hectare than other ecosystems. But, vast areas of carbon-capturing peat bogs in Scotland are being torn up to make way for wind farms, rendering the whole process pointless.

Peatland and wetland ecosystems naturally store carbon for thousands of years (Photo: Bunloit Estate)

The wind may be free, but capturing its energy is not. It is also intermittent. At times, when the wind is blowing hard, the national grid is overloaded and wind farms must be switched off, receiving vast “constraint payments” while they stand idle. Scottish onshore wind received £130 million in constraint payments in 2019 and more than £607 million over the last decade – a staggering amount of money for not producing any electricity.

When there is no wind, particularly during some of the coldest days of winter, Scotland’s forest of wind turbines produces not a single unit of energy. With our coal-fired power stations shut and our nuclear plants closing, there will be no baseload backup to keep the lights on. Scotland will face blackouts unless, ironically, we import costly nuclear-generated power from England.

National Grid has warned that, at points during every summer, we will generate more electricity than we need. Conversely, at points during every winter, we will not be able to generate enough renewable energy.

We need a balanced and sustainable energy system

The challenge of balancing supply and demand will continue to grow. That’s why Scottish Power is building a huge “super battery” at Whitelee wind farm near Eaglesham, the UK’s largest wind farm. The battery, which will be half the size of a football pitch, will store power generated by the 215 giant turbines.

SNP manifesto explainer
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Whitelee wind farm while campaigning in 2021 (Photo: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire)

Scottish Power is also constructing a large, £9.4 million proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser at Whitelee to produce green hydrogen. The process will use surplus energy from the wind farm to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, storing and distributing the hydrogen for the commercial market. This first-of-its-kind development in Scotland will boost the market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, powering emission-free cars, lorries, buses and trains.

In sharp contrast to the SNP and Green government’s current reckless policy, these innovative plans, combined with the construction of a series of small and medium scale nuclear reactors, could provide Scotland with a balanced and sustainable energy system. They would enable us to achieve our net-zero greenhouse gas emission targets by 2045.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2014. He is an author and international lecturer on human rights and the Middle East

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]