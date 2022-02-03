[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The signing of David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers brought to my mind past conversations I’ve had with my younger siblings about violence towards women.

Previously, when I’ve been asked by my younger brother why certain men in the public eye were considered “bad”, I’ve simply told them that the individuals in question weren’t very nice to women. They accepted my answer, and that was the end of that.

Looking back, the fact that they didn’t ask me to elaborate worries me. It was as if, even at a young age, they already knew to accept that violence against women is just something that happens.

An insult to women – whether they are football enthusiasts or not

We are not Raith Rovers fans, but I imagine a lot of supporters of the club will now be having similar conversations to the ones I had with my brothers, as they attempt to explain the team’s latest signing.

On transfer deadline day, the cinch Championship side announced the signing of David Goodwillie. The striker was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case back in 2017, and was ordered to pay £100,000 of damages to his victim.

The case was never heard in a criminal court. Prosecutors said there was a lack of evidence.

After 10 long years playing for raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it! It was good being captain of raith while it lasted. https://t.co/5N4hDymGes — TylerRattray🌻 (@Tyler_RattrayX) February 1, 2022

Goodwillie’s signing was a kick in the teeth for Raith Rovers fans and an insult to women – whether they are football enthusiasts or not.

Since he signed for the club, women associated with Raith Rovers have made their feelings clear and have taken action.

Best-selling author Val McDermid, who is a lifelong supporter of Raith, has withdrawn her sponsorship of the team’s kits. The Raith Rovers women’s team captain, Tyler Rattray, has also left her club after 10 years of being involved.

But why should women have to suffer again for the actions of Goodwillie?

‘We hear you, but we don’t care’

Others, both women and men, have cut ties with the team over this signing, and have voiced their concerns in the process; concerns that are valid but seem to have been completely disregarded by the club.

After almost an entire day of radio silence, the club released a statement that said “the management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability” which they assert is their “foremost” consideration.

Their statement basically read: we hear you, but we don’t care.

Two days later, Raith Rovers made a U-turn, saying they would terminate Goodwillie’s contract and apologising for the signing.

The women’s team have already taken steps to distance themselves, change their name and play without the Raith crest on their shirts

Regardless of this delayed response, it’s hard to put into words the effect of Goodwillie’s signing. I won’t attempt to speak on behalf of others but, as a female football fan, I am disgusted by the situation and the club’s initial statement.

I don’t care if Goodwillie is a “proven goal scorer” or what his “football ability” might be. Are 10 extra goals a season worth having someone like him on your team?

How did management think victims of sexual assault would feel to see a man like him celebrated after kicking a ball into a net? What about the women and girls who wanted to enjoy a game at Stark’s Park?

Raith Rovers have a historically successful women’s pathway that includes over 140 players from teams as young as under-9s to a senior women’s squad.

How can female fans and footballers alike be expected to take pride in the badge they wear and simply ignore the fact that those in charge of their club employed someone who has shown no remorse after violating a woman’s rights?

The answer is that they can’t. The women’s team have already taken steps to distance themselves, change their name and play without the Raith crest on their shirts.

Fans have been forced into an unimaginable position

Football is more than just a game and Raith Rovers could have proven that in a positive way by not signing Goodwillie after weeks of transfer speculation.

They should have stuck to their so-called community values, stood by their fans and made a morally acceptable decision. But, instead, club management’s broken moral compass has forced a dilemma upon many fans that no football supporter should ever have to deal with.

Do they throw away a lifelong association and love of their club? Or, do they stand by a club that endorsed this man?

Gutted I no longer have a club to play for but as long as he puts on that shirt I won’t 🤷🏼‍♀️ loved my time at Raith but guess it’s time for a new chapter https://t.co/R6XZ0TL76A — Dode (@georgiaxspry) February 1, 2022

Being a football fan is more than just those 90 minutes on the pitch on a Saturday afternoon. It’s years of commitment and supporting the club through the highs and the lows.

But the signing and consequent defence of David Goodwillie is the lowest of the low, and, despite the U-turn, it looks like there is no way back for a lot of fans this time.

I stand with the people turning their backs on the club, but it’s a position they should never have been forced into.

It feels wrong to say that something “good” might come out of this horrible situation but a conversation has clearly been started and the public have shown they will not stay silent.

I hope the result is that violence against women ceases to be tolerated as an everyday occurrence – and that violent men are held accountable for their decisions and actions.

Sophie Goodwin is a sports journalist for the Evening Express and Press & Journal